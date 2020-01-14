Even though I try not to wear jeans every single day, nine times out of ten, I do. I have so many pairs, yet I can't help but want to buy more — especially after seeing all the new 2020 denim trends. This year, toss your basic mom jeans aside and opt for statement-making silhouettes, washes, and details that make wearing jeans every damn day not just appropriate, but encouraged. In terms of shape, everything from flare and wide-leg fits to the return of the skinny jean is in. As far as rinses, Pantone's Classic Blue has found its way to denim, but the two-toned looks shown on fashion week's 2020 runways are equally tempting. Lastly, basic styles get an up upgrade via visible seams and polished pleats that take standard jeans to the next level. For the whole scoop on what looks to try and what jeans to buy, read on.

Keep It Wide

From the subtle boot cut to the full-on flare, wide-leg jeans are still alive and well in in 2020, thank heavens. My personal faves are the flowy, relaxed fit I spotted on the below model at the Gucci Spring/Summer 2020 fashion show, but until I have Gucci-level coin, the AE Wide Leg Jean ($37, originally $50, American Eagle) will do the trick. Consider these the ideal starter jean for anyone wanting to give the dramatic silhouette a go while still looking chill.

WWD/Shutterstock

Classic Blue

Pantone made the call that Classic Blue would be the 2020 Color of the Year, and denim-lovers everywhere rejoiced. While I normally opt for black jeans or an ultra-dark blue denim on a night out, the looks worn by models at the Celine Spring/Summer 2020 show have me wanting to give more Classic Blue hues a try. I'll be starting with the Torrid Relaxed Boot Jean ($66, Torrid), which boast a true Classic Blue rinse with some fading at the knees for a more relaxed, worn-in vibe.

Shutterstock

Two-Tone Mix

If you try one denim trend in 2020, make it two-toned denim. The look was seen at tons of fashion week shows, from Gucci, left, to Brandon Maxwell, right, to Celine and more. The dual-wash look is such a fun way to dress up a simpler outfit, and the Revice Yin Yang Crops ($69, originally $98, Revice) will have you hooked on the trend in just one wear.

WWD/Shutterstock; Pixelformula/SIPA/Shutterstock

Visible Seams

If Stella McCartney and Chanel say visible seams are cool, then I believe them. While jeans traditionally feature subtle seams on the sides of the legs, ribbing and seaming placed smack-dab in the center is the new trend to try, as seen on the Stella McCartney Spring/Summer 2020 model below. Blank NYC's The Rivington Jeans ($128, Blank NYC) boast a cool notched waistband, an ultra-light rinse, and visible seams running up both legs.

Shutterstock

Return of the Skinny

I never thought I'd see the day when skinny jeans came back in style, but according to looks shown at Brandon Maxwell's Spring/Summer 2020 show, said day has come. TBH, I'm sort of relieved, since knee-high boots are also trending, and I've been struggling to squish my mom jeans into them. If you're ready to re-introduce some skinnies into your wardrobe, try the Banana Republic High-Rise Skinny Button-Fly Jean ($70, originally $110, Banana Republic) for a perfect, comfortable fit and a stylish button-up waist.

Matt Baron/Shutterstock

Polished Pleats

There's no denying that ripped jeans will always be cool, but in 2020, slightly more tailored styles will take over, and the pretty pleats spotted on the Chanel Spring/Summer 2020 runway have my heart. A pleated waist and a super-dark wash is a combo that can make jeans look even more formal than your usual office slacks. If you're ready to try this lady-like look, I suggest snagging the Levi’s Ribcage Pleated Crop Jeans ($98, Free People).

PIXELFORMULA/SIPA/Shutterstock

Is 2020 the year I embrace wearing denim every damn day? These trends are so good, I just might have to.