Let’s glow.
While several ways to apply highlighter exist, the simplest method is to use a pressed highlighter and a loose, slightly small fluffy brush. Dab your brush into your highlighter, tap off the excess, and lightly sweep the brush along the very top of your cheekbone, from about an inch under the outer corner of your eye up toward your temple.
Using a slightly fluffy brush with tapered edges blurs the areas where your highlighter starts and stops, giving your cheekbone an overall glow and no harsh lines.