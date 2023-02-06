Celeb Style
Harry Styles wearing a jumpsuit at the 2023 Grammy Awards.

Harry Styles' 3 Grammys 2023 Outfits Have 1 Thing In Common

You'll be ✨daydreaming✨ about all the looks for days.

Kevin Mazur/Contributor/Getty Images

The 2023 Grammy Awards may’ve been held in the Crypto.com Arena, but the unofficial name of the space was clearly Harry’s House. Harry Styles stole the show, serving on the red carpet and stage in three show-stopping looks.

Kevin Winter/Staff/Getty Images

Styles’ first look of the night was not completely unlike anything the 29-year-old has worn before. The Harry’s House singer took to the Grammys red carpet in a chest-baring jumpsuit, reminiscent of many of his Love On Tour costumes.

ROBYN BECK/Contributor/Getty Images
