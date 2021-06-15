Although the ongoing coronavirus pandemic has remained a roller coaster of uncertainty, one thing is for sure: Summer is already knocking on your front door, along with a teensy bit of freedom. Synonymous with American culture and ultimately timeless, denim might not be the first material you think about wearing during the summer, particularly while the sun beats down on you, but versatile denim garments should always have a place in your wardrobe regardless of the season. And with this summer’s denim trends featuring bolder elements, like distressed accents, flares, and even patchwork denim, you may have a hard time not buying every pair you see.

There’s something captivating about people-watching and seeing how a pair of jeans can make or break an outfit, or even a state of mind. A denim connoisseur myself, I have numerous pairs of jeans in my closet, each boasting a different silhouette or fit that matches whatever mood I’m in. In all honesty, they’re my favorite garments in my closet. With coronavirus restrictions gradually lifting from state to state, the “real” clothes in your closet no longer need to take a backseat. From running errands to going on a virtual date with that cute person from your local coffee shop, the reasons to get gussied up again are plenty this summer. As some of the biggest names in fashion design denim that’ll set the standard for the mass-market trends to come, keep an eye on the below denim trends bubbling that will pique your fashion interest and, more importantly, level up your aesthetic.

