Edward Berthelot/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
Depending on which one you listened to, the groundhog has spoken, and winter is (supposedly) still expected to hold on for at least another six weeks. To fend off the winds, snow, and other surprise weather situations, a beanie for winter is a must unless you want to freeze your ears off. Despite the fact that it’s a winter staple, beanies aren’t always super easy to style. So if you’re looking for tips and ideas on how to wear a beanie for a fashionable, warm look, look no further.
Like me, you’ve probably owned beanies throughout your entire life and never given them much thought. They’re just something you throw on and forget about. Honestly, I used to hate wearing a beanie. They flattened my hair, muffled my hearing, and I just didn’t feel that cute in one. For years of my life, I’d rather let my ears burn with cold in the wind than suffer through a beanie moment.
From just dressing smart to trying something new, there are a ton of ways to wear a beanie you’ve never thought of. Rather than being an outfit accessory you have to wear to handle the cold, you can actually enjoy breaking out your beanie collection as soon as the weather drops and then again all winter long. All you’ll need is some creativity and you’ll go from feeling like a winter hater to a lover in no time. Scroll below to revitalize your beanie stylings.
Get your hands on a beanie if you haven’t already. We’re staying warm and cute these days.