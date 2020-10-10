The ultimate combination of stylish and functional, the best dresses with pockets are essentially the world's most perfect type of garment. Whether you're looking for a formal dress to wear to a wedding, a casual piece for everyday wear, or an office-appropriate style, the right dress is out there — and guess what; it has pockets that are actually big enough to hold stuff. And if you're wondering how you'll recognize the perfect dress when you see it, just make sure you consider a few vital attributes.

Keep an eye out for a dress that’s your desired amount of dressy (or not). Also pay attention to fit, length, color and pattern, sleeve type, and material (soft and breathable cotton, stretchy spandex, and lightweight polyester are common options because they're comfortable to wear and easy to care for). Choosing between these is all a matter of personal preference — and an understanding of how weather affects your needs. (For example, a good winter dress might come in velvet or sweater knit).

When perusing Amazon, you’ll notice that there are tons of dresses available with pockets. To help you out, I narrowed it down to 11 options that are all stylish and highly rated. And the best part? All of these picks are under $40, so go ahead, snatch up a few — because everyone deserves to have dresses with pockets in their lives.

01 A Flowy Maxi Dress With More Than 44,000 Ratings GRECERELLE Casual Maxi Dress Amazon $30 See On Amazon Effortless and easy, this maxi dress from GRECERELLE is perfect for when you need something to just throw on and go — without sacrificing style. And so it's no wonder that this pick is so highly adored on Amazon; it boasts more than 44,000 reviews. The flowy dress is made from a combination of rayon and spandex, so it’s soft with just the perfect amount of stretch. Two large pockets are ideal for carrying around your essentials. The dress is short-sleeved, and it features a side slit for easy range of motion. This pick is machine washable. Choose from a wide range of different colors and prints. Enthusiastic Amazon review: "One of my most comfortable clothes (notice the pleural) that I have in my fairly large wardrobe. Feel like butter, wrinkles fall away after wearing a short period of time. Can dress way up or keep it super casual. I purchased 5 for me and my daughter-in-law saw me in one and loved it so much I bought her 6 different colors/prints.” Available sizes: X-Small to XX-Large

02 A Swing Dress With Ruffle Sleeves Nemidor Women's Ruffle Sleeve Swing Dress With Pocket Amazon $30 See On Amazon Ruffle lovers will adore this dress from Nemidor, which boasts tiered ruffle sleeves that are seriously swoon-worthy. The swing dress is made from a comfortable jersey knit material with just a bit of stretch. Hidden in the side seams, the two pockets are large enough to carry a few small essentials. The dress is knee-length, and it can totally be dressed up or down depending on the occasion, making it super versatile. The dress is machine washable. Choose from a bunch of beautiful colors and patterns. Enthusiastic Amazon review: "This is beautiful, fits as expected (didn't size up or down), its a soft material and has pockets!! I'm 5'7" and the length is right above my knees; LOVE IT! Definitely recommend!" Available sizes: 14 Plus to 26 Plus

03 A Slouchy Tunic Dress That Pairs Perfectly With Tall Boots ZANZEA Tunic V-Neck Dress Amazon $28 See On Amazon This oversized tunic dress has so many details to love, first among them the two side pockets that completely up its coziness. Made of pure polyester that resists wrinkles, this ultra-wearable dress can be styled so many ways. With a deep V-neckline and batwing sleeves, it pairs incredibly well with tall boots, but it also looks great with leggings. This pick should be hand washed to keep it looking like new. Choose from nearly three dozen different color and print options. Enthusiastic Amazon review: "[...]It's definitely a blouse, not a sweater, but would look awesome with a turtleneck under it when the weather gets cold. Some reviewers said they had problems with the pockets but I found them well-made and well-places - and large enough for a cell phone and more. This one is in a lovely grey but I just ordered the purple and may well be getting a couple more colors.” Available sizes: Small to 5X-Large

04 An Oversized Lounge Dress That Looks So Chic Minibee Oversize Midi Dress With Pockets Amazon $40 See On Amazon Made of a breezy blend of linen and cotton, this oversized midi dress is perfect for hot days — but it can also be worn through the seasons when paired with leggings and a slouchy cardigan. It comes with two deep pockets and an asymmetrical hem. It has an artsy aesthetic that Amazon reviewers raved over, with it amassing more than 8,000 ratings to date. This pick is machine washable. Choose from seven colors, like beige, rust brown, or denim. Enthusiastic Amazon review: “[...]The pockets are fabulous!! Not your run of the mill on seam pockets, these pockets are super convenient for keys, readers, cell phone. [...]I have gotten many compliments on this dress and it's easy to wear. It can be thrown on for running errands or an appointment. It's super versatile and easily transforms from casual to dressy (with great jewelry and shoes).”

05 A Bodycon Midi Dress In Prints & Solids Moyabo 3/4 Sleeve Pencil Dress Amazon $33 See On Amazon Dress it up or dress it down; this Moyabo pencil dress can be worn all around. The fitted dress is made of soft cotton and stretchy spandex, a winning combination in terms of comfort. The dress features a 3/4 sleeve, an elastic waist, and two pockets. It’s easy to pull on, too — it has no zippers, snaps, buttons, or other closures. This pick is machine washable. Choose from a variety of prints and solid colors. Enthusiastic Amazon review: "This dress is great. It’s comfy, has POCKETS!![...] This dress is nice enough that I can dress it up with shoes and jewelry, but can be dressed down for work or casual hanging out." Available sizes: Small to XX-Large

