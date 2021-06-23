Pride
Group of friends of different sexual orientations celebrate gay pride wearing their rainbow flag and multicolored outfits, some wearing masks with the colors of their representative flag and looking towards the camera that portrays them

Secure Your Pride Outfit From These Brands Supporting LGBTQ+ Communities

Get ready to serve.

By Margaret Blatz and Theresa Massony
RicardoImagen/E+/Getty Images

Like every single Pride month, a vast array of rainbow clothes are filling racks at every brand imaginable. However, you don’t want to spend your money at a brand that’s only paying lip service to LGBTQ+ communities, slapping a rainbow on their merch and doing nothing else. Fortunately, several brands are putting their money where their proverbial mouths are (as they should always) and donating portions of their proceeds or a lump sum to organizations benefitting members of the LGBTQ+ community.

Rather than get stuck clicking through numerous sites that just slap a rainbow on any garment they can — or worse, get stuck in a black hole in some of the, well, not cute Pride collections out there — these fashion brands are offering unique and special lines made to actually support the LGBTQ+-focused organizations, financially and sartorially. From national non-profits to local ones, the orgs that benefit from these purchases of these items are plenty. Shop them now to secure your outfit for your end-of-Pride blowout.

We only include products that have been independently selected by Elite Daily's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

AE Pride Patched Mom Jean
American Eagle

Supporting the It Gets Better, American Eagle has pledged $50,000 to the foundation. Its collection involves subtle rainbow details on jean shorts and pants as well as graphic t-shirts.

$70
Pride Chuck 70
Converse

Since 2015, Converse has donated more than $1,300,000 in support of local and global LGBTQ+ organizations. This year’s Pride collection will benefit the shoe brand’s long-time partner the Ali Forney Center, as well as the It Gets Better Project, BAGLY, and OUT MetroWest.

$95
The Gap Collective Pride 100% Organic Cotton T-Shirt
Gap

Gap released a collection of simple t-shirts and hoodies for its Pride line, in addition to donating $50,000 to GLAAD.

$25
$14
Pride Liberation Shortalls
Levi's

Levi’s launched an All Pronouns All Love line with T-shirts, trucker jackets, and customizable options. The brand is also making its annual donation to OutRight Action International.

$88
Madewell x Lisa Congdon Love To All Pride Perfect Vintage Tee
Madewell

Teaming up with illustrator Lisa Congdon, Madewell released a capsule collection of its iconic jeans and ultra-soft T-shirts. The brand will be donating 50% of its capsule collection to the ACLU.

$50
Pride Houndstooth Sports Bra
Miami Fitwear

You can rock your Pride all the way to the gym by shopping Miami Fitwear’s collection, featuring bright, punchy workoutwear you’ll never want to take off. The brand will donate 25% from these sales to It Gets Better.

$68
Sterling Silver Lucky Charm Station Necklace
Sterling Forever

For Pride, 30% of sales from Sterling Forever’s Pride line will be donated to the It Gets Better Project as well. Sterling Forever is also offering a special 25% off deal for those using the code SFPM25.

$72
Magnolia Place Pink Rainbow Ombre Tulle Alyssa Swing Dress
Unique Vintage

With a wide selection of vintage silhouettes, Unique Vintage has dropped totally unique styles that put a twist on the usual rainbow print you see. Even more, 10% of all of the brand’s proceeds from its Pride line will go to the LA LGTBQ Center and Trans Lifeline.

$88
The Future Is Yours Choker Bodysuit
Yandy

For all of your festival or summer party needs, Yandy’s Pride + Unity line has every kind of over-the-top, rainbow, party outfit you could dream of. The brand will also donate 10% of proceeds from this collection to both national and local charities.

$48
Pride Tie Dye Who I am Short Hooded Tracksuit
Boohoo

Boohoo will donate 10% of its “Crafted With Pride” Collection to the It Gets Better Project. In the collection, you’ll find an extensive range of gender neutral sweatsuits, matching T-shirt sets, jackets, and so much more.

$50
Plus Purple Tie Dye SpongeBob Be Yourself Graphic Tee
Rue21

Infuse your Pride look with a little bit of nostalgia and imaaaaaaginaaaation. These Y2K-inspired shirts and more are available at Rue21, which has donated $50,000 to The Trevor Project.

$21.99
$12
Fierce 2 Pride Women's Training Shoes
PUMA

If you prefer a more subtle show of support, PUMA’s Fierce 2 Pride shoes are sleek and futuristic, featuring a rainbow swipe across the side in the typical logo form. The brand will donate 20% of the proceeds (up to $500,000) from its Forever Free Pride collection to the Cara Delevingne Foundation, an extension of the Giving Back Fund, which supports a number of LGBTQ+ charities.

$95