You'll be ✨daydreaming✨ about all the looks for days.
The 2023 Grammy Awards may’ve been held in the Crypto.com Arena, but the unofficial name of the space was clearly Harry’s House. Harry Styles stole the show, serving on the red carpet and stage in three show-stopping looks.
Styles’ first look of the night was not completely unlike anything the 29-year-old has worn before. The Harry’s House singer took to the Grammys red carpet in a chest-baring jumpsuit, reminiscent of many of his Love On Tour costumes.