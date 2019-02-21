While setting off on a trip can be exciting, dealing with a new environment and foods you may not usually eat can also be stressful. Luckily, it's easy to pack the a portable blender with loads of fresh ingredients to keep your energy sky-high as you head out for the day. The best portable blenders for travel come with compact designs and are either USB-rechargeable or plug into an outlet, depending on your travel plans and preferences.

But before you buy, you'll want to consider the size and capacity of a blender. Sure, if you're traveling, you'll want to keep it small enough to pack into your luggage, but that doesn't mean you need to skimp on your liquids. Some travel blenders can make up to 18 ounces of juice or smoothies so you can sip throughout the day. The downside? They're a little bigger and heavier than other options. On the other hand, if you're after just one small smoothie per day, you can invest in a more compact, lightweight blender that's easy to carry.

Another thing to keep in mind is your blender's power source. If you know you'll be on the go for long periods, you may want to look into a battery-operated blender that can go longer between charges. But if you'll be back in your hotel room for at least a couple hours each evening, a corded or USB-charging blender should work out just fine.

But to help your decision, now presenting: The best portable blenders for travel.

01 The Best Overall, All Things Considered PopBabies Personal Rechargeable Blender Amazon $31 See On Amazon Capacity: 14 Ounces

Charging: USB-rechargeable If you're in the market for a blender you can take virtually anywhere, this pastel-colored rechargeable blender by PopBabies can go the distance. Weighing a little over 1 pound, this little unit can blend up to 14 ounces of everything from ice, frozen fruits, and nuts while you're out and about. Just tap the button and you have fresh juice or a smoothie within 20 seconds. It comes with lithium batteries and a USB charger so you can use it while you're out or back at your hotel room. Plus, this updated version can actually blend while it's charging, unlike some other portable options. Bonus: It also comes with a funnel and ice cube tray, and all the materials are BPA free and approved by the FDA. According to one reviewer: "This is awesome! I purchased it to take along on our cruise. It is small and compact to travel with. I had it fully charged and [I] used it twice a day and did not have to charge it during our 7 day cruise."

02 The Runner-Up Ninja Fit Personal Blender Amazon $49 See On Amazon Capacity: 16 Ounces

Charging: Plugged into outlet Not only can this powerful portable blender by Ninja blend up nutrient-rich smoothies in seconds, but it also offers multiple cups, lids, and accessories to make it even easier to take them on the go. Just snap on a 16-ounce cup and blend away. Then, carefully release it from the blender and seal it off with a lid. With two cups and lids, you can make multiple smoothies to drink throughout the day, or even make breakfast for your travel partner. And, this blender comes with a recipe book so you can change up your juice or smoothie based on which produce is available while you travel. The only downside? While this blender has a 700-watt motor that can whip up your ingredients in a flash, it also weighs 7 pounds and needs to be plugged in, which makes it slightly less versatile. According to one reviewer: "We bought this little guy specifically for travel as we have a big Ninja for home use. It certainly fills the bill! It's small, easy to clean and you can drink right from the canister, so no need for additional glasses."

03 The Most Affordable Blender That Plugs In Hamilton Beach Personal Blender Amazon $18 See On Amazon Capacity: 14 Ounces

Charging: Plugged into outlet The most affordable of any on this list, this Hamilton Beach personal blender has a 14-ounce cup and operates via a plug, so electricity is needed to use this. While the 175-watt motor pales in comparison to some of the pricier picks on this list, it gets the job done, one reason this blender has earned a 4.3-star overall rating on Amazon after 7,000 reviews. And, since the jar and lid are both dishwasher safe, you can easily clean this one after you use it. For extra blending settings and a more durable construction, keep scrolling, but for a portable blender so cheap that you won’t be upset if TSA confiscates it from your carry on, this Hamilton Beach is definitely the way to go. According to one reviewer: This product is amazing. I make strawberry smoothies with ice and frozen strawberries all the time. [It’s] not as loud as my blender. Smoothies [are] ready in 30 seconds.”

