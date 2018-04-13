As if shopping for shoes wasn't hard enough, when it comes to buying boots, you have to find a pair that not only fits your feet, but fits your calves, too. And if you've ever tried to zip up or pull on boots to no avail, then you know that when it comes to finding boots for wide calves, the struggle is real. Thankfully, your struggle is now over because I've rounded up the best wide-calf boots to help turn you into a boots believer.

In order to find a pair of the best boots for wide calves, it's important to check out the circumference of the boot's shaft. The number should ideally fall within the 15- to 19-inch range to ensure that the boots will be comfortable for wide calves. Choosing a pair with a zip-up closure will make them much easier to get on, and other features, like adjustable buckles or elastic gore panels integrated into the boot's shaft, can help ensure a snug but comfortable fit.

Whether you're a fan of classic equestrian boots or fierce over-the-knee boots, this list represents a variety of brands that know, just like not all foot sizes are the same, not all calf sizes are the same either.

01 A Cult-Favorite Pair Of Wide-Calf Boots With Quilting DREAM PAIRS Knee High Riding Boots (Wide-Calf) Amazon $49 Buy Now Boasting more than 5,000 Amazon ratings, these faux leather knee-high boots kick it up a notch with stylish quilting on the back and a 1.25-inch heel. They come in a ton of different colors and styles, with several different variations available in the listing. The calf circumference is 16.5 inches and the full zipper provides an effortless on/off. Plus, the boot comes with shiny buckles to add a bit of edge to the look. “Comfy boots that fit a wide calf--what more can I ask for? This was my second pair purchased since I loved the black pair so much,” one fan noted. Available Sizes: 5 — 12

02 A Pair Of On-Trend Cowboy Boots SheSole Wide Calf Western Cowboy Boots Amazon $75 See On Amazon Western boots are having a real moment and this highly rated pair of cowboy boots from SheSole has some stylish details worth noting, including the intricate stitching along the PU leather shaft. With a calf circumference that starts at 14.65 inches and extends up to 17.32 inches, they’re designed for wider calves. The block heel adds 1.77 inches of height and the breathable mesh liner keeps you cool even as you shuffle. Choose from three neutral colors. “Very pretty boots. I have wide feet and calves and these fit perfect,” one fan gushed. “I danced for over two hours the first time I wore them and my feet didn’t hurt. And the price was great!!” Available Sizes: 6 — 11

03 These Chic AF Over-The-Knee Boots ROOM OF FASHION Wide Calf Over The Knee Boots Amazon $73 Buy Now If you're looking for a statement boot, these over-the-knee boots offer wide-calf sizes in black, brown, tan, and even a lush burgundy. They're made of faux leather with a gorgeous lace-up detail in the back. Featuring a calf circumference starting at 18 inches, the elastic calf provides plenty of stretch while the cushioned insole allows for comfortable wear while on your feet for hours. The boots have a partial-length zip closure, a grippy sole for tread, and a block heel. Available Sizes: 6 —11 Wide

04 A Budget-Friendly Pair Of Wedge Boots Comfort by Brinley Co. Wide Calf Wedge Boot Amazon $25 Buy Now Just because you're on a budget doesn't mean you can't score a great pair of knee-high boots that fit wider calves. This super-cute wedged pair has a 2.75-inch heel and a supple, suede shaft. These boots come in both wide (starting at a 16.5-inch circumference) and extra-wide calf (starting at a 17-inch circumference) options and in several pretty neutral hues. The soles are lugged for a sturdy feel and the buckle detail at the ankle adds interest. One fan enthused, “These are great fashion boots! I bought 3 pairs. They fit perfectly!” Available Sizes: 5.5-12

05 These Luxe Leather Boots From Sam Edelman Sam Edelman Penny 2 Wide-Shaft Riding Boot Amazon $105 Buy Now Not only do these leather riding boots cater to wide-calf sizes, they offer shoe sizes for smaller feet, starting in size 4. These boots feature a boot shaft measuring 18 inches from the arch and a circumference of 16 inches. With a discreet zipper up the back of the calf that’s topped with a snap closure, these are classic riding boots that read stylishly luxe — and they come in six wearable shades. Available Sizes: 4 —7.5, 11

06 A Warm Winter Boot For Wide Calves totes Cold Weather Boots With Wide Width Calf Amazon $60 Buy Now For a comfy pair of winter boots that were designed with wider feet and calves in mind, you can’t go wrong with this pair from totes. They have a calf circumference just shy of 15 inches, though keep in mind they are a mid-calf boot with a shaft height of 8.8 inches. Your feet will stay toasty warm thanks to the faux fur lining and there’s a low heel that offers plenty of tread thanks to the grippy synthetic sole. “I have a fairly thick calf, and these boots fit very well. I usually have the same problem of pinching boots on my calf, or they just won't zipper up because of my calf. But these boots are great. They're also very warm,” one reviewer reported. Available Sizes: 6 — 11 (and in wide sizes)

07 A Pair Of Faux Leather Boots That Are Perfect For Everyday Luoika Wide Width Knee High Boots Amazon $81 Buy Now Featuring soft, faux leather, a low block heel (measuring 1.27 inches), and a calf circumference starting at 18.35 inches, these are the best casual leather boots for wide calves. They are both comfortable to wear while walking and a breeze to pull on and off, thanks to a memory foam footbed and easy-on side zipper. The shaft height is 19.4 inches from the foot arch to the top of the boot. You can nab them in rich brown (shown here), as well as eight additional colors. “Having large calves I have trouble finding boots that fit. These boots have more than enough room for my 20” calves,” one shopper reported. “I have received multiple compliments on them and people asking where I got them. The boot is extremely comfortable have worn them all day shopping with no issues. Quickly becoming my fall/winter go to shoe/boot.” Available Sizes: 7 X-Wide — 13 X-Wide

08 These Edgy Moto Boots LifeStride X-Felicity Wide Calf Knee High Boot Amazon $55 Buy Now If you are looking for quality boots with some attitude, these knee-high moto boots give off major downtown vibes. While no calf circumference is provided, reviewers report that they fit wide calves well, with one noting: “I have wide calves and usually have to go to specialty stores for boots, but these fit even over my jeans. Cute and comfortable.” They’re made of faux leather and offer cushioned insoles and grippy outsoles. Available Sizes: 5 —11 (and in wide sizes)

09 Some Wide-Calf Rain Boots In Cute Prints Western Chief French Plaid Wide Calf Rain Boots Amazon $32 Buy Now These whimsical rain boots are not only affordable but they are offered in several fun prints that will add some brightness to your cloudy days. The standard wide-calf boot has a 16-inch circumference and a 12-inch shaft. They're made from waterproof rubber with soft EVA insoles. “I love these boots! I have always had wide calves so could never wear full length wellies [...],” one reviewer noted. “These fit great even with jeans on and thick socks so I am very very pleased!” Available Sizes: 6-11