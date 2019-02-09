No wardrobe is complete without a leather jacket. A versatile staple that works year-round, leather jackets undoubtedly go with most outfits. But when you’re 5 foot 4 inches and under, finding the best leather jackets for petites that won’t swallow your frame is often a challenge, whether you’ve got access to an in-store fitting room or not. However, don’t let the fear of ordering something ill-fitting online let you shy away from dabbling in the hidden gems of Amazon Fashion.

It is possible to feel confident hitting “add to cart” on outerwear without trying it on. The main thing you’ll want to keep in mind is length. Opt for a shorter jacket that’ll hit at or just below your hips, especially if the product you’re shopping isn’t explicitly available in petite sizes. Note: If you’re shopping “regular” sizes, there’s a chance you’ll still have to visit a tailor to shorten the sleeves or make minor adjustments, but the alterations won’t be as intense on an already-short garment.

Finding genuine leather online isn’t exactly easy, but Amazon does have a couple of great lambskin options that, considering the material, are reasonably priced. And if you want to achieve the leather look sans animal skin, you’re in luck because faux leather jackets have come a long way. Some pleather materials look and feel surprisingly real.

Shop For The Best Leather Jackets For Petites

In a hurry? Here are the best leather jackets for petites:

I’ve scoured Amazon for a few ready-to-wear jacket options for fellow petites. Keep reading to shop them all, and prepare to hold onto this piece for years to come.

01 The Best Leather Moto Jacket For Petites World of Leather Lambskin Leather Jacket Amazon $132 See On Amazon Made out of 100% lambskin leather, this World of Leather moto jacket features the aforementioned short length as well as a number of silver embellishments — including button details across the shoulders and chest — to dress it up. But the zippers are really what give this jacket its edge. Its asymmetrical zip-up design adds interest, while its three handy zippered pockets are the cool-girl answer to storage. Then, on the back of each sleeve, there’s a sleek zipper from the mid-forearm to the wrist, giving you the flexibility to wear the sleeves in a slim or loose fit. It’s not available in petite sizes, but for added assurance, know this: One Amazon customer, who claims to be 5 foot 3 inches tall, raved that the “shoulders, sleeve length and circumference are just right.” Positive Amazon review: “I am so happy with this jacket! My husband wanted to get me a biker jacket for our anniversary and he bought and returned two others that didn’t fit properly before finding this one. I [...] am [5 feet 3 inches tall], but I have kind of long arms, so I was debating between an XS and a S because I didn’t want the sleeves to be too short. After reading the reviews and questions, I went for the XS and I’m so glad I did! The shoulders fit perfectly, and it looks great by itself or with a light hoodie layered under it. It fits me pretty much how it fits the model in the picture. The leather is not super thick, but it feels like good quality, and I’m actually glad it’s not thicker because it lays nicely and is more comfortable than thicker leather jackets I’ve tried.” Made of: 100% lambskin leather | Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large | Available colors: 1

02 The Best Leather Jacket With A Longer, Sleek Silhouette BGSD Tina Lambskin Leather Jacket Amazon $300 See On Amazon Though shorter jackets are definitely easier to buy online, this BGSD lambskin leather jacket is available in short and short plus sizes, so you can fearlessly get away with a slightly longer style (and still know it’s going to fit like a glove). Boasting a higher price point than the World of Leather option, above, this one features a timeless style, free of any exposed hardware. If storage is a concern, it does have two discreet pockets, though. This jacket has a centered zipper, with a 25-inch hem length (27 inches for plus petite sizes) that’ll hit just below the hips. Note: A satisfied Amazon reviewer wrote that the short fit is “a very good value” and “perfect for people [5 feet 2 inches tall].” But, as with any online purchase, it’s a good idea to compare your measurements to the brand’s size guide for an accurate order. Positive Amazon review: “Just what I expected. Fit is perfect. The leather is so soft. I love the jacket.” Made of: 100% lambskin leather | Available sizes: Small — 3X-Large, including Petite options | Available colors: 1

03 The Best Faux-Leather Jacket In Tons Of Colors Levi's Faux Leather Contemporary Motorcycle Jacket Amazon $77 See On Amazon For a quality faux leather option that’s budget-friendly , this belted machine-washable Levi’s jacket has an asymmetrical, zipper-clad silhouette that’s reminiscent of the first option on this list — but with a synthetic polyurethane fabric makeup instead. Though it has similar silver hardware and a below-the-hip length, what really sets it apart — aside from that bold, built-in belt and water-resistant shell — is its different color options: hunter (pictured) and navy. It also features a few useful pockets, and its cuffs are zippered for a customizable fit. Given all these chic details, it’s hard to believe this is the cheapest option here. Positive Amazon review: “Well-made leather. Has a lot of character. I love the way it fits me. I am [5 feet tall ...] very short and curvy yet I am happy the way this jacket covers and accents the accentuated. I ordered a size 2X which is perfect. Can be worn comfortably open or closed with ease.” Made of: 100% polyurethane | Available sizes: X-Small — 3X-Large | Available colors: 19