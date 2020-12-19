These 17 Cute Winter Dresses Are Stylish, Cozy, & Affordable

Winter temperatures can make it a bit more challenging to want to wear dresses, especially when leggings call. But, the best cute winter dresses keep you plenty warm without sacrificing style. I’ve selected a handful of stylish winter dresses from Amazon that will keep you on the top of your fashion game, while still being cozy and comfy.

Dresses that have long sleeves or are longer in length will naturally keep you warm, but there are plenty of short-sleeve or short-style dresses that can be worn with tights or layered to keep you cozy. If you’re planning to head out in the cold, look for dresses made of thicker materials, like a cozy sweater dress or flannel knit. Throwing some fleece-lined leggings or a snug cardigan on with your dress will add extra style and warmth.

There are certain styles that just scream winter — like velvet or dresses that feature sequins for a celebratory vibe. Metallics like gold or silver feel equally party-ready, while rich colors like burgundy, forest green, or black add an elegant note.

I’ve included something for everyone, from a long off-the-shoulder dress to a short body-con number. These 17 picks are available in a variety of colors, sizes, and prices to bring coziness to your winter wardrobe.

1. A Turtleneck Dress That Pairs Perfectly With Tall Boots

Available in a wide range of colors and made from the softest viscose blend, this oversized turtleneck dress looks great paired with knee-high boots or booties, but it also can be worn with tights or leggings for a cozier ensemble. It has stylish lantern sleeves and a drapey fit, although some shoppers chose to belt it for more shape.

Helpful Review: “This sweater is my new go-to for that Ariana Grande thigh high boot+sweater dress combo. It is super stretchy, an adorable slouchy fit, nice room in the neck. I can't get over how soft and stretchy the material is. It isn't scratchy at all. If you're looking for a wool feel, this is not it. If you want that luxury soft feel with a stretch, this is the one you're looking for. [...]”

Available Sizes: X-Small — X-Large

Available Colors: 23

2. This Batwing Sweater Dress With A Showstopping Back

Boasting statement batwing sleeves and a cutout back, this sweater dress is anything but run of the mill. The faux wrap top offers an alluring neckline and the belted waist adds definition. There are even side slits on the hem for ease of movement. Choose from nearly two dozen colors.

Helpful Review: “Got compliments ALL DAY LONG! Bought it as a Christmas dress and was perfect. Comfortable enough to move around the kitchen freely and get stuff done, warm enough to keep me feeling insulated. Feels AMAZING on my skin and I feel great in it. [...]This dress was a little out of my comfort zone bc I dont wear stuff this form fitting most of the time. Feels so nice!”

Available Sizes: X-Small — X-Large

Available Colors: 21

3. A Stretchy Skater Dress With Scalloped Details

This stretchy skater dress can be paired with tights or worn with knee-high boots for a comfortable, yet elegant winter look. It has unique scalloped details around the stunning laser-cut hem, as well as at the sleeves. The long sleeves will keep you warm, too. It has a round neck and zippered back and flares out from the waist into a retro silhouette that can be dressed up or down. If you’re looking to go more casual, throw on a pair of your favorite sneakers and a long coat to keep warm and comfortable. Reviewers noted they machine wash this dress on the gentle cycle.

Helpful Review: “Love the quality got so many compliments on this!! Great stitching would buy in another color again.”

Available Sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

Available Colors: 14

4. A Cozy Tunic Dress To Wear With Leggings

This cozy tunic dress is perfect for pairing with leggings and has gained a cult following. It has more than 23,000 Amazon reviews and stands out in the crowd, thanks to an asymmetrical hem and large brown buttons down the side. The long-sleeve dress is made of polyester and stretchy spandex and comes in a variety of colors and patterns including stripes, plaid, and floral.

Throw it on over your favorite fleece-lined leggings when it’s cold out or your favorite stretchy pair for lounging at home. Add knee-high boots and a matching scarf for a look you’ll never want to take off. This pick can be machine washed on a gentle cycle.

Helpful Review: “I love this sweater dress. [...] I have gotten soooo many compliments every time I wear it. The buttons on the side are an adorable detail that makes it even cuter. The fabric is soft and while thin, does not feel cheap. I wear a brown layering shirt or turtleneck underneath for extra warmth. Love this!

Available Sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available Colors: 34

5. An Effortless Sweatshirt Dress With Blouson Sleeves

This everyday sweatshirt dress feels a little more elevated, thanks to the three-quarter-length blouson sleeves. It’s made of a soft, cotton-polyester blend that’s both comfortable and easy to care for (just toss it in the washing machine). Available in several great colors and prints, this dress features a hem that falls just above the knee, so you can pair it with tights or leggings for extra warmth. Best of all? It has pockets!

