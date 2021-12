The new year always comes with a desire for change, both major or minor. If you’re ready for a shake-up, a new hair color is a perfect way to kick off 2022. Switching up your hair color is one of the easiest and most exciting ways to revitalize your look and sense of self. Even adding in a few highlights can be so transformational. So, as you play the Rocky theme and gas yourself up, here’s the 2022 hair color trend ideal for your zodiac sign, according to experts.