When the weather gets steamy, having a great pair of shorts is key. Not only are they versatile — one pair can go from working out to going out, depending on how you style them — they’re also perfect for staying cool and comfortable. For a pair that fits like a glove, the best shorts for big thighs offer style, just the right amount of stretch, and all-day comfort whether you prefer them fitted or relaxed. With the right fabric and design, you can say good-bye to awkward gaps, bunching up, and squeezing, too.

What To Look For When Shopping For The Best Shorts For Big Thighs

When it comes to fit, if you often find a pesky gap at the back of your shorts, especially with denim, choosing high-waisted styles can help eliminate that problem. And if legs bunching is something you contend with, consider mid-length or wide-leg options. In terms of materials, a bit of stretch in the form of spandex (also known as elastane) is usually nice, but for more breathability, opt for cotton.

01 These Basic Bike Shorts That Can Be Styled Any Which Way AJISAI Pro Compression Biker Shorts Amazon $13 See On Amazon These bike shorts are great for workouts, of course, but you can also get creative with them: Pair them with chunky sandals and an oversized tee for an athleisure dose of style all day. They're made from a blend of nylon and spandex compression fabric, with a high waistband for added comfort. Best of all, they're not see-through. The shorts come in colors such as black, gray, and navy blue, and in 5-inch and 8-inch inseams. You can even choose from styles with or without side pockets. According to a reviewer: “Great for thick thighs. I absolutely love these shorts! They're long enough for my big legs so that they dont chafe and they never rolled up or down once.” Available sizes: Small - XX-Large

02 These High-Waisted Denim Shorts With '90s Vibes Plaid&Plain High-Waisted Denim Shorts Amazon $25 See On Amazon If you love the look of vintage, these high-waisted denim shorts that pay tribute to the '90s are about to be your new closet staple. Made from 100% cotton, the A-line shorts feature cuffed hems and a relaxed fit at the thighs. The zipper and button-closure shorts have side pockets and a cinched elastic waist to prevent awkward gaps. They're available in light, dark, and vintage blue washes, and will look perfect with your favorite vintage Janet Jackson tee. According to a reviewer: “They fit really nice, there's elastic around the waist and the legs have enough room for my thighs even when I'm sitting.” Available sizes: Small — X-Large

03 These Paper Bag Shorts You Can Dress Up Or Down Grace Karin Bowknot Tie-Waist Shorts Amazon $23 See On Amazon These paper bag shorts are so cute and versatile — dress them down with a casual tank and sandals or dress them up with ballet flats and a sleek top. Made with a stretchy blend of polyester and spandex, they feature an elastic high waist and adjustable bow belt. Plus, there are two convenient pockets. They’re available in 33 colors and prints, including blue-gray, pink, black, floral, and — if you're feeling daring — snakeskin. According to a reviewer: “I have thick thighs and I always have a hard time finding cute shorts! These are comfy, stretchy, thin, and super high-waisted! 5 stars!” Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

04 These Amazingly Comfy Lounge Shorts Amazon Essentials French Terry Fleece Shorts Amazon $17 See On Amazon Get comfy in these French terry fleece shorts whether the couch is calling your name or you're out and about. They’re made from super-soft cotton and polyester and feature pockets and an elasticized waistband with a drawstring closure. Choose from six neutral colors like black, oatmeal, and heather gray. According to a reviewer: “These shirts are my daily lounge shorts. They're cozy enough for winter with the sweater like lining but are also breathable enough for warm days.” Available sizes: X-Small - XX-Large

05 These Classic Denim Shorts That Go With Everything Levi’s Mid-Length Shorts Amazon $25 See On Amazon For a classically cool pair of shorts that'll go with all your cute tops, you can’t go wrong with these Levi’s denim shorts. The relaxed fit, mid-length shorts are made with a blend of cotton and elastane for the perfect amount of breathability and stretch. They’re mid-rise and sit at the waist, so they’re easy to move in, and they have a zip fly and five pockets. They’re available with cuffed or cutoff hems, with distressing on some options. Choose from multiple colors and rinses, including white, medium, and dark washes. According to a reviewer: “I have such a hard time buying shorts as I'm sure a lot of women with thicker thighs understand. If the shorts fit in the waist, they are usually squeezing my thighs or riding up. [...] These are PERFECT. They have a great amount of stretch so they fit my thighs and waist and they are super comfy.” Available sizes: 16 — 26 and 00 — 16

