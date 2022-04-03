Dua Lipa knows how to serve a look and her bondage-inspired Versace gown on the 2022 Grammys red carpet is a whole entire *lewk*. The gown featured sheer paneling and a ton of gold-accented buckles crisscrossing the top of the gown from shoulder to hip. Dua Lipa piled more gold on top of the already glittering buckled ensemble with some truly stunning jewelry by Bulgari High.

I can’t decide what’s more amazing: that huge chainlink necklace or the matching bracelets. Both pieces feature a number of delightful, cheeky charms that run the gamut from padlocks to safety pins to lions. It looks heavy, but Dua Lipa wore it all effortlessly. While the bracelets and necklaces were definitely the standouts for me, I also can’t totally disregard the singer’s rings and earrings. Honestly, she’s so covered in drip, it would feel wrong to pick a favorite. Suffice to say, I want to exclusively wear Bulgari High when I grow up.

The best part of the look, though, for sure has to be the fact that this bondage-inspired full-length gown is not only vintage, but was worn by a celebrity in the past. Not just any celebrity either — Donatella Versace herself wore this gown in 1993. (The exact year is actually up for debate, but Dua Lipa mentioned ‘92 in her ‘fit Instagram post.) Not only does the look slay, but it is a throwback in the truest sense of the word and proves that real fashion is eternal.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

As in love as I am with Dua Lipa’s Bulgari High jewelry, her glam for the evening deserves a shoutout. The manicure is just as golden and gilded as the buckles on her ‘fit and I am absolutely wowed by it. Kim Truong, the nail artist behind the look, describes the mani as “gold chrome,” and I expect to see it everywhere this summer.

The rest of Dua Lipa’s glam didn’t disappoint. While the eye is immediately drawn to the musician’s mulberry red lip, I’m actually more impressed with her highlight, bronzer, and blush combo. The highlight wraps perfectly from cheekbone to browbone in a sweep of shimmer, not sparkle, and interacts beautifully with Dua Lipa’s brush and bronzer. She truly looks like a statue of a Greek goddess: timeless, proud, and perfectly divine.