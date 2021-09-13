Met Gala
Emma Chamberlain attends The 2021 Met Gala in a Louis Vuitton dress.

I Absolutely Didn't Recognize Emma Chamberlain At The Met Gala

Who is she!!

By Margaret Blatz
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

The internet’s favorite It Girl, Emma Chamberlain made a grand appearance at the 2021 Met Gala. The YouTuber’s become a fashion darling in recent years, attending Paris Fashion Week with Louis Vuitton multiple times, so her Met Gala appearance is long-awaited. Chamberlain’s aesthetic has always bordered on playful and trendy. Through her YouTube channel, she’s heavily influenced how young people dress. And Chamberlain’s 2021 Met Gala dress was a prime look into the future of ~formal~ Gen Z fashion.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Chamberlain paid homage to her Gen Z fanbase with her 2021 Met Gala look. She came to slay in this high-low moment embodying the popular asymmetrical trend.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

