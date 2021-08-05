For a long time, I had a lazy approach to my skin care routine, spending too many nights sleeping in my mascara and failing to apply enough sunscreen. (Even when I did remember to apply it, it still wasn’t enough.) This started to change when I began working in beauty, but my true skintervention occurred over the past year and a half. Now, with so much time spent inside, my skin care routine has become my only concern. Will this mineral sunscreen actually blend into my skin? Is this expensive serum really that different from the 86 cheaper ones on the shelf next to it? These concerns became (some of) the questions Elite Daily’s 2021 Glow Beauty Awards product testers considered as they decided on the best new skin care products of 2021. Out of more than 1,000 submissions, these 10 best skin care products below stood out as the most innovative and efficacious new releases.

While skin care was already on track to become the largest sector of the beauty market (and has since earned that spot in 2021), that trend accelerated significantly in the past year. That’s understandable given the unprecedented amount of time we all had to look at ourselves in the mirror, pick apart every perceived “flaw,” and adopt 12 new skin care routine steps just to pass the time. Skin care products to buy and try multiplied by the second to meet the rising demands, each batch boasting newer formulas and better results. Separating the really good from the bullsh*t quickly became next to impossible, but luckily, Elite Daily’s Glow Beauty Awards skin care testers, ranging from the certifiably obsessed skin care nerds to more casual skin care lovers, were up for the challenge.

Here’s a little teaser of what we found: The search for the best new cleanser turned up an unlikely favorite; pimples were no match for our best new acne treatment; the best new toner will convince you to actually try a toner in the first place. As for the rest? Well, bank on spending more time looking in the mirror — in the best way possible.

