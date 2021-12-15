e.l.f.’s New Power Grip Primer Will Be Your Next Skin Care Go-To

You’ve come to expect and love e.l.f. Cosmetic’s beauty challenges on TikTok, but what about a feature film from the brand? No, not an ad, but a movie; one with a plot, multiple characters, and plenty of drama. If you said yes, then I’ve got even better details to share: e.l.f.’s revealing a new primer in a TikTok holiday movie. Get your popcorn and makeup ready, because you’ll need both to enjoy the wonders of Big Mood, Big e.l.f.ing City.

E.l.f. has been all over TikTok since it first created its account in 2019. The makeup brand made its first, viral move with its “Eyes.Lips.Famous” challenge, and in the past few years, e.l.f. has kept that momentum going and built a strong following on TikTok. Its latest product launch, however, goes so much further than anything you ever saw coming.

You likely already have a favorite e.l.f. primer, but the Power Grip Primer may just blow it out of the water. Its new formula, soft-focus base, and great price all make the Power Grip Primer a must-try, and it’s not even out yet. For all the details about the new movie and primer, scroll below.

What is Big Mood, Big e.l.f.ing City?

A movie on TikTok sounds oxymoronic. Even though the app recently upped its time limit on videos, it’s still not enough time to create a feature-length film. But, e.l.f. has a plan. Instead of one single video, you’ll be able to catch the full story in three clips all lasting three minutes. Starring Glamzilla, Fia James, Adam Ray, Vane F. Pena, Kalen Allen, and, of course, a few of your favorite e.l.f. products, you’ll be able to see the New York City, holiday, talking-makeup movie of your dreams. Big Mood, Big e.l.f.ing City drops today, Dec. 15, so make your viewing plans accordingly.

What’s e.l.f.’s Power Grip Primer?

The crux of this film centers around the launch of e.l.f.’s new Power Grip Primer. If you loved the Poreless Putty Primer ($7, e.l.f.), you won’t be able to resist its Power Grip Primer. The newest product includes two of TikTok’s favorite ingredients: hyaluronic acid and squalane, both of which promote skin health and lasting hydration. This formula also goes on clear, so it can prime skin of all tones and types.

How much will e.l.f.’s Power Grip Primer cost?

E.l.f. is not a waller-breaking, debt-making brand. In fact, you can score this cruelty-free, vegan product for just $10. And, you can get it at a slew of stores. The Power Grip Primer will be available at e.l.f., Target, Walmart, CVS, Walgreens, Ulta Beauty, and Rite Aid. The shopping options are nearly limitless.

When can you shop e.l.f.’s Power Grip Primer?

You don’t have to wait long to get your hands on this hot e.l.f. goodie. You can actually shop it as early as Dec. 18 on e.l.f.’s website. However, if you’re waiting for the store-wide release, you can grab a Power Grip Primer from your favorite store on Dec. 26.