Ever since the over-the-knee boot debuted, it has been a reliable staple in seemingly every fashion girl’s wardrobe season after season. With their ultra-long lines and ability to make an outfit, the best over-the-knee boots have a fit that’s just snug enough so they won’t sag southward, since you’ll want to wear these babies all day (and night). You can throw them on with casual looks or cocktail attire and be ready to roll.

They're a stylish cold-weather shoe that's timeless enough to be worn all year, whether that's a black faux leather pair donned with a cozy oversized sweater or ones in light gray suede paired with a fresh floral dress. Line them up next to your sneakers and ballet flats ASAP, because this is one look that's not going anywhere.

The most versatile style of over-the-knee boot is a low block heel: it has just enough lift to look dressed up when needed but isn’t too high for casual wear. Of course, there are sky-high styles as well for people who want a boot to be about as statement as it gets. There are plenty of affordable options for budget-conscious shoppers looking for designer alternatives. Whether that's lace-up over-the-knee pairs, stiletto boots with buckled shafts, or perfectly slouchy wedges for an effortless look and feel, they're all great variations on a theme.

There's a thigh-high boot here for every persuasion. Pick your favorite pair (or pairs) on this list, and get ready to welcome a new wardrobe staple.

1. These Chic Over-The-Knee Boots That Look Way More Expensive Than They Are N.N.G Over-The-Knee Boots $47 | Amazon See On Amazon These budget-friendly suede over-the-knee boots hold their own next to more expensive pairs, from Stuart Weitzman to blogger favorite Goodnight Macaroon. They have a sleek fit, walkable block heel, and on-point details, like the hint of stretch for comfort. They come in a range of options in the listing: Choose from different heel heights — two inches (featured here) and three inches, and two different closure types — a Weitzman-esque lace-up or an elastic gore on the back of the thigh. A lightly padded footbed leaves enough room for an extra insole if you want serious cushioning, and their hard rubberized footbed provides decent traction on wet pavement. "Pleasantly surprised with the quality value for the price! The material feels soft and supple, the toe box shape is sleek (love it!) and the heel height and block structure are just right," one shopper praised. "Pretty impressive for the price." Available options: 16

Available sizes: 5.5 — 10

2. A Cozy Pair Of Flat Thigh-High Boots For Everyday DREAM PAIRS Over-The-Knee Flat Boots $39 | Amazon See On Amazon When you need a boot that's made for walking, these well-reviewed thigh-high boots will go the distance. Okay, so there’s a one-inch heel, but with a quarter-inch lift from the footbed you’ll barely notice. You can get them in iconic faux suede or buttery imitation leather, and variations are offered with a subtle gold banded accent at the heel. They all come lined in deep-pile fleece right down to the footbed, making these a genuinely warm pair of boots. "Very comfortable and warm, I've walked at least a mile a day in these [...] and feet felt fine at the end of the day. I actually got them because I wanted a warm over-the-knee boot to wear at work, where the a/c is blasting even in the dead of winter," one shopper reported. "They have become a little more 'slouchy' after wearing them over the last few months, but still very comfortable and cute." Go even lower with the brand's flat thigh-high boots that have a scant half-inch of height. Available colors: 9

Available sizes: 5 — 11

3. These High-Heeled Over-The-Knee Boots With A Serious Following Shoe 'N' Tale Heeled Thigh-High Boots $49 | Amazon See On Amazon With more than 7,000 ratings, it's clear these are an Amazon favorite; the heeled over-the-knee boots boast a sculpted forefoot and delicate T-shaped seam across the front that nod to designer style. With dozens of options, they can be had as classic block heels, stilettos, and boots in faux suede, leather, and snakeskin finishes. Every pair is fully elasticized so they’ll stay in place, with a discreet zippered calf for a tailored fit. The sole is fairly thin and hard so it will offer firm support without weighing you down; a few shoppers added a cushioned insole while others had no problems going without. "I have searched far and wide for thigh highs that actually stay up. These babies do not move the slightest and they aren’t skin tight either," one reviewer shared. "Best of all I’ve worn these suckers all night long, for 6+ hours and my feet feel great! No pain what so ever. I’m buying all the colors now." Available colors: 31

Available sizes: 5 — 10 (several wide calf options in listing)

4. The Fan-Favorite Over-The-Knee Boots For Wide Calves RF ROOM OF FASHION Wide Calf Stretchy Over-The-Knee Boots $70 | Amazon See On Amazon Out of all of the options, shoppers with wide calves were overwhelmingly positive about these thigh-high boots, designed for calf measurements up to 21 inches. They have a low heel that's just over an inch high for a sturdy feel on concrete without veering into block heel elevations, and a tie back detail. The only downside is the limited range of sizes and colors. "I can finally live my dream of wearing thigh-high boots as a plus-sized gal," one fan gushed. "They are made from a stretchy material and actually go above my knees. I'm also grateful that they are comfortable enough to walk around in for a while." The brand also offers heeled thigh high boots with a wide calf if you want a bit more lift and more color and size options. Available colors: 2

Available sizes: 7 — 10

5. A Pair Of Power Stiletto Boots With Buckles XYD Buckled Over-The-Knee Boots $113 | Amazon See On Amazon These fierce stiletto boots are bold and beautiful. The over-the-knee pair is accented with four tonal buckles, which are somewhat adjustable. You'll find these boots in a rainbow of hues in both vegan leather and suede finishes, from neutrals like taupe (featured) and black to vibrant tones like plum and fuchsia, all perched on a 4.75-inch heel with a rubber sole to help you keep your footing. "Made by a master. They are perfect in every way and they fit better than a glove," one reviewer gushed. It's also worth noting that this pair comes in the widest range of sizes out of any selection on this list. Available colors: 24

Available sizes: 4 — 15

6. And Some Lace-Up Over-The-Knee Boots Forever Lace Up Over-The-Knee Boots $40 | Amazon See On Amazon A slightly more casual spin, these lace-up over-the-knee boots are built from faux suede with a wood grain block heel and metal eyelets. The lace-up front creates a delightfully adjustable fit, whether you need more room in the calf or to lock them in place on your thigh. (And there’s a full-length zipper running along the inside so you won’t have to inch your way out of them at the end of the day.) They have a 4.5-inch heel with a concealed platform to make the height manageable. "They are VERY comfortable, and the heel is a great size," a reviewer reported. "From a distance, they look like really expensive leather boots. For the looks and the fit, the price is perfect." Available colors: 14

Available sizes: 5.5 — 11

7. A Pair Of Wedge Over-The-Knee Boots With Subtle Slouch Chinese Laundry Uma Over-The-Knee Boots $45 | Amazon See On Amazon These slouchy over-the-knee boots have just enough scrunch so they look effortless instead of baggy, with a good fit through the calf and a discreet zipper inside each ankle. The three-inch wedge heel affords better support and stability than a traditional heel, so they’re a great alternative to get some extra lift without risking your ankles if you find stilettos a challenge. "I tried them on and immediately fell in LOVE," one shopper raved. "I am tall, with back and hip issues, and was still able to rock these all day with few complaints. These are so cute with a pair of tight fitting dress pants, jeggings, leggings, or skirts...The inside is soft and comfortable, making it easy to wear these against bare skin all the way up." Available colors: 2

Available sizes: 5.5 — 11