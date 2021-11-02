How Fast Will You Click To Buy IPSY’s Beauty Advent Calendar?

It’s time to start counting down the days until Christmas, and you can get started on surrounding yourself with some fresh gifts. IPSY is launching its first-ever Advent calendar, so you can start the season of giving with some new, skincare products. With brands like Anastasia Beverly Hills, Ouai, and more, you’ll have 24 days of makeup, beauty, and skin care goodies to look forward to.

Waiting for Christmas can be incredibly stressful. Between all the gifts you have (and want) to buy, dealing with and navigating how crowded the stores are, and planning all of your holiday travel, you deserve a little somethin’ somethin’ for yourself. And Advent calendars are only getting fancier; you can get wine Advent calendars (like Aldi’s) or more traditional types of calendars loaded with little sweets and treats for all the days leading up the holiday. But, in hopes of starting your day off right, a new makeup, hair, or skincare item is simply perfection, and IPSY is absolutely delivering with its take on Advent calendar for 2021.

Given the fact that Advent calendars rely on surprises as each day of the month passes, I can’t give you all the details on what IPSY’s All is Bright Advent Calendar has in store for you. But, without spoiling everything, you can scroll below for some of the juicy info to get a little taste of what’s to come.

We only include products that have been independently selected by Elite Daily's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

Courtesy of IPSY

What’s included in IPSY’s All is Bright Advent Calendar?

Obviously, IPSY’s All is Bright Advent Calendar has 24 gifts just waiting for you. There’s a mixture of 12 full-sized products and 12 samples that all promise to be gems. You can rest assured that with products from Anastasia Beverly Hills, 111Skin, and DEFINEME included, you won’t be bummed out once by any of the treats.

How much does IPSY’s All is Bright Advent Calendar cost?

Despite being worth $577, the All is Bright Advent Calendar only costs $99, but only if you’re an IPSY subscriber. Don’t fret, however, because you can join for a monthly cost of $13, which includes five deluxe samples every month. So, after you get the Advent calendar, you can look forward to more surprise beauty gifts throughout all of 2022.

When can you shop IPSY’s All is Bright Advent Calendar?

Although you’ll have to wait to start opening your gifts, you can shop IPSY’s All is Bright Advent Calendar right now. Even though it’s only November, Advent calendars go fast, especially as you get closer to December, so you’ll want to shop this quickly.