06 An Easy-To-Wear T-Shirt Dress In A Massive Range Of Colors & Sizes JollieLovin Casual Swing Dress Amazon $24 See On Amazon This T-shirt dress from JollieLovin is an easy staple in your wardrobe because it is comfortable, lightweight, and versatile — pair it with a jacket and leggings when its cold, or wear it on its own during the warm-weather months. Oh, and can we talk about the price? For less than $20, it can’t be beat. And it’s clear that I’m not the only one that thinks that; Amazon reviewers give this pick a solid 4.3-star rating on the site, among 6,000 and growing reviews. The short-sleeve dress is made of stretchy rayon and spandex, and it has two side pockets. It’s machine-washable in cold water. Choose from a massive range of colors and patterns sure to suit any style. Enthusiastic Amazon review: "Hubs bought this for me as a gift and I am BLOWN away at how beautiful and comfortable it is. It fits very well and is a great length. Oh, and it has pockets!" Available sizes: Small to 6X-Large

07 An Elegant Lace Cocktail Dress Nemidor Lace Cocktail Swing Dress Amazon $39 See On Amazon Featuring a lovely lace detail up top, this dress from Nemidor is the epitome of elegance. But it gets better…. the dress also has two sizable pockets — a rare treat for a cocktail dress. The knee-length pick has a flowy skirt that’ll move with each step you take. A hidden back zipper, an elastic waist, and stretchy sleeves make it comfortable and easy to wear. You can wash this dress in the machine, so long as you opt for the cold water setting. Choose from four colors — black, green, wine red, and navy. Enthusiastic Amazon review: "I bought this dress for formal night on an upcoming cruise! It arrived quickly, and I immediately had to try it on. This dress is everything!!! First of all, it’s just beautiful! The fit is perfect and oh so flattering! I have large arms, and it fit there, too! It’s also very comfortable, and I love the pockets! I absolutely cannot wait to wear this dress on my cruise!" Available sizes: 14 Plus to 26 Plus

08 A Cozy Oversize Sweater Dress Pink Queen Loose Sweater Dress Amazon $26 See On Amazon Featuring a turtleneck, long sleeves, and a lightweight-yet-warm fabric, this sweater dress from Pink Queen is the ideal pick for chilly temps. The dress has two pockets that reviewers report are big enough to fit a phone, and the dress itself is oversize for a loose fit. It's kind of like wearing a blanket — albeit, a chic one — and Amazon reviewers are totally into it. The dress boasts more than 17,000 reviews and counting. The dress is machine washable, and is available in a range of colors and prints. Enthusiastic Amazon review: "Wow I got this sweater and the quality is outstanding! I was unsure because the price was so cheap but I wore it the same night I got it and it is so warm and comfy! Super cute too! I paired it with black leggings and black boots and I received so many compliments! Super happy I bought this sweater [...] oh and I love the deep pockets fits my cellphone and my keys perfect." Available sizes: Small to X-Large

09 A Long-Sleeved Maxi Dress That’s So Versatile OUGES Long Sleeve Maxi Dress Amazon $33 See On Amazon This maxi dress from OUGES is flowy and a little bit formal — the perfect option for a special occasion or night out. The dress features a wrap front, a thick waistband, and two pockets for essentials, so you can ditch your purse or clutch. It’s made of rayon and spandex — meaning it’s stretchy and soft — and has long sleeves for colder weather. Choose from a range of solid colors, and some short-sleeve options, too. The dress is machine washable. Enthusiastic Amazon review: "I now have 3 of these in different colours - they fit beautifully; wash and tumble well and are super comfortable.[...]I would definitely recommend these dresses; they're feminine, comfortable, wash amazingly (no ironing needed), accurate sizing and lovely colours.” Available sizes: Small to XX-Large

10 A Midi Sundress With Button Details SWQZVT Sundress Amazon $28 See On Amazon There’s lots to love about this sundress. From the faux buttons down the front, to the cute sunflower pattern, to the two oversize pockets in front, it’s no surprise that reviewers on Amazon are wild about this pick. The dress features spaghetti straps and a midi-length skirt. It’s made from a combo of polyester and spandex. And it’s super easy to pull on and off, since it has no closures. If sunflowers aren’t your thing, this pick is available in other fun patterns, too. Just make sure you hand wash the dress — the manufacturer doesn't recommend machine washing. Enthusiastic Amazon review: "Even complete strangers love this dress, and I love that it comes with pockets too. It is a true summer sun dress [...] Great fit." Available sizes: Small to 3X-Large

11 A Sharp Business-Casual Pencil Dress With A Belt JASAMBAC Bodycon Pencil Dress Amazon $35 See On Amazon Great for the office, this pencil dress is both sophisticated and stylish, making it perfect for wearing at the office or going out for the evening. The dress has two pockets that are hidden in the side seams, and it’s made from polyester and a bit of spandex for some stretch. The dress hits right at the knee, and it has short sleeves, a zipper closure, and a matching tie belt. Choose from a range of solid colors, and some long-sleeve options, too. It’s recommended to hand wash the dress. Enthusiastic Amazon review: "I love this dress! [...]The material is soft and has some stretch to it! I would recommend going up a size if you are in-between sizes. My favorite part about this dress is the POCKETS!" Available sizes: Small to 24 Plus

12 A Long-Sleeved Swing Dress LONGYUAN Casual T-Shirt Dress With Pockets Amazon $25 See On Amazon Made from a combination of rayon and spandex, this dress is supremely soft with just the right amount of stretch. The swing-style dress comes in a variety of stunning patterns and solid colors, as well as long- and short-sleeved varieties, and it has two hidden pockets to hold a few essentials. The dress hits right above the knee and can be washed in a machine. Enthusiastic Amazon review: "This dress is very comfortable and super soft, can only recommend it to everybody who’s looking for a super light summer dress. It honestly couldn’t be any better. [...] Definitely recommended & super fast shipping." Available sizes: X-Large to 6X-Large