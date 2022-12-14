It’s getting glowy out there. Amid the dropping temps across the country, there’s an “e.l.f.ing glow storm” heading to the Northeast. You know what that means? 100% chance of heavy slay, especially in the New York area. To prepare you for what’s ahead, e.l.f. Cosmetics is giving away *free* goodies to groups of (lucky AF) people across the boroughs of NYC on Wednesday, Dec. 14, via e.l.f.’s glow plows — because snow plows are so last season — and just in time for the holidays, too.

During a “special radiance report” by Meghan Trainor, the “Made You Look” singer cheekily said, “Glow storms will make people’s complexion look healthy and more radiant. Significant amounts of glow will be accumulating over the next few hours and into the holidays.” According to the 28-year-old musician, this particular storm’s five-day glowcast will start with e.l.f. Cosmetics’ Liquid Glitter Eyeshadow, with a mid-week pick-me-up from the brand’s viral Halo Glow Liquid Filter.

While Trainor didn’t specify what free products would be gifted to the public by visiting one of the glow plows on Wednesday, the brand just announced a five-piece Glow Cast beauty bundle featuring all the items outlined in the Grammy winner’s glowcast:

It looks like your cheekbones, nose bridges, eyes, lips — basically your entire face — will be all set for a glow-up at any holiday scenario no matter what you get.

Where Are e.l.f.’s Glow Plows?

You can find at least one of e.l.f.’s glow plows at the following locations:

2 p.m. ET: Williamsburg, Brooklyn | Bedford Avenue and North 8th

Williamsburg, Brooklyn | Bedford Avenue and North 8th 2:45 p.m. ET: Union Square | 40 East 14th Street

Union Square | 40 East 14th Street 3:30 p.m. ET: Washington Square Park | Thompson Street and Washington Square South

For more details, keep an eye on e.l.f.’s Instagram Stories for real-time updates.