04 The Most Affordable USB-Rechargeable Blender Shentianmei Portable Blender Amazon $19.58 See On Amazon Capacity: 12.84 Ounces

Charging: USB-Rechargeable If you're looking for a more budget-friendly option, this portable blender with USB charger is the perfect introduction to blending on the go. Made with six extra-sharp blades, this little unit can mince just about any fruit or vegetable in a flash. And at only 1 pound, it's easy to tuck it into a backpack (or even a big purse) while you're traveling. When you're finished blending, just plug in the USB charger so it's ready to go again in the morning. One note? Several reviewers mention how important it is not to overfill the cups or the blades will get caught. According to one reviewer: "So [convenient], i can carry with me to make any fruit or protein smoothies anywhere anytime. After 3 hour of fully charger, it can make about 10-12 cup of juice of smoothies."

05 A Blender That Looks Like A Tumbler GREECHO Portable Blender Amazon $40 See On Amazon Capacity: 12 Ounces

Charging: USB-Rechargeable This portable blender has the look of a shaker or blender cup, and is ready to drink without you having to transfer your smoothie. Built into the cap of this bottle are the blades, and after you charge it via a USB, you can add your ingredients into the 12-ounce base, flip it upside down and push a button to blend. When you’ve reached the consistency you want, you can flip it back over and open the lid and sip from the top. This BPA-free personal blender is an easy way to get your smoothie fix on the go, and has fewer pieces overall, making it easier to hand wash. According to one reviewer: “This thing is awesome! I love how it is a true blender cup. I wanted something that I could blend and drink with.”

06 Worth The Splurge BlenderX Cordless PORTABLE Blender Amazon $130 $120 See On Amazon Capacity: 20 Ounces

Charging: Plugged into outlet to charge, but you can use it cordless While some portable blenders aren’t strong enough to handle ice (or require you to pre-crush it before you add it to your concoction), this cordless blender can powerfully tackle any hard ingredients, and comes with everything you need to transport it, including a carrying case. While this isn’t USB rechargeable, it does have a battery that you can recharge via a standard plug and outlet, and can be used cordlessly when it’s charged. The 20-ounce jar is larger than many of the other blenders on this list, and it comes with a two-year warranty. This is a pricier option on this list, but for a durable and powerful blender you can take with you anywhere (and use without electricity, if you’ve charged it ahead of time), this is a great choice. According to one reviewer: “Super powerful and portable blender. Crushes ice for cocktails and great for morning breakfast shakes. I can't wait to use it at the beach next summer!”

07 A Chic Option Zwilling Enfinigy Personal Blender Amazon $100 See On Amazon Capacity: 20 Ounces

Charging: Plugged into outlet With a sleek countertop-friendly design, this single-serve blender has a generous 20-ounce cup and needs to be plugged in to use it. But, the break-proof, BPA-free, Tritan plastic jar makes it more portable than most, and it even has a smoothie and a pulse setting, so it’s super versatile. It’s pricey, but the multiple settings, powerful, 500-watt motor, and the stainless steel design make it worth the money. It even has a self-cleaning feature that makes it a breeze to get it looking sparkling clean after each use. According to one reviewer: “This thing cuts frozen fruit like butter, and the smoothies are sooo smooth it is unbelievable. The self cleaning feature on most appliances usually doesn't get the job done, but this one is sparkling clean when done.”

08 A Slightly Larger & More Versatile Option Cuisinart CPB-300 350-Watt Blender Amazon $70 See On Amazon Capacity: 32 Ounces (It also comes with a 12-, and four 16-ounce cups)

Charging: Plugged into outlet If name brands are important to you, this Cuisinart portable blender comes with tons of different cups you can use it with, including a large 32-ounce jar that makes it the most versatile of any on this list. You’ll also have one 12-ounce and four 16-ounce cups, so you can find the perfect size for the concoction you’re making and switch them out as needed. This blender needs electricity to operate, but it has three different settings, including high, low, and pulse. The 350-watt motor isn’t as powerful as others on this list, but for the price, this portable blender offers a ton of value and has a 4.5-star overall rating on Amazon after nearly 3,000 reviews. According to one reviewer: “I've owned countless blenders and several 'bullet or portable' style ones... by far the Cuisinart SmartPower is the easiest to clean. And if the whole point is to be portable and on-the-go... this is one for you. Just a quick swish-swish of the blades under the faucet and done!”