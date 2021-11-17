Doctors say when you’re sick you need to take in a little extra vitamin C, and if your skin needs help, you need Skinceuticals’ CE Ferulic vitamin C drops. Look, I don’t make the rules; I just know that there’s a clear difference between when my skin is glowing and when it’s not, and it’s directly related to the products I’m using. And now, with SkinCeuticals’ Black Friday 2021 sale, you can stock up on your favorites and get rewarded in the process.

Skinceuticals is known for holy-grail products, like both the aforementioned CE Ferulic vitamin C oil drops and its Triple Lipid Restore cream, which is a stand-out moisturizer for anyone experiencing a plethora of skin issues, including dry skin, uneven texture, and more. And this year, you can get full-size gifts just for shopping your faves.

Here are all the details you need to know to shop this year’s SkinCeuticals Black Friday sale.

When does the SkinCeuticals 2021 Black Friday sale start?

Start planning your shopping cart now because beginning Nov. 24, you can take advantage of Black Friday savings on SkinCeuticals.com. This year, SkinCeuticals’ Black Friday is all about stocking up on your favorite products and getting rewarded for your great buys. If you spend $185 during the Black Friday promotion, you’ll get a free four-piece mini regimen set absolutely free.

The powerhouse Triple Lipid Restore cream I mentioned earlier is normally $130, but if you spend $250 at SkinCeuticals.com during the sale, you’ll take home a full-size jar for free. Seriously, don’t skimp on discovering the benefits of this cream for yourself. I slather it on nightly and wake up looking fresh AF and I’ve struggled with blackheads, acne, and uneven skin tone for years. It’s the only thing that evens out my dark spots and acne scars while totally rehydrating my skin.

How long does the SkinCeuticals 2021 Black Friday sale last?

This year, the deals mentioned only last until Dec. 2, so make sure to start thinking about what you want now. Get yourself a whole new skincare regimen this year and start your 2022 year off right, hydrated and plump AF.

What should you shop during the SkinCeuticals Black Friday sale?

Here are my recommendations: You should definitely make sure to pick up the C E Ferulic acid serum ($166, SkinCeuticals.com) that’s made with 15% L-ascorbic acid. (Ascorbic acid is just a fancy word for pure vitamin C, which helps reveal brighter skin, more even skin, and is even a natural antioxidant to protect you from environmental factors like UV rays and pollution.)

Additionally, if you have acne-prone skin, check out the Silymarin CF serum ($166, SkinCeuticals.com), which was a winner in this year’s Elite Daily’s Glow Beauty best in skin care category this year. This oil-free serum contains 0.5% salicylic acid to target breakouts, but is also made with 15% vitamin C to protect your skin from future damage.

If you’re ready to make the investment into some of SkinCeuticals’ beloved products but not sure where to start, here are a few recommendations that’ll address a range of skin care needs:

We only include products that have been independently selected by Elite Daily's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.