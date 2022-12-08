When buying a new pair of underwear, you probably like to keep it cute and flirty, right? Well, get ready to be totally conflicted when you encounter MeUndies’ new Toy Story-inspired collection. It’s always fun to inject some nostalgia into your style, but I seriously don’t know how to feel about wearing all of Andy’s toys on my underwear. Is it cute? Is it creepy? Maybe it’s a little bit of both. Thankfully, the collection has some everyday items like onesies, socks, and shorts, ya know, if you need a minute to warm up to the idea of sporting Buzz Lightyear on your booty.

The new MeUndies x Disney Pixar Toy Story collection, which launched Dec. 6, features a range of underwear styles all covered in Andy’s most beloved toys. Left to right, front to back — Woody and his pals are everywhere. Honestly, it’s a lot to take in at first, considering these characters have been with you since you first started watching Disney movies. You’re used to seeing them in a Happy Meal, not your underwear drawer.

Some of the recognizable faces you’ll find in MeUndies’ Toy Story collection of briefs and bralettes include Woody, Buzz, Jessie, Hamm, Rex, and the Pizza Planet Aliens. It’s a good thing Mr. Potato Head didn’t make the cut, otherwise he would’ve never heard the end of it from his better half.

Courtesy of MeUndies

If the collection doesn’t have you confused about mixing childhood memories with your undergarments, you’ll have plenty to choose from. The MeUndies x Toy Story collab features just about every style of underwear you could want — bikinis, boyshorts, boxers, briefs, hipsters, high-waisted cheeky, you name it. You can also pick up a matching bralette to take the look to infinity and beyond.

As for the designs, you can go for the all-over Alien pattern — just look our for the claw — or you can fully embrace the the contents of Andy’s toy chest with a print that features a collage of all the characters.

No matter how much you love the adorable group of misfits, covering your ~bits~ with your favorite Toy Story characters might just be too much for those precious childhood memories. Thankfully, you can still spin “You’ve Got A Friend In Me” while wearing options that are a little more wholesome, because there’s more than just underwear up for grabs in the collection.

Lean into the nostalgia of the childhood movie with a unisex zip-up onesie that comes with pockets and a hood, or lounge around the house with a pair of extra comfy Alien shorts, which feature an elastic waistband and a drawstring tie. You can even twin with your pup with a matching printed dog hoodie, and if you want to be decked out from head to toe, don’t forget to scoop up a pair of Toy Story socks. (Sadly, they don’t say “Andy” on the bottom.)

If the Toy Story lineup has you feeling extra nostalgic for the good old days, MeUndies has another collab with a throwback from your youth (or maybe your older cousin’s youth): the holiday collection with the Backstreet Boys. Now, there aren’t photos of whichever heartthrob reappeared on every game of M.A.S.H. you played, but there are fun holiday patterns that will get you in the spirit. There’s even a pizza-inspired option called “Piece on Earth,” and it could be perfect for pairing with an Alien lewk for a total Pizza Planet vibe.

The MeUndies x Toy Story collection is available while supplies last, so make sure to grab your go-to underwear style (or onesie, if that’s more your thing) while you still can.