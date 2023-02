Rihanna slayed her highly anticipated return to music at the 2023 Super Bowl halftime show, giving RiRi fans a nostalgic tour through her discography. The Grammy award-winning singer and fashion icon — who got the crowd going with hits like “Run This Town,” “Umbrella,” and “We Found Love” — ensured all eyes were on her in a bold headliner ‘fit that gave Britney Spears circa 2000 vibes.