Cool Clothing That's Selling Out Fast On Amazon

On days when putting together an outfit feels like a chore, it’s helpful to have a closet of staples that work for you — button-downs that are casually chic and put-together, jeans that fit like they’re supposed to, and shoes that tie an outfit together. Of course, that’s easier said than done. So to help you find such a wardrobe, we’ve sifted through Amazon’s inventory to come up with 50 finds that are, plainly put, cool and classic. From the little black dress you can quickly throw on for a night out to palazzo pants that make you look polished even when you feel the opposite, these products are ones you’ll be reaching for again and again.

01 This Top That Reviewers Say “Just Feels Good” Star Vixen Elbow-Cinch Sleeve Top Amazon $30 See On Amazon This cinch-sleeve top from Star Vixen is one of those blouses that reviewers say “just feels good” to wear. Made from a silky knit blend, this top has a few key details that really enhance its fit: elbow-length sleeves that gather at the cuff and an asymmetrical handkerchief hem that’s been trending lately. Available sizes: Small — 3X (some petite sizing available)

Available styles: 43

02 A Corduroy Shirt That Can Also Be A Jacket Astylish Corduroy Long Sleeve Button Down Amazon $30 See On Amazon It’s useful to have a few button-downs in your closet, particularly one like this corduroy shirt. Not only can you wear it tucked in or half-out with jeans, but it can also serve as a light wrap (or a “shacket” as some have dubbed it) during slightly cooler temps where a heavier jacket isn’t needed. Corduroy’s a timeless fabric choice, and this top will look cute over dresses or with bike shorts too. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available styles: 41

03 A Ruffle Top That’s Pure Romance Byinns Off Shoulder Ruffle Top Amazon $36 See On Amazon For a light cottagecore vibe, this ruffle top will add a little romance to your wardrobe. An off-the-shoulder neckline shows off your collarbone and shoulders, but it has a drawstring to customize the fit to what you need. “I feel like I went to a high end department store with this purchase,” a reviewer wrote. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available styles: 12

04 A Button-Down That Elevates Any Outfit Amazon Essentials Button-Down Poplin Shirt Amazon $26 See On Amazon This button-down poplin shirt is an effortlessly cool foundational piece that borrows inspiration from menswear to create a classic look. Made from 100% cotton, this shirt comes in a variety of prints, from gingham to polka dots, and it looks just as good with jeans on the weekend as it does in the office. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

Available styles: 21

05 The Flannel Shirt That’s Cozy Yet Lightweight Amazon Essentials Lightweight Plaid Flannel Shirt Amazon $23 See On Amazon To make sweatpants a little more polished, take a cue from the model above and pair this plaid flannel shirt with a necklace and joggers. This 100% cotton shirt is comfy without being too casual, and some reviewers noted that it’s more lightweight than the heavier flannel materials out there. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

Available styles: 21

06 A Simple Bodysuit That’s Anything But Basic REORIA Racerback Tank Bodysuit Amazon $22 See On Amazon This racerback bodysuit is one of those styling staples that works for most everybody — with a shapewear-esque fit, it works with everything from wide-leg trousers to skirts. Made with a supersoft blend of 95% cotton and 5% spandex, it’s received high praise from reviewers for its comfortable-but-cute fit. “It’s cheeky but not high cut so your skin won’t show out the sides of your bottoms,” one reviewer wrote. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available styles: 17

07 This Casual Top That’s Snazzed Up With Leopard Print BMJL Leopard Print Top Amazon $19 See On Amazon The boldness of an animal print has eternal appeal, and the leopard print is maybe the most iconic one of all. This short-sleeve top from BMJL features an understated leopard print with a camel-colored crew neck and a slouchy fit that looks good tucked in a skirt or jeans. Note that this shirt comes in a variety of prints and colors. Available sizes: X-Small — 3X-Large

Available styles: 15

08 A Trendy Bustier With A Lot of Va-Va-Voom Modegal Back Boned Mesh Bustier Amazon $32 See On Amazon The bustier — or corset, as it can also be called — has been having a well-deserved moment, mainly because it adds a whole lot of va-va-voom to a look. This ruched mesh bustier is given structure with boning that outlines the body’s curve, but it has a back zipper for easy on and off. A nonslip strip on the chest solves the problem of it staying in place. Available sizes: 00-18

Available styles: 20

09 A Plaid “Shacket” That Will Actually Keep You Warm AUTOMET Plaid Shacket Amazon $36 See On Amazon This “shacket” (a nickname for a shirt-jacket hybrid) is another great piece for transitional weather. Made with soft, fuzzy fabric, this wool-blend shirt is given some personality with big buttons and a front pocket. “They are so soft and a good thickness that will actually keep you warm in the fall,” a shopper wrote. Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

Available styles: 15

10 The Cropped Sweatshirt That Looks Great With Leggings Amazhiyu Cropped Pullover Amazon $24 See On Amazon I’m a sucker for any top that’s cropped, but what sets this cropped pullover apart is it’s also supremely comfortable. This crewneck cropped sweatshirt is made with an exposed seam and comes in both neutrals and brighter colors, though the beige is a personal favorite because brown shades just look so chic. Available sizes: Small — X-Large

