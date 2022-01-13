This British Skin Care Brand Is Coming For Your Beauty Routine

The British skin care invasion is happening at Walmart, and it’s almost as exciting as One Direction (if skin care is to you what boy bands are to me). Since it first arrived stateside in August, Skin Proud has become a favorite with U.S. Gen Zers, and there’s even more to come from the brand. Fans will be happy to hear that Skin Proud is expanding its Walmart line, available now, with six new products all under $15 (and 20 products for sale overall).

Skin Proud’s only a year and some change old, but it’s quickly become one of the most popular UK beauty brands out there. People have fallen in love with its clean, vegan products (that have also been PETA-approved and are cruelty-free) that have a focus on simplicity. As someone who’s done 10+ step skin routines in the past, what I really love about a brand like Skin Proud is the simplicity. I also love that everything is color-coded for a.m., p.m., and anytime usage, which is a must when you’re fumbling for your skin care sans contacts or glasses in the wee hours of the morning or right before you head to bed.

Whether this is your first time hearing about Skin Proud or you’ve already (happily) converted, you’re going to fall in love with the brand’s newest slate of products. There’s the new Rise and Defend gel-to-water face wash that helps clear up imperfections while hydrating; and the Fruit Smoothie exfoliating tonic that’s rich in AHAs. If those sound good to you, you’ll like the price even more: Both are available for $13. You can use both of those and its Clear Off microfiber makeup remover pads for the freshest face imaginable.

Courtesy of Skin Proud

On the hydrating side of things, Skin Proud announced its Jelly Bright Essence and Everything Balm. But there’s one product that’s really caught my eye: the Balance Act comes in a stick for an easy-to-apply mask. Using sebum-regulating pink and white clay, you can help your skin stabilize its oil output for only $12.

The products are live on Walmart now, and for a sneak peak what what to buy, keep reading.

We only include products that have been independently selected by Elite Daily's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.