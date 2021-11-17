When it comes to affordable fashion, there’s one place you can go for super stylish pieces: SHEIN. The retailer is always ahead of the trends, which makes sense given that at any moment, SHEIN has thousands upon thousands of products. But even with the already low prices, SHEIN is going even lower with its Black Friday sale. You’re about to have enough new clothes to warrant buying an entirely new dresser. (And enough cash still in your pocket to afford one!)

There’s only one thing better than a Black Friday sale, and that’s an entire Black Friday event. For bargain lovers, you’ll be happy to hear that SHEIN has a lot happening this month. The fashion brand has so much planned, you’re going to have to come up with an entire master plan to make the most of it all.

Before you grab a corkboard, yarn, and sharpies like you’re Charlie Day hunting down Pepe Silvia, you can just check out this very handy guide to everything happening at SHEIN during its Black Friday event. And, spoiler alert, you won’t have to wait for Nov. 26 to get started on all the discounts happening on its site. Although, you may need a sticky note to plan out your shopping schedule.

When does SHEIN’s Black Friday 2021 sale start?

SHEIN has already launched its Black Friday deals, which means you don’t have to wait until you’re falling asleep in a post-turkey haze to fill up your cart. Starting right now, you can shop SHEIN’s site using the promo code BLACKFRI to get up to 20% off your purchase. (Specifically, you’ll be able to get 10% off your purchase of $29 or more, 15% off your purchase of $69 or more, and 20% off your purchase of $169 or more.) Considering some of SHEIN’s items are already on sale, this could mean you’re getting up to 75% off your cart. Count. Me. In.

On top of all of this, you’ll also get daily deals on SHEIN’s site, including buy three get one 99% off from Nov. 15 to Nov. 22 at 3 a.m., buy two get one 99% off from Nov. 22 at 3:01 a.m. to Nov. 27 at 8 a.m., and flash sales on tons of items.

When does SHEIN’s Black Friday 2021 sale end?

You’ve got days on days to shop SHEIN’s Black Friday event. It lasts all the way until Nov. 27. That means you have some time to scroll through the many pages of discounts SHEIN has in store for you.

What's included in SHEIN’s Black Friday 2021 sale?

With all these bargains, you may never even leave SHEIN’s website during the entire month of November. Check out some of the cutest pieces discounted this Black Friday season, but there are hundreds more on their site.

We only include products that have been independently selected by Elite Daily's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.