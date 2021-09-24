Meghan Markle Just Wore The *Perfect* Fall Outfit

In an unsurprising turn of events, Meghan Markle has set the tone for fall fashion already. While out visiting P.S. 123 in Harlem on Sept. 24, Duchess of Sussex stunted in a monochromatic maroon outfit. The colors and layering were ideal for fall, and she styled it impeccably. It was effortless; it was chic; it’s exactly what you’ve come to expect from Markle.

To achieve this monochromatic moment, Markle wore a fleecy blazer with the sleeves slightly rolled up to show a peek of the bright red, inner lining. Underneath, she wore a matching, maroon shirt and dress trousers. As she’s always with the trends, the trousers were wide-legged, and obviously, Markle’s heels matched, too. She styled the look with a gold watch and a few other dainty bracelets. Of course, it wouldn’t be 2021 if she didn’t also have a black mask to top it all off.

As for makeup, the former Duchess of Sussex kept things very light and natural — her usual beauty M.O. — letting her skin’s natural luminosity radiate. She wore just a bit of eyeliner and mascara with a soft, pink lip. Markle also kept her hair down and effortless, letting it fall in loose waves.

Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images

Markle didn’t make this trip to New York alone. Prince Harry came with, as the couple traveled to New York to partake in Global Citizen Live on Sept. 25, a broadcast event to promote the coronavirus vaccine. Naturally, that’s not all the couple had up their sleeves. They kicked off their visit with a tour of the 9/11 Memorial and also met with New York Governor Kathy Hochul and New York Mayor Bill de Blasio. The life of a once-royal is truly non-stop — but if it means we get more Markle fashion, then please, Meghan, never stop.