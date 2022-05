To be frank, Sebastian Stan could wear a garbage bag, and I’d bow down, but Stan’s Met Gala 2022 look deserves all the rounds of applause. Seriously, if Margot Robbie drops out of the new Barbie movie, I nominate Stan. Strutting onto the Met Gala red carpet, effortlessly cool as ever, Stan stood out in multiple ways, from his monochrome, highlighter pink look to its less-than-gilded vibe.