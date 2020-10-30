Few clothing items are able to channel a mood like a good moto jacket. However, real leather jackets are often unattainably pricey and many shoppers are now skipping them for ethical reasons as well. The good news is that the best faux leather jackets these days are almost indistinguishable from natural versions, and you can even find riffs on designer styles with an eye for detail.

The best type of faux leather for a jacket is made from polyurethane, which is often abbreviated as PU (you'll want the skip the PVC because it's not breathable). You can find PU in classic leather finishes as well as faux suede. It’s frequently paired with a silky polyester lining, but you can also find warm vegan leather jackets that feature synthetic fur or shearling for an extra layer of coziness.

From there, you have plenty of options in styles. The moto jacket comes immediately to mind, of course, for its ability to look downtown-cool, season after season, but you can also find classic tailored options as well as versions with hoods or bomber cuts.

As for how to style a leather jacket, you can wear it with everything from a T-shirt dress and ankle boots on the weekend to a slip dress for cool-girl edge. Creative types can even take it to work with a pencil skirt and boots that mean business, but you can never go wrong with jeans and a V-neck tee for "model off-duty" style.

Ahead, you'll find faux leather jackets for every mood (and every day of the week). You’ll be hard-pressed not to add more than one to your cart.

1. The Hooded Faux Leather Jacket With A Cult Following Lock And Love Hooded Faux Leather Jacket $60 | Amazon See On Amazon An Amazon bestseller with over 8,000 reviews, this faux leather jacket comes in a dizzying selection of rich muted colors, with options for quilted and more classic cuts. It fits close to the body with a stand collar and, in this case, a knit hood (note: some options within the same listing are not hooded, if that's your preference). The 100% polyurethane leather shell earned high marks from reviewers for its realistic feel; the lining comes in a soft polyester. Two zippered pockets are deep enough for your hands, and roomy enough to hold keys and lip balm. "Absolutely love this jacket! It seems to be made very well and the quilting is beautiful," one fan praised. Available options: 44

Available sizes: X-Small – XX-Large

2. An Oversized Faux Leather Moto Jacket That Looks High-End LY VAREY LIN Faux Shearling Moto Jacket $60 | Amazon See On Amazon You'll want to score this alternative to a pricey designer jacket while you can. The budget style comes in a molten-soft faux suede that's lined and trimmed with cozy imitation shearling. While the exact material is not listed, one shopper noted: "There’s something about the material. The lining does not shed or flatten and does not look chintzy. It’s thick and spongey like real shearling." The jacket comes with signature belts at the waist and collar for a chic detail that will keep you warm. "This jacket is so warm and cozy and the fur is very thick. I often choose to wear this over my Canada goose," one shopper confessed, adding, "The jacket is oversized and looks very expensive." The moto style has downtown energy that begs for jeans or leggings, and looks cool-girl nonchalant over a party dress. Get it in black, wine, or powder beige. Available colors: 3

Available sizes: Small – X-Large

3. This Drapey Faux Leather Jacket With A Waterfall Lapel Escalier Faux Leather Open Front Jacket $46 | Amazon See On Amazon This lightweight faux leather jacket can easily double as a blazer, in an open waterfall style with buttery drape. The vegan, 100% polyurethane leather is double-faced, with a velvety suede finish on one side of the lapels and luxe leather throughout. The sleeves have stretch panels to ensure a comfortably snug fit, and there is a zippered pocket on each side. It's the perfect thing to dress up jeans, and you can throw it on fast for a Zoom meeting. One shopper noted, "I rarely buy faux leather (usually real leather) but I'm buying another bc it's so nice. Highly recommend!" Available colors: 7

Available sizes: Small — 2X

4. The Rustic-Casual Sherpa Bomber From A Classic Brand Levi's Faux Leather Sherpa Aviator Bomber Jacket $60 | Amazon See On Amazon This Levi's faux suede bomber makes a utilitarian-chic option that's so perfect with jeans or leggings, whether you're at the farmer's market or the lodge. The polyester faux suede and shearling offers cozy warmth, and the ribbed trim on the collar and cuffs adds another visual detail. There are two large patch pockets on the front, plus two smaller pockets for you to slip your hands into. "The fit was as expected: full but not TOO full. Just like a bomber jacket is supposed to fit. Pop the collar and you’re ready to go on your next adventure," one fan enthused. Bonus: it's also machine-washable. Available colors: 5

Available sizes: X-Small – X-Large

5. A Supple Faux Leather Biker Jacket That Costs Less Than $50 Tanming Faux Leather Moto Jacket $40 | Amazon See On Amazon Sometimes only a classic biker jacket will do. The Tanming motorcycle jacket got rave reviews for its smooth polyurethane leather, which is lined in a matte polyester satin. One "pleasantly surprised" reviewer noted: "It looks and feels like a quality leather jacket. I held it up next to my Cole Haan lamb skin jacket, and the faux leather looks almost identical to the real thing." This slim-fitting jacket comes with a notched collar with rivets for an added edge, and it promises to be an instant wardrobe go-to. "Since getting this jacket last week, I’ve actually worn it nearly every day," one reviewer remarked, noting, "it’s a great staple and makes any outfit chic while maintaining practicality." For a softer finish, also consider this moto jacket in sueded colors. Available colors: 20

Available sizes: X-Small – XX-Large

6. A Long Faux Leather Jacket With The Most Fabulous Collar Bellivera Faux Leather Jacket With Detachable Faux Fur Collar $67 | Amazon See On Amazon This high-octane faux leather jacket with a faux fur collar is dramatic, yes, but also incredibly warm and a total outfit-maker. The quilted PU leather adds luxe texture, and a belt creates definition. It's also fully lined in soft faux fur (polyester), so it's wildly cozy inside, and there are two zippered pockets for your hands. Not a fan of the collar? Good news: it detaches. "I love this so much that I bought two — so far," a shopper reported. "One in the suede and one in the leather. They are lined, true to size, and immaculately constructed. I'm so so so impressed with these jackets. Can't recommend them enough." It's available in a range of color combinations and in a shorter length. Available options: 10

Available sizes: Small – 3X-Large

7. A Dressy Cropped Faux Leather Jacket KRISP PU Leather Cropped Jacket $33 | Amazon See On Amazon This cropped leather jacket has a luminous satin metallic finish that's subtly dressy, so it feels special enough for a nice occasion but not too loud for brunch. The collarless (and zipper-free) open design is clean and refined, while the cropped length pairs perfectly with high-waisted skirts and trousers. It's lightweight and unlined, made from a blend of polyurethane and viscose for a softer velvety finish that looks buttery. "I really love it. I bought it to wear with a pair of dress pants and dress shirt so that I could sass up my business casual wardrobe a little. It added just enough edge to make me feel cool," a reviewer shared. Available colors: 7

Available sizes: Small – X-Large