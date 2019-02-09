The 3 Best Leather Jackets For Petites
We only recommend products we love and that we think you will, too. We may receive a portion of sales from products purchased from this article, which was written by our Commerce team.
No wardrobe is complete without a leather jacket. A versatile staple that works year-round, leather jackets undoubtedly go with most outfits. But when you’re 5 foot 4 inches and under, finding the best leather jackets for petites that won’t swallow your frame is often a challenge, whether you’ve got access to an in-store fitting room or not. However, don’t let the fear of ordering something ill-fitting online let you shy away from dabbling in the hidden gems of Amazon Fashion.
It is possible to feel confident hitting “add to cart” on outerwear without trying it on. The main thing you’ll want to keep in mind is length. Opt for a shorter jacket that’ll hit at or just below your hips, especially if the product you’re shopping isn’t explicitly available in petite sizes. Note: If you’re shopping “regular” sizes, there’s a chance you’ll still have to visit a tailor to shorten the sleeves or make minor adjustments, but the alterations won’t be as intense on an already-short garment.
Finding genuine leather online isn’t exactly easy, but Amazon does have a couple of great lambskin options that, considering the material, are reasonably priced. And if you want to achieve the leather look sans animal skin, you’re in luck because faux leather jackets have come a long way. Some pleather materials look and feel surprisingly real.
Shop For The Best Leather Jackets For Petites
In a hurry? Here are the best leather jackets for petites:
- Best Leather Moto Jacket For Petites: World of Leather Lambskin Leather Jacket
- The Best Leather Jacket With A Longer, Sleek Silhouette: BGSD Tina Lambskin Leather Jacket
- The Best Faux-Leather Jacket In Tons Of Colors: Levi's Faux Leather Contemporary Motorcycle Jacket
I’ve scoured Amazon for a few ready-to-wear jacket options for fellow petites. Keep reading to shop them all, and prepare to hold onto this piece for years to come.
