The internet’s favorite It Girl, Emma Chamberlain made a grand appearance at the 2021 Met Gala. The YouTuber’s become a fashion darling in recent years, attending Paris Fashion Week with Louis Vuitton multiple times, so her Met Gala appearance is long-awaited. Chamberlain’s aesthetic has always bordered on playful and trendy. Through her YouTube channel, she’s heavily influenced how young people dress. And Chamberlain’s 2021 Met Gala dress was a prime look into the future of ~formal~ Gen Z fashion.