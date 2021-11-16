I’m Only Putting These Ugly Sweater-Inspired Crocs On My Christmas List This Year

It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas. Well, not really, thanks to global warming, but brands are still ready to get you into the holiday spirit. For this season of good tidings, Crocs is launching an ugly Christmas sweater clog. Finally, comfy shoes to go with all the hideous, hilarious, and downright perfect holiday sweaters hanging in your closet.

Crocs loves a holiday. After the brand came out with its Easter collection in 2020 that featured 3D, Peep Jibbitz, I thought I’d seen it all. But boy, was I wrong. In the spirit of eggnog, presents, and Santa Claus, Crocs dropped not one but two designs alongside a collection of Jibbitz. And, before you question the practicality of wearing shoes with holes in them in winter, these Classic Clogs are lined in super soft liner, so your toes will stay nice and warm all season long.

In case you’re still on the fence about these shoes, I will happily note they already boast a five-star rating on the Crocs’ website. If that’s not enough to sell you on the brand’s Classic Lined Holiday Charm Clog styles, take note of what one reviewer had to say about the clog: “When I go somewhere, that whole place just got a whole bunch of festive. No one outmatches my drip or my festive drippy footwear. It's croc or nothin’.” I’m inclined to agree.

So, if you’re ready to dance the “Jingle Bell Rock,” you’ll want to know everything about Crocs’ holiday drop.

Courtesy of Crocs

When can you shop Crocs’ holiday collection?

Although it’s only November, Crocs’ festive shoes are out now on the brand’s website. If you want to get your holiday fashion on a 10 right out of the gate, you’re going to want to shop these clogs ASAP, given the brand’s history of selling out of drops super fast.

How much does Crocs’ holiday collection cost?

One of the best things about Crocs is that the brand doesn’t jack up its prices for limited-edition collections. And, rather than having an unexpected costs as you dress up your Crocs with Jibbitz, the accessories are included with the shoes. So, instead of consolidating your funds, you can get the entire holiday Crocs look for $65. What a steal.

What’s included in Crocs’ holiday collection?

Courtesy of Crocs

There are not one but two types of Classic Lined Holiday Charm Clogs ($65, Crocs) available this holiday season. For a more classic look, you can snag the pair with a simple red-and-white design that’s not super eye-catching, if you’re looking for a holiday shoe that you can toss on with most outfits. Naturally, Crocs also dropped a more vibrant pair. The other pair of clogs features red and green diamond stripes on a white Croc that’ll grab the attention of any and all you pass. Both have the fuzzy lining for your coziest winter yet.

Now that you have your shoes, you need to decorate them. Rather than dig through Jibbitz options, the charms are included on these shoes. Matching the red-and-white clogs, there are white reindeer, poinsettias, and pine trees included with that clog. The other shoe features red poinsettias, green trees, and, interestingly enough, two green T-Rexes wearing red Santa hats. You just may have to buy both pairs.

We only include products that have been independently selected by Elite Daily's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.