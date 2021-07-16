Now equipped with the right to vote, 18-year-old Olivia Rodrigo took a trip to the White House on July 15, where she and Vice President Kamala Harris wore the cutest matching pink suits. These two powerhouses met up to promote young people getting vaccinated for the coronavirus... as well as wearing pink on Wednesdays, I guess. Spoiler alert: Your closet is gonna need some more blush-colored options once you see this pic. You love to see it.

In a photo shared by Harris on Instagram, both she and Rodrigo are wearing suits in the exact same soft pink color. Rodrigo went with a vintage Chanel, tweed skirt-suit and tall, white platform heels with black socks. Harris wore one of her signature pale pink pantsuits and pearls. The matching — intended or not — was so immaculate that I need to know who texted whom first and if they’ll let me in the group chat. Almost as good as the matchy-matchy look was Harris’ caption: “@oliviarodrigo and I agree, vaccines—they’re ‘good 4 u.’”

The “drivers license” singer, however, had more on her plate than just a stylish photo op. Rodrigo also met with President Biden and Dr. Fauci, the White House’s chief COVID-19 medical advisor, to raise awareness for vaccinations among young people. "I am beyond honored and humbled to be here today to help spread the message about the importance of youth vaccination," Rodrigo said from the White House press briefing room. “It's important to have conversations with friends and family members, encouraging all communities to get vaccinated, and actually get to a vaccination site, which you can do more easily than ever before.”

Currently, youth vaccinations lag behind those of the general population. Data from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control as of July 16 reports that only 25% of Americans ages 12 to 15 have been fully vaccinated. Meanwhile, almost 48% of 18 to 24-year-olds have been double vaxxed. All in all, not a great showing. But, Rodrigo has a plan in place to help raise awareness.

The musician plans to record videos about the necessity of vaccinations, especially for young people. She’ll post these videos for her 14,600,000 followers to see. “It doesn’t matter if you’re young and healthy, getting the vaccine is about protecting yourself, your friends, and your family,” Rodrigo said in the first video of her new campaign. “Let’s get vaccinated.”