06 A Pair Of Cute Shorts For Outdoor Adventures LEE Flex-To-Go Relaxed Shorts Amazon $21 See On Amazon Made from breathable cotton and stretchy spandex, these relaxed-fit shorts will keep you comfy and cool during warm weather adventures — like a long hike followed by s'mores next to the campfire. The mid-rise shorts have a zipper closure and a soft, flexible waistband for added comfort. Plus, there are six pockets to store all your essentials so you can leave your purse at home if you so choose. It comes in five colors like classic tan, soft gray, or ink blue. According to a reviewer: “The perfect short between a dressy shorts and gym shorts! It was exactly what I was looking for. The waistband is wide and very comfortable and falls above slightly above the waist.” Available sizes: 2 — 18

07 These Flowy Shorts In Fun Prints Floerns Casual Elastic-Waist Shorts Amazon $15 See On Amazon These elastic-waist shorts come in cute florals, so you can let them be the star of your outfit, instead of your top. These wide-leg paper bag shorts are made from lightweight polyester and spandex and have an adjustable tie belt. There are no pockets, but these shorts are so cute, you just can't be mad at them. According to a reviewer: “I am a massive fan of these shorts. They are lightweight, flow great and perfect for summer - you can wear them high waisted or regular for a different look. The elastic waist is comfortable and they are so cute in person! Great price point too!” Available sizes: Small — 5X-Large

08 These Sleek Bermuda Shorts With A Longer Inseam Levi’s Bermuda Shorts Amazon $25 See On Amazon If you want a longer inseam and a more fitted look, opt for these cute Bermuda shorts made from a blend of cotton, polyester, and elastane for just the right amount of softness and stretch. They’re mid-rise, semi-fitted through the hip and thigh, and feature a zip fly and five pockets. Choose from 10 denim washes, ranging from light to dark, with cuffed or uncuffed hems. According to a reviewer: “I'm really picky about my shorts but I love these! The fabric has the perfect amount of stretch to be comfortable but still keep its shape! Fits through my hips and thighs and doesn't gap at the waist (hard combo to find sometimes).” Available sizes: 00 — 18

09 These Pastel Striped Shorts That Are Pure Summer Gloria Vanderbilt Mid-Rise Bermuda Short Amazon $32 See On Amazon Made from a breathable cotton and elastane twill fabric blend, these yacht-worthy striped Bermuda shorts are ultra-soft and stretchy but also look sophisticated. The mid-rise shorts have an easy zipper fly and front pockets, along with functional pockets in the back. Pair this with a crisp white shirt for a classic summer look or a T-shirt for a more casual option. According to a reviewer: “My very favorite shorts. They come right to above knee which is where I want them. I have about every color they make in this short. Very comfortable.” Available sizes: 6 — 16

10 These Biker Shorts That Come In So Many Colorful Patterns Sissycos Printed Biker Shorts Amazon $17 See On Amazon These super colorful bike shorts can instantly brighten up your entire outfit. Available in 30 playful colors and patterns — including the neon paint splash pictured here — the soft and stretchy shorts will juice up your workouts and add some cheeky fashion to all-day wear. They’re made from a polyester-elastane blend with a high elastic waistband, and they’re thick enough to not be see-through. According to a reviewer: “I bought these for fun. However, they are my new "go-to" for under tennis and golf dresses, or with a long tunic. I'm going back and buying more colors, now!” Available sizes: One Size (2 —12), Plus Size (12 — 22)

11 A Pair Of Workout Shorts That Prevent Chafing Core 10 2-In-1 Running Short Amazon $37 See On Amazon Keep cool while you exercise with these relaxed-fit running shorts. Made from polyester and spandex, the moisture-wicking shorts have a lightweight boyshort liner that helps prevent friction between the thighs and an ultra-wide waistband that won’t dig in. The addition of hidden storage pockets lets you stash you keys and some cash. According to a reviewer: “I love the waistband! I have bigger thighs and all shorts will ride up during workouts but there’s are perfect for me for walking!” Available sizes: X-Small — 3X

