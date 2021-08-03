One of the most popular TV shows ever has just announced an exclusive, limited-edition merch line. Filled with your favorite characters and quotes, the Friends x Represent “Cast Collection” is here, and it’s being sold in an incredibly unique way. Developed in collaboration with Represent, the Friends merch line will be released over the next nine months in three different drops. Currently, you can shop quotes from Seasons 1 through 3. Later, Seasons 4 through 6 and then Seasons 7 through 10 will launch as two separate drops. Basically, get ready for Friends to dominate your life all over again.

Each and every one of these drops will be shoppable for one month and one month only. Once those four weeks are up, the items will never be sold again (except for any lucky finders on Depop or Poshmark). It includes t-shirts, sweatshirts, tank tops, and mugs decorated with the cast’s favorite quotes and their likenesses. It’s actually the first time the cast has ever joined forces to create an official merch line.

In celebration of the launch, Jennifer Aniston, David Schwimmer, Matthew Perry, and Matt LeBlanc shared Instagram posts featuring them rocking some of the available items. Aniston posted herself in a lavender crewneck that simply read “I Know” with a photo of Monica ($50, Represent) alongside the very necessary hat saying “We were so not on a break” ($27, Represent). There are plenty of other great pieces to satiate your need for all the Friends goodies beyond what queen Jenn chose.

As if this collection didn’t already have you running to grab your wallet, each cast member has chosen a charity close to their heart, like Americares and the Rape Foundation to donate half of the proceeds to. Shopping is one thing, but shopping for a cause is all the better.

With two more drops on the way and time running out on the merch for Seasons 1 through 3, you have nothing but Friends merch to look forward to. Even more, every quote is available in a few different variations, so you can get your ideal Friends shopping experience. Check out the merch below.