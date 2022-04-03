Celeb Style
Rachel Zegler's Grammys Dress Is Nothing Like Her Oscars Gown

Except the designer, that is.

By Amber Rambharose
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Rachel Zegler is *slaying* her first awards season and she is doing it in Dior. For her first trip down the Grammys red carpet, the West Side Story star wore custom Dior in a shimmering, scintillating periwinkle gray.

The sheer paneled gown is a unique take on a look that first went down the Dior runway in a less saturated shade of tan. While Zegler also wore custom Dior on the Oscars red carpet, the two looks couldn’t be more different.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

