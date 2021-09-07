Have you ever wanted to buy a product directly from your favorite celebrity? Or, have you ever wanted to see a product in real time before you buy, while not having to leave your couch? Well, now you can almost do exactly that. Instagram’s 10+ Days Of Live Shopping initiative launched on Sept. 1, 2021, showing users a whole new way to shop on the app. To kick things off, the brand introduced the new Instagram Live Shopping function with more than a week of live events with your favorite celebrities and brands. Viewers are able to score exclusive products and deals all while watching celebs like Selena Gomez, Kacey Musgraves, and Lil Yachty film Live on Instagram and chat through their favorite products.

What is Instagram Live Shopping?

If you’ve ever watched someone on Instagram Live, then you know it’s almost like an exclusive conversation or performance just for you and whoever else is watching to see. Over the past couple years, you may have noticed some brands, like NTWRK, Tiare Rose, and more, bringing the concept of live streaming to retail, allowing the host to model, test, or display products in real time while users can purchase them directly within the stream. On Sept. 1, Instagram introduced a similar concept, allowing users and brands to host IG Lives and users to purchase items from the live stream within the app.

What is Instagram 10+ Days Of Live Shopping?

The brand’s 10+ Days Of Live Shopping is a days-long shopping initiative that kicked off with singer, actor, and Rare Beauty Founder Selena Gomez, who went live to show fans Rare Beauty’s news Perfect Strokes Universal Volumizing Mascara. You can catch Olivia Palermo chatting about Olivia Palermo Beauty on Sept. 8, and Kacey Musgraves will host a Live Shopping stream on Sept. 10. There’s way more where that came from, too:

Courtesy of Instagram

How does Instagram’s Live Shopping work?

The Instagram Live Shopping functionality couldn’t be easier, especially if you’ve shopped within the app before. To find the Live Shopping platform, navigate to the Shop tab of your Instagram. (It’s the little shopping bag icon on the bottom menu.) From there, click the box along the top of the screen that says “Live,” which will take you directly to a curate page of current and upcoming live streams of different topics. Once you tap in to the one you want, you can click the small shopping bag icon on the bottom left of the screen to view and shop the products featured in a certain live. If you see something that catches your eye, you can add it to your cart and check out within the Instagram app whenever you’re ready.

Courtesy of Instagram

Pretty much, Instagram’s Live Shopping platform is a star-studded, iPhone-age version of HGTV that’ll leave you hooked and itching to blow all your money. Welcome to the future.