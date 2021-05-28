Makeup Your Mind
Elite Daily Senior Style Editor Theresa Massony demonstrating how and where to apply highlighter for maximum shine.

Here's How To Apply Highlighter The *Right* Way

Let’s glow.

By Theresa Massony
Courtesy of Theresa Massony

While several ways to apply highlighter exist, the simplest method is to use a pressed highlighter and a loose, slightly small fluffy brush. Dab your brush into your highlighter, tap off the excess, and lightly sweep the brush along the very top of your cheekbone, from about an inch under the outer corner of your eye up toward your temple.

Courtesy of Theresa Massony

Using a slightly fluffy brush with tapered edges blurs the areas where your highlighter starts and stops, giving your cheekbone an overall glow and no harsh lines.

Courtesy of Theresa Massony

