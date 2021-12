Winter boots are a must for the coming months, and there are plenty of ways to wear them. While you can easily throw them on with your long dresses and pants, there’s probably one garment you’re yearning for: skirts. Mini, midi, maxi, no matter what length of skirt you love, you don’t have to tuck them away for spring. Instead, you can style your skirt with a pair of winter boots and traverse even the gustiest of days on trend and in style.