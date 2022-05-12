You'll find a multitude of products to address every skin care need you could possibly have when it comes to your face or body. Looking for a solution to dryness and irritation? Take your pick from serums and creams infused with hyaluronic acid, squalane, ceramides, allantoin, and green tea extract (just to name a few ingredients). But if you're experiencing similar symptoms of irritated and dry skin of the hypersensitive vagina, you'll be hard-pressed to find a quality option that comes without a prescription. Enter Kindra V Relief Serum.

What Is It?

Kindra was created to educate women about and normalize discussions around the vagina, introducing products that were developed in partnership with OB/GYNs. The V Relief Serum was specifically developed to address common menopause symptoms from dryness and irritation to stinging, burning, itching, and painful sex. But anyone experiencing sensitivity — whether it’s caused by menopause, medication side effects, or wearing polyester underwear one too many times — can use the gynecologically-tested serum to provide relief.

What's In The Serum?

You'll recognize many of the nourishing and hydrating ingredients in this lightweight serum, like shea butter, glycerin, hyaluronic acid, coconut oil, and vitamin E. But the V Relief Serum also includes the brand's own SensV-3 complex, which includes a synthetic peptide that helps to reduce stinging, burning, and itching by mimicking peptides the skin naturally produces.

In addition to being gynecologically tested and OB/GYN developed to be free from estrogen and progesterone, V Relief Serum is hypoallergenic and fragrance-free. Plus, the non-greasy serum is Leaping Bunny certified cruelty-free, so you know that none of the ingredients used (or products made) by the brand have been tested on animals.

How Do I Use It?

While the brand also offers their Daily Vaginal Lotion for vaginal dryness, the V Relief Serum will be your best bet when you're feeling extra sensitive. After washing your hands, Kindra recommends applying one to three pumps of the serum starting with the vulva (the external vagina). If you're experiencing internal dryness and discomfort, you can apply the serum no more than one inch into the vaginal opening, too. The brand recommends using the serum daily (or nightly) to get the best results over time, but because the formula is so gentle, you can reapply the serum as often as you need.

The V Relief Serum is for people experiencing moderate to severe dryness, sensitivity to touch, burning, itching, or stinging in the vaginal or vulvar region while the Daily Vaginal Lotion is for people experiencing mild to moderate vaginal dryness without hypersensitivity. V-Relief Serum Kindra $49 See On Kindra Daily Vaginal Lotion Kindra $49 See On Kindra Prev Next

Does It Work?

While individual results may vary, if you’re looking to soothe itching, irritation, and pain in your vaginal or vulvar region, this serum may be worth trying. Not only have users left rave reviews about how quickly and effectively Kindra’s V Relief Serum works, but in an independent study of 27 women who used the serum for four weeks, 100% of participants reported “improvement in the severity of vaginal discomfort or irritation.” The study also revealed that 96% of participants reported that the serum “felt like a natural lubricant” and 92% claimed the serum “provided long-lasting hydration.”

Glowing Reviews From Users:

“It really works!! My dryness has definitely improved. Not only do I feel soothing relief right when I apply the serum, I also feel long lasting effects where I feel like I needed to use it less as time went on which is awesome.” - Tina

“Big difference! I’m extremely scent sensitive and I love how faint and light the smell is. It feels so much like my own natural lubrication. I'm a cancer survivor and ever since chemotherapy, my vaginal dryness has been even more severe which leads to chafing and itching... I'm really enjoying adding the serum to my routine. I've noticed a big difference since I started using it” - Blu

“Finally found relief! Vaginal itching has been a really big issue for me. After applying the serum.. I can finally say I don't have any more discomfort at all. I don't like to use chemicals or medication unless I'm forced to lol.. and I love how natural the ingredients are. The smell is mild and pleasant. I'm so glad I don't just have to deal with being uncomfortable all the time anymore” - Debbie

Shop The V Relief Serum & More Products From Kindra