Helpful Review: “I absolutely love the fleece fabric. Inside is slightly fuzzy and super comfortable. Soft and warm and just the type of thing you'd love to cuddle up in during cold weather. I have to admit that I'm already using it as a nightshirt, basically, to run around the house after I get out of my work clothes. Very snuggly fabric! [...]”

Available Sizes: 1X — 6X

Available Colors: 10

6. A Versatile Turtleneck Sweater Dress

This sweater dress is double the cozy with long sleeves, a knit viscose blend, and a warm turtleneck. It has a fitted, ribbed texture and a sophisticated midi length. The true selling point of this chic dress is how versatile it is. Throw on a leather jacket and booties for a night on the town or pair it with leggings and tall boots for extra warmth. It comes in 26 colors and patterns, including stripes and color block options. The material is stretchy and machine washable, but it should be flat-dried.

Helpful Review: “Perfection! Great winter staple. This dress can take you anywhere. [...] Dress it up or down, it’s always appropriate.”

Available Sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

Available Colors: 26

7. A Mini Dress With An Elegant Front Tie

This unique dress with an elegant front tie is made from a soft cotton-polyester blend (with a bit of spandex). You may want to add tights if you’re in a colder climate, but it's the perfect layering or transition piece. This dress has a rounded neck and full-length lantern sleeves that add fashionable flare. The front tie sits at the waist, but several reviewers reported it takes a bit to figure out how to tie it just right. This mini dress comes in 31 colors including khaki, coral, and green. The thinner material will last longer if you hand wash and avoid tumble drying it, according to the manufacturer. It has more than 11,500 reviews and a 4.3-star rating. This dress is a bit more casual but could be dressed up with sparkly jewelry and heels.

Helpful Review: “I love this dress and glad I bought it. [...] I bought this to wear for my 39th birthday and boy I couldn’t have gotten a better outfit for the occasion. Received a ton of compliments and I will definitely be purchasing more in other colors. Material is on point and the color was dead on!! I definitely recommend this dress!!"

Available Sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available Colors: 31

8. A Flowy Maxi Dress With Pockets

If you're looking for a long dress to wear this winter, this maxi dress with pockets is for you. It's made of silk-soft rayon and spandex with a V-neckline, long sleeves, and empire waist. This dress has more than 9,000 reviews and many of its fans report they can’t get enough of the pockets, a fun surprise that makes holding your phone or keeping your hands warm a breeze. Throw on a jean jacket and a scarf for a casual look or dress it up with a faux fur coat and chandelier earrings. It’s available in 14 colors and patterns, as well as a short-sleeve option.

Helpful Review: “Needed a dress that could be casual or more formal for events in Florida this winter. This dress will work perfectly. Can be dressed up or down. Will definitely get another color.”

Available Sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available Colors: 14

9. This Mock Neck Dress With A Swingy Skirt

Oozing retro charm, this fit-and-flare dress hits all the right notes. It features a mock neckline and a midi hem, with elegant long sleeves that make this look stylish and practical all at once. Made in a polyester-spandex blend, it has a nice stretch to it — something reviewers especially loved. Choose from six colors with windowpane print.

Helpful Review: “As someone else said, this was probably my best Amazon purchase. This dress fits me perfect [...] Super excited to wear it. Its so comfy, stretchy and flows nice, perfect length for heals or flats.”

Available Sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

Available Colors: 6

10. A Faux-Wrap Pencil Dress For Looking Impeccably Polished

This faux-wrap dress is the perfect look for any festive occasion. It has a bodycon pencil silhouette, a deep V-neckline, and statement bishop sleeves — ideal for winter. The polyester dress has 5% spandex, which makes it stretchy and comfortable, although reviewers report that the plunging neckline often required a pin for security. Choose from more than a dozen beautiful colors, from muted neutrals to bold jewel tones.

Helpful Review: “It fit like a glove. I got a 2X and OMG I loved it it was so comfortable. Totally recommend this dress I got so many compliments I loved the sleeves.”

Available Sizes: Large-Plus — 5X-Large-Plus

Available Colors: 18

11. A Sleek Sweater Dress That Can Be Worn Off The Shoulder

Shoppers can’t get enough of this faux-wrap mini dress that features the sleekest back cutout design. Made in a sweater knit and available in 15 different colors, this stylish winter dress can be styled so many ways. Wear it slightly off the shoulder for a going-out look (some reviewers cut off the back strap for an even deeper off-the-shoulder look), or pair it with casual boots and bangles for a cute look for brunch or running errands. Just note that this pick needs to be hand washed.

Helpful Review: “This dress it gorgeous!! Great date night dress. I took some people advice and cut the strap in the back and honey everything fell just right!!! I got my regular size... I'm 5'5, 190lbs and got a large.”

