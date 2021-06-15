That's Hot
A trendy young Black couple sitting on the ground wearing trendy, baggy denim jeans and a denim jacket

These Are The Denim Looks You'll See Everywhere This Summer

Baggy jeans are still here to stay.

By Jacorey Moon
Delmaine Donson/E+/Getty Images

Although the ongoing coronavirus pandemic has remained a roller coaster of uncertainty, one thing is for sure: Summer is already knocking on your front door, along with a teensy bit of freedom. Synonymous with American culture and ultimately timeless, denim might not be the first material you think about wearing during the summer, particularly while the sun beats down on you, but versatile denim garments should always have a place in your wardrobe regardless of the season. And with this summer’s denim trends featuring bolder elements, like distressed accents, flares, and even patchwork denim, you may have a hard time not buying every pair you see.

There’s something captivating about people-watching and seeing how a pair of jeans can make or break an outfit, or even a state of mind. A denim connoisseur myself, I have numerous pairs of jeans in my closet, each boasting a different silhouette or fit that matches whatever mood I’m in. In all honesty, they’re my favorite garments in my closet. With coronavirus restrictions gradually lifting from state to state, the “real” clothes in your closet no longer need to take a backseat. From running errands to going on a virtual date with that cute person from your local coffee shop, the reasons to get gussied up again are plenty this summer. As some of the biggest names in fashion design denim that’ll set the standard for the mass-market trends to come, keep an eye on the below denim trends bubbling that will pique your fashion interest and, more importantly, level up your aesthetic.

01
Flared Denim
High Rise Vintage Flare Jeans
GAP

Flared denim, or bell bottoms, have been around since before most of you reading this, including me, were even born — and for good reason. Polarizing as they may be, flares are the ultimate statement piece. You literally can’t miss someone wearing a pair of bell-bottoms because of the striking hemline and movement of the pant legs. If you’ve yet to add a pair of flares into your rotation, consider pairing this style with sandals, sneakers, loafers, and especially mules to get the “shoes barely there” look.

$89.95
$39.99
02
Baggy Jeans
J72 Baggy Jeans
Armani Exchange

Over time, the Chanel runways have foreshadowed hundreds of the most popular fashion trends of a given season or decade. The SS21 runway gave viewers a hint at the renaissance of a style from years past: grunge-era baggy jeans. You could most likely find an interesting pair of baggy jeans at your local thrift store or even in your dad’s closet and accent this revived jean style with modern accessories for a slightly updated vibe.

$140
$84
03
Straight-Leg Denim
501 Original Fit Women's Jeans
Levi's

The straight-leg jean, though a little boxy in shape, is making a huge comeback because of the relaxed yet sleek shape the silhouette gives the body — you can style them pretty easily without them swallowing you whole or generally feeling awkward. CELINE used nostalgic youth culture as inspiration for its SS21 lookbook, mastering how to bring a modern sharpness and a tailored fit to a style that was, pre-2010s at least, more suitable for older men and women. Throw this style on with flats for a toned-down athletic look or even wear a heeled sandal for a zhooshed-up outfit that still feels casual.

$108
04
Barrel Jeans
Medium Wash Barrel Jeans
Banana Republic

Howdy, partner! Barrel jeans are known for their higher waist and wide-cut, cropped legs. The style has made its way on many an influencer’s IG Feed, and at first glance, the style might make you say to yourself, “What in tarnation?” If you’re on the more adventurous side, pair this option with cowboy boots or military-style combat boots. The cowboy boots will offer more of a Western, rodeo feel, while the combat boots help the jeans appear trendier.

$69.99
$34.99
05
Patchwork Denim
The Ragged Priest High Waist Jeans in Patchwork Stripe Denim
ASOS

A little DIY or collage moment can make an outfit feel original and a hell of a lot more personal. That’s where patchwork jeans come in. Gracing the SS21 runways at Tom Ford, Etro, and Victoria Beckham, patchwork denim is currently in the middle of a comeback that’s as much kitschy as it is chic. Of course, this style has a vintage feel, but slide on a pair of clogs, mules, or heels to add a little contemporary razzle-dazzle.

$87
$69.60