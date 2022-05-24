Whether you were a Daisy, a Brownie, made it all the way to Ambassador, or skipped the whole troop thing, there’s no doubt you’ve at least tried some of Girl Scouts’ iconic cookies. If you’re like me, then you may’ve even wanted to bathe in the delectable treats. Well, this is as good as it’s going to get, because now you can wear them. Rather than hunt down your old vest and badges, HipDot teamed up with Girl Scouts for a makeup line that’s giving me all sorts of nostalgia. It’s bright, bold, and celebrates all your favorite treats (though, fair warning, they’re not edible), as well as the largest girl-led, entrepreneurial program in the world.

For a little bit of history, Girl Scouts have been selling cookies as early as 1917, and now, more than a century later, there are 12 iconic desserts you can shop from your local troop, such as Caramel deLites, Do-si-dos, and Trefoils. In HipDot’s case, the makeup brand is focusing its attention on three popular flavors: Thin Mints, Coconut Carmel, and Lemon, all of which are — wait for it — lightly scented. So, even though you can’t eat them, you can smell like them.

You don’t have to wait for someone to knock on your door and offer to sell you the HipDot x Girl Scout collection. The entire five-product line includes two eyeshadow palettes, a set of three lipsticks, and is available now.

Like all HipDot products, its Girl Scout line is vegan, cruelty-free, and totally clean. That means none of the beauty products have any parabens, talc, phthalates, petroleum, or mineral oil to keep your skin its happiest and healthiest.

What’s included in the HipDot x Girl Scout collection?

To kick off your shopping, check out the Thin Mint Palette ($16, HipDot). Drawing from its namesake, this palette has greens, browns, and even a shimmery gold, all of which are super blendable so you can create dozens of looks. The other one is Coconut Caramel Palette ($16, HipDot), which will immediately make you think of Samoa’s vibrant packaging. Similar to their box, this palette has plum, fuchsia, and some more neutral tones.

To finish off your look, there’s the Girl Scout Lip Set ($20, HipDot) with a Thin Mint, Coconut Caramel, and Lemon lipstick each slightly scented, so you may have a hard time not licking your lips throughout the day. And your lips will stay super hydrated since each formula is infused with coconut oil, argan oil, and vitamin E.

Of course, if you don’t want to pick just one item from HipDot’s Girl Scout line, you can snag the Girl Scout Collector’s Box ($84, HipDot) to get the entire collection. It includes a brush set ($16, HipDot) with an angled brush and more fluffy tip to help blend. For more information on the delicious collab, visit HipDot’s Girl Scouts makeup collection page.