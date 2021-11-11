Um, You're Going To Want To *Run* To Old Navy This Black Friday

With Thanksgiving fast approaching, it means a more important (to me, at least) holiday is almost here: Black Friday. This year, the annual sales event is occurring on Nov. 26, but that doesn’t mean you have to wait until then to start scoping out deals. And, this year, you’re able to shop some of the juiciest sales ever, including this one from Old Navy. To make the most of your shopping experience, you’re going to want to jot down all the details about Old Navy’s Black Friday event ASAP.

While you may remember from past years how great Old Navy’s deals can be, there’s something to make them even sweeter this year. With the launch of Old Navy’s BODEQUALITY, every piece of women’s clothing is available in sizes 0 through 30. There’s no need to have to hunt for pieces that will fit you with this new initiative.

Whether you want to shop in person or online, Old Navy is a must-stop shop. The brand always brings it with the Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals. Last year, Old Navy began sales a full week before Thanksgiving, so there was plenty of time to get your holiday shopping done early. And, you could even shop with curbside pickup for a super relaxing experience. Who doesn’t love that? (That’s still an option this year, too, BTW!)

This year, Black Friday and Cyber Monday at Old Navy will be just as good. There are waves of deals about to happen, so you’ll need a game plan. From when the Black Friday sales start to the best items being featured, below are all the details you need to know. Get ready to start adding items to your wishlist for an ideal shopping excursion.

When does Old Navy’s Black Friday 2021 sale start?

Honestly, you’re going to be rolling in all the dough you save by the time this Black Friday event is over. First, the brand will hold their Jingle Jammies sale from Nov. 19 to Nov. 23, where you can snag 50% off select sleep items as well as 50% off select sweatshirts and hoodies. Old Navy cardholders can also get 50% off their entire purchase.

As for the week of Thanksgiving, all Old Navy stores in the U.S. will be closed on Thanksgiving, Nov. 25, so don’t bother hopping in the car right after your big meal. But, you can still score major cash off with 50% off your purchase if you shop their site on the national holiday. As for Black Friday, Nov. 26, Old Navy opens at 5 a.m. and will be open until 11 p.m., so get your coffee ready. On Black Friday, you can take advantage of the 50% off your purchase deal both in stores and online.

How long does Old Navy’s Black Friday 2021 sale last?

The Black Friday sales will technically end Nov. 26, but that doesn’t mean you have to go back to paying full price right away. Throughout the whole holiday weekend, special sales will still be taking place. If you’re shopping in stores on Nov. 27 or Nov. 28, you’ll get up to 50% off storewide on sale items. If you’re shopping from the comfort of your own home, you’ll get 50% off your purchase from Nov. 27 through Nov. 29, aka Cyber Monday.

What's included in Old Navy’s Black Friday 2021 sale?

Get this: As of Thanksgiving, Old Navy will have styles on sale starting at $2.50. Yep! Outerwear will run you as low as $18, jeans as low as $10, and tops from $8. Here are a few of the great pieces you can get at Old Navy (that are already discounted, by the way) during their Black Friday and Cyber Monday sale.

