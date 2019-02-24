If you're a smoothie addict like me, you need a quick and easy way to get your fix in the morning — and that means something small and compact. The best small blenders for smoothies will be petite and bulk-free yet still powerful enough to get the job done.

When it comes to this factor, it's all about wattage. You can't expect a machine to grind up tough fruits and vegetables without a strong motor. In smaller blenders, wattage will range anywhere from 200 watts to 1,000 or more, depending on the style. The higher the wattage, the quicker and more efficiently your ingredients will be blended (meaning your final product will be smoother and silkier).

Another thing to consider when shopping for blenders are the blades. Whenever possible, go with stainless steel, which will be sharp and durable enough to cut up your fruit. Also, you may want to figure out whether the blades can crush ice; not all blenders are capable of this, especially the smaller ones. Since most manufacturers will claim their blender crushes ice, the best way to determine whether that's true is by reading the reviews.

Other than that, think about things like the blender cups (Are they made of durable plastic? Are they the size you need?) and extra accessories, like a travel lid or recipe book. Considering these factors, I've compiled a list below of the best small blenders for smoothies. Take a look to find the right one for your morning routine.

1 The Best Overall Ninja Personal Blender $50 Amazon See On Amazon Capacity: 16 ounces Power: 700 watts What's great about it: Engineered with 700 watts of power and sharp, stainless steel blades, this compact personal blender offers an excellent combination of power and portability. The Ninja can effortlessly crush your fruits and veggies yet hardly takes up any space in the kitchen — in fact, the whole machine is only the size of a coffee cup. It comes with a recipe book full of 30 frozen treats, and reviewers say the lids seal well. The only drawback is that some reviewers said it makes a lot of noise. What fans say: "People have been trying to get me on the smoothie train for years and a big blender just didn't fit with my lifestyle so it just sat on my counter. Enter this quick little gem and I've been doing a smoothie every morning! It's very easy to clean, doesn't take up a lot of counter space, and I love how quickly it blends everything. As a person of convenience, being able to just grab n go is great and I see this little blender being a staple in my kitchen now!"

2 The Best Budget Blender Magic Bullet Blender $33 Amazon See On Amazon Capacity: 16 ounces Power: 250 watts What's great about it: If you love making smoothies in the morning but you're on a budget, this popular Magic Bullet blender is the perfect choice. It's only 33 bucks, yet it features a high-torque power base, stainless steel blades, and sturdy plastic cups. With more than 3,100 reviews on Amazon, it is a cult favorite, largely due to the great combination of quality and price. It's dishwasher safe and comes with lids and a free recipe book, too. At 250 watts, it's not as strong as some of the other options — reviewers say it doesn't do as well with apples, carrots, or other tough produce — but it can still crush small amounts of ice and softer fruits and veggies. What fans say: "I love my magic bullet! It grinds up everything. From smoothies, to milkshakes to salsa it does it in a flash. Like it is almost too fast! I push the top for a second and BAM whatever I want is completely smoothed out to basically liquid form. Very satisfied with this purchase."

3 The Best Mid-Range Blender NutriBullet NBR-1201 12-Piece High-Speed Blender $57 Amazon See On Amazon Capacity: Up to 24 ounces Power: 600 watts What's great about it: The 600-watt motor on this popular personal blender offers extra strength to grind up tougher vegetables without costing too much more. It has a sharp stainless steel blade with cyclonic rotation that can pulse fruits and veggies into smooth, silky beverages. The technology also enhances the vitamin content by breaking down the cell walls of fibrous plants. This fan favorite, which has more than 8,100 reviews on Amazon, comes with one tall cup, two short cups, lids, and a recipe book. What fans say: "I love this thing!! It's only 600 watts but its very powerful! Twice a day, I blend fresh kale/spinach, frozen banana, frozen strawberries, frozen apples, frozen blueberries and frozen raspberries."