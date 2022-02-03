You’ll Want To Wear Every Piece In SKIMS’ Valentine's Day Collection

Whether you’re on the hunt for some Feb. 14 inspired lingerie, loungewear, or something that falls happily in between, SKIMS’ Valentine’s Day collection will tick all of your boxes. There are new designs as well as favorite pieces in new colors running from sizes XXS to 4X. Your heart just may overflow with want as you scroll through this limited-edition line, especially after you peep Kim Kardashian West showing off some of the looks.

The SKIMS founder and reality TV star first announced the drop via, what else, her Instagram. While debuting three different VDay sets, Kardashian looked incredibly sleek with shiny, waist-length hair falling all around her, straight as a pin. For her makeup, she was contoured to the heavens and had a light blush that gave her cheeks that excited flush you’ll want to have all Feb. 14 long. But her VDay sets were definitely scene stealers.

With Kardashian West modeling many of SKIMS’ VDay looks, the first teaser for the collection was a perfect harmony of casual and romantic. In the IG post, Kim rocks a crop top and thong, a shiny-as-can-be top-and-shorts set, and a simple bra and lounge pants. It’s the best kind of lingerie because while it’s undeniably hot, all her outfits look comfortable enough to collapse on the couch in.

We only include products that have been independently selected by Elite Daily's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

Courtesy of Donna Trope

SKIMS’ VDay drop is split into a few categories. There are some items in sections you know and love like Fits Everybody, Soft Lounge, and Sleep, but Kardashian didn’t stop there and call it a day. She also launched three all-new categories. Micro Cording refers to the skimpiest pieces out there for a barely-there look. It’s all about scraps of fabrics and straps. The next category dropping for Valentine’s Day is Sheer Mesh. This section utilizes the stretchy powers of mesh to give you clothes that fit you better than a glove. Lastly, it’s luxe on luxe. Woven Shine is made of silky, smooth, and shiny pieces that are both super comfortable to wear and will make you look like a million bucks.

You can shop the collection now, and your wallet only needs to be marginally worried about what you’ll spend. The entire line is priced between $20 and $108, so it’s not the cheapest or most expensive lingerie out there. And despite all these different categories, each new piece comes in bubblegum or hot pink to create a slew of graphic looks.

Get your holiday loving started early and check out some favorites of SKIMS’ Valentine’s Day line below.