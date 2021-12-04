These Glitter Nail Ideas Feature A Sparkly Style For Every Type Of Manicure

There’s one thing that always makes everything better, and that's glitter. Add a little sparkle to anything and it just transforms from good to spectacular. I mean, it’s not like anyone’s ever heard of something containing “too much glitter.” When thinking about how to bring more shimmer into your life, there’s a very simple solution: Get a glitter manicure. Now, every time you need a pick me up, you can just wiggle your fingers and watch the light bounce. Instant mood lightener.
Manicures have gone from something you slap on to a full-out art form. There are so many different styles, nail lengths, and even prints you can get that truly go above and beyond just using a singular color on your nails. But while you can go to a salon and go totally and completely over the top with your manicure, there are also plenty of manicures you can create from the comfort of your own home.
While there's never a wrong time to add glitter to your nails, the best time, I think, is definitely ahead of the holidays. With all the parties and celebrating coming up, the constant ambiance of shimmering lights, and the look of falling snow, I’d say you need a little sparkle to fit in. With that in mind, here are some beautiful glitter manicures you need to try out.
Your nails will shine brighter than a disco ball with any of these glittery manicures in your repertoire.