Depending on which one you listened to, the groundhog has spoken, and winter is (supposedly) still expected to hold on for at least another six weeks. To fend off the winds, snow, and other surprise weather situations, a beanie for winter is a must unless you want to freeze your ears off. Despite the fact that it’s a winter staple, beanies aren’t always super easy to style. So if you’re looking for tips and ideas on how to wear a beanie for a fashionable, warm look, look no further.

Like me, you’ve probably owned beanies throughout your entire life and never given them much thought. They’re just something you throw on and forget about. Honestly, I used to hate wearing a beanie. They flattened my hair, muffled my hearing, and I just didn’t feel that cute in one. For years of my life, I’d rather let my ears burn with cold in the wind than suffer through a beanie moment.

From just dressing smart to trying something new, there are a ton of ways to wear a beanie you’ve never thought of. Rather than being an outfit accessory you have to wear to handle the cold, you can actually enjoy breaking out your beanie collection as soon as the weather drops and then again all winter long. All you’ll need is some creativity and you’ll go from feeling like a winter hater to a lover in no time. Scroll below to revitalize your beanie stylings.

How To Wear A Beanie: Try A Pop Of Color Edward Berthelot/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Use your beanie to add a little pop of color to your outfit, no matter the weather. It will look especially great if you accessorize with a vibrant scarf, purse, or both in differing vibrant colors.

How To Wear A Beanie: Keep It Neutral Christian Vierig/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images You can never go wrong with a black beanie. No matter what looks you have up your sleeve, a black beanie will pair effortlessly with them all. You can wear it snug to your head for those especially cold days, or loosen things up so it doesn’t muffle your hair.

How To Wear A Beanie: Match It To Your Puffer Jeremy Moeller/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images You can keep things very tonal by getting a beanie that matches your favorite winter coat. No matter what you’re wearing underneath your winter fixings, you’ll look put together as you get from point A to point B.

How To Wear A Beanie: Go Big With Accessories Georgie Hunter/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images To offset your love of loud prints and eccentric stylings, a playful beanie is a great addition to your ‘fit. Something like a hat with pompoms will show off your fun side.

How To Wear A Beanie: Opt For Extra Michael Campanella/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images If you’re tired of your beanie look and want a little extra warmth around your neck, a snood is the latest winter trend. It’s sleek and editorial, and gives off major fashionista vibes.

How To Wear A Beanie: Make It Monochromatic For Your Whole ‘Fit Daniel Zuchnik/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Although it’ll take some planning, a monochromatic ‘fit always packs a serious punch. You’re beanie will just be the cherry on top, whether or not you’re wearing all red.

Get your hands on a beanie if you haven’t already. We’re staying warm and cute these days.