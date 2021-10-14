Usually I’m a fan of slowing down time to preserve my youth, but I’m changing my tune just this once to fast forward to November for Drunk Elephant’s Black Friday sale for 2021. The brand confirmed to Elite Daily the major discounts and deals to expect this Black Friday and Cyber Monday, and never in my life have I been more ready to blow every bit of money I own on 26 Drunk Elephant serums. And by loading up on good-for-you skin care products, I technically am still preserving my youth... right?

A cult-favorite brand known as much for its carefully crafted, clean formulas as it is for its instantly recognizable aesthetic packaging, Drunk Elephant is tucked into skin care shelfies everywhere you look. But, the quality formulas come at a sometimes hefty price tag that’s, IMHO, worth a strategic splurge. That said, a coveted Drunk Elephant haul is easier when everything’s on sale. Fortunately for all the skin care lovers out there, that’s exactly the case come Black Friday 2021.

When does Drunk Elephant’s Black Friday sale 2021 start?

Starting on Black Friday, Nov. 26, 2021, Drunk Elephant’s Black Friday sale begins with shoppers able to take 20% off the entire site. That means you can get as much as $15 off Drunk Elephant’s C-Firma Vitamin C Serum ($78, Drunk Elephant); $13 off the Protini Polypeptide Cream ($68, Drunk Elephant); and $16 off the T.L.C. Sukari Babyfacial ($80, Drunk Elephant).

Courtesy of Drunk Elephant

How long does Drunk Elephant’s Black Friday 2021 sale last?

The brand’s sitewide discount Black Friday deals extend from Nov. 26 until Cyber Monday, Nov. 29. On Nov. 26, shoppers can also snag a free smoothie bag (a curation of Drunk Elephant products) with a purchase over $50. However, this particular promotion lasts from 12 a.m. ET to 12 p.m. ET only on Nov. 26.

What to buy during Drunk Elephant’s Black Friday sale 2021:

The only items excluded from Drunk Elephant’s 20% off sitewide Black Friday discount are the Drunk Elephant Holiday Trunk 5.0 ($450, valued at $676, Drunk Elephant) and Drunk Elephant gift cards. Otherwise, the site is your oyster. Below, shop my curation of Drunk Elephant’s greatest hits you’ll definitely want to snag come Black Friday:

We only include products that have been independently selected by Elite Daily's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.