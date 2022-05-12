MAC's Stranger Things Collection Is Here To Turn Your World Upside Down

Things are definitely getting strange this month — and I mean that in the best way possible. Not only is Volume One of Stranger Things Season 4 hitting Netflix on May 27 (with Volume 2 scheduled for July 1), but there’s a new Stranger Things makeup collection, courtesy of MAC Cosmetics, that’s about to turn your world ~upside down~.

Just like in the sci-fi drama, the Stranger Things collection delves into two different universes. When you want to channel your inner Nancy Wheeler, you just need to break out the Hawkins Class Of 1986 Eye Palette ($45, MAC). With its powder blue, soft pink, and cream colors, you can easily recreate a slew of ‘80s style makeup. But when you’re feeling up to something a little more mysterious and dangerous, The Void Palette ($45, MAC) will turn you into a glammed-up version of Eleven with just one swipe. It has darker shades and lots of shimmers to really tap into the Upside Down’s horror elements.

There’s so much to unpack with this new MAC x Stranger Things collab, so here are all the need-to-know details:

What’s included in MAC Cosmetics’ Stranger Things collection?

Alongside the two palettes, there are plenty of other goodies from both universes about to drop. Leading the charge is not one, not two, but six lipglasses (yes, glasses, not glosses). To go with your ‘80s vibe, MAC created a light coral, vibrant fuchsia, and a dusty rose to cover your more neutral inclinations. Then, on the spookier side of things, there’s a super bold acid green, a daring red, and a black lipglass. There’s literally a long-lasting, high-shine gloss for any kind of mood you’re in.

For finishing touches, you can use either the Friend’s Don’t Lie blush in soft pink to get a subtle flush. However, if you’re going all-out retro, you need the He Likes It Cold blush. Its vintage red-wash will give you the look you’ve come to know and love from Stranger Things.

How much does MAC Cosmetics’ Stranger Things line cost?

Given that MAC airs on the more luxury side of beauty, this collection isn’t the cheapest on the market. Each lipglass is $20, the blushes are $28, and if you want to score the two matching makeup brushes, you’ll have to pay a total of $76. Currently, MAC doesn’t have any pricing details on whether there’ll be an option to buy the set in one fell swoop, but the entirety of the line retails at $314, so you may want to pick and choose your favorites.

When does MAC Cosmetics’ Stranger Things line drop?

MAC’s Stranger Things collection will be available exclusively at Ulta, Target, and MAC Cosmetics stores, as well as on ulta.com, target.com, and maccosmetics.com, starting Sunday, May 15, which means it’ll be here in no time. Mind. Slayed.