Available Sizes: Small — X-Large

Available Colors: 15

12. A Short, Stretchy Bodycon Sweater Dress

In a soft and stretchy viscose-blend knit, this body-hugging sweater dress is exactly what you need for date nights and casual events. It can be paired with over-the-knee or knee-high boots for a winter ensemble that heats things up, while still keeping you warm. The blouson sleeves and higher neckline are perfect counterpoints to the thigh-skimming length.

Helpful Review: “I can’t get over how amazing this dress is. [...] [I] needed this dress for an event and was tight on time, so Amazon was my only option. I expected to be disappointed but WOW! This dress is high quality, soft, cozy, comfy, [...] and fits perfectly! I can’t believe it! I even ordered the white/light tan/ivory color and IT’S NOT SEE THROUGH AT ALL!! I highly highly recommend this dress.”

Available Sizes: Small — X-Large

Available Colors: 18

13. This Casual Sweatshirt Dress

When only a relaxed fit will do, this cozy sweater dress delivers pure comfort. Designed from a soft cotton, modal, and spandex blend, this loosely fitting dress has long sleeves, a V-neckline, and a hemline that extends to the knee. Consider this your low-maintenance pick — one that can be machine washed and pairs perfectly with leggings and boots or even sneakers. It comes in two shades that include two spacedye prints.

Helpful Review: “It’s roomy through the middle [...] and tapered toward the knee so it actually doesn’t look like a tent. The material is not too thick and not too thin. And oh soooo soft. I ordered two more colors! Great with bare legs and sandals in the summer with air conditioning being sooo cold in places and in the fall/winter will be great with booties and tights/leggings. It fits so perfect I won’t chance putting it in the dryer.”

Available Sizes: Small — Medium

Available Colors: 2

14. This Vintage-Inspired Swing Dress With Pockets

Kick up your heels in this swing dress, which provides plenty of vintage vibes. The cotton and polyester number features a fitted bodice and three-quarter-length sleeves, with an adorable keyhole detail at the neckline. A fuller skirt flares out from its cinched waist, for a breezy cut that ends at the knee. And the best part: it has pockets. This highly rated dress has more than 11,000 reviews and is available in a number of prints like florals, polka dot, plaid, and solid shades, though some of the picks have short sleeves and would work better in warmer temperatures.

Helpful Review: “This dress is GORGEOUS! I thought it would be too long for me but paired with some beautiful heels this dress looked fantastic on! It’s comfortable, the pockets are big enough to hold a phone, the fabric is not see through, and I got so many compliments on it."

Available Sizes: Small —X-Large

Available Colors: 32

15. A Belted Sheath Dress In Great Colors

If you’re looking for a versatile dress that you can wear just about anywhere, this belted sheath — with pockets — is for you. It’s made of a cozy cotton blend, with an elegant boat neckline (that some reviewers wore off the shoulder) and belted waist. Its midi length pairs perfectly with heels, booties, or knee-high boots. The popular dress comes in dozens of wearable colors, from the wine red featured here to striped black.

Helpful Review: “Love this dress... I own 3! The fabric is great and the dress is nicely made. It is a perfect work dress that easily transitions to night with the right accessories. They also wash really well. Can't go wrong.”

Available Sizes: Small — X-Large

Available Colors: 3

16. A Fan-Favorite Shift Dress For Layering

This shift dress is a year-round wardrobe staple that can easily transition to winter with a few added layers. This dress stops above the knee and looks great alone or with tights, plus it has unique three-quarter length bell sleeves that add elegance. It’s made of gorgeous chiffon and is fully lined, with a loose fit and V-neckline. It has more than 34,000 reviews and comes in dozens of colors and patterns. Some reviewers reported they belted the dress for a more defined waistline, while others loved the flowy silhouette.

Helpful Review: “Versatile dress from late summer to fall. Winter can be paired with leggings and boots. Fit great up top. I will belt it with leggings in the winter to change the look up.”

Available Sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

Available Colors: 45

17. This Wildly Popular Plus-Size Maxi Dress

Backed by more than 3,800 perfect five-star reviews, this maxi dress has Amazon shoppers raving for its flowy fit and side pockets. The rayon-spandex blend is soft, fluid, and stretchy — perfect for both everyday wear and dressier occasions if styled up. The scoop neckline and floor-skimming length add style points to this comfy look.

Helpful Review: [...]The dress is comfortable and fits like I expected. The arms and length are great as well. I can see this being a weekly add to my wardrobe. Light enough for summer and wearable for layering in winter. [...]”

Available Sizes: Large — 6X-Large

Available Colors: 32