Available styles: 15

11 A Tennis Skirt That’s So Trendy Right Now SANTINY Pleated Tennis Skirt Amazon $27 See On Amazon Tennis apparel has seen a resurgence in popularity lately, and as this pleated tennis skirt demonstrates, it’s not hard to see why. It’s a classic look with its vintage country club aesthetic, but features like a built-in mesh liner and pockets for phones and other odds ‘n’ ends make it utilitarian too. A high, wide waistband ensures that this skirt offers support without constricting your midsection. “I wore it to teach yoga all day and then to a business networking happy hour,” one reviewer wrote. “It was perfect for both.” Available sizes: XX-Small — XX-Large

Available styles: 25

12 This High-Waisted Midi Skirt That Has Pockets EXLURA High Waist Polka Dot Pleated Skirt Amazon $32 See On Amazon This polka dot pleated skirt has it all: a high waist, two side pockets, and a length that works for any occasion. (It has a maxi or midi fit, depending on your height as the description notes.) Made from lightweight polyester, this skirt is ideal for work, seeing as it’s breezy yet not too casual, but its high waist also means it works well with a crop top for a dinner date. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

Available styles: 17

13 The Leggings That Are A Lululemon Dupe THE GYM PEOPLE Yoga Leggings Amazon $28 See On Amazon There are so many leggings options out there, and yet it sometimes feels like the right one is hard to find — until The Gym People’s high-waist yoga leggings. A wide, high-waist band that covers the navel for lots of support? Check. A super-stretch fabric that’s just thick enough? Also check. These leggings are also affordably priced and come in a wide variety of colors. “They are exactly like my Lululemon leggings but much cheaper” one of the 31,000 reviewers who gave these leggings a five-star rating wrote. Available sizes: X-Small — 3X-Large

Available styles: 36 (comes in both ankle length and calf length)

14 These Athletic Shorts That Reviewers Are Obsessed With BMJL Athletic Shorts Amazon $26 See On Amazon These athletic shorts have a lightly nostalgic appeal with their dolphin hem and wide, high waist. They also have a 4.5 rating with over 2,300 reviewers praising their comfort and fit. “These are the best workout shorts I’ve ever worn,” one shopper raved. With a stretchy underwear lining and a deep pocket for your phone, these shorts are likely to be your new favorites. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

Available styles: 27

15 This 3-Pack Of Shorts That Are Butt-Lifting OQQ Ribbed Seamless Shorts (3-Pack) Amazon $29 See On Amazon If you want the look of bike shorts with a little more ease of movement and texture, these seamless shorts are what you’re looking for. Made with a lightweight, moisture-wicking nylon blend, these shorts offer that magic blend of compression, butt lifting, and flexible four-way stretch. The wide waistband and ribbed non-slip design keep these shorts in place — and they’re a steal for a 3-pack under $35. Available sizes: Small — Large

Available styles: 37

16 These Levi’s Jeans Built With Sculpting Denim Levi's 311 Shaping Skinny Jeans Amazon $45 See On Amazon These Levi’s shaping jeans are far from your average, too-tight skinny jean. Made with panels that enhance and contour your shape and Levi’s signature Sculpt Hypersoft denim, these jeans are built for style and comfort. “I'll start by saying I hate denim pants,” one reviewer wrote. “The texture is rough & usually gives no room for stretch. This is not the case! These jeans are sooooo stretchy & soft like butter against the skin.” Available sizes: 24-40 (short and long)

Available styles: 26

17 These Levi’s Jeans With A High Waist & “Great Stretch” Levi's 721 High Rise Skinny Jeans Amazon $40 See On Amazon Another much-praised pair of Levi’s, these high-rise skinny jeans receive high marks for having “great stretch” and having “just the right amount of room in the waist.” These 721s have a high waist that hits above the waist with a slim cut through the hips and thigh area, offering that sleek skinny jean look with a comfortable “mom jean” fit. Available sizes: 24-40 (short and long)

Available styles: 34

18 A Pair Of Bell Bottoms That Are Hippie-Chic Sidefeel Bell Bottom Denim Pants Amazon $39 See On Amazon Channel the ‘70s with these bell bottoms that will have you feeling like you’re in Almost Famous. With an elastic waist and some rock ‘n’ roll distressed features, like a frayed hem and holes in the knees, these jeans are as retro-cool as they are comfortable. Pair these with clogs and a T-shirt, and you’re ready to go. Available sizes: Small — 4X-Large

Available styles: 32

19 These Boyfriend Jeans With A Mid-Rise Waist Levi's New Boyfriend Jeans Amazon $39 See On Amazon For a looser fit, these Levi’s boyfriend jeans are constructed with a relaxed fit through the hip and thigh and a mid-rise waist. This pair is also made with the brand’s Sculpt with Hypersoft for that supportive stretch. “These are the absolute BEST JEANS I have ever put on my body,” one reviewer raved. Available sizes: 27-46

Available styles: 13

20 These Yoga Shorts With Over 15,300 Five-Star Ratings THE GYM PEOPLE High Waist Yoga Shorts Amazon $20 See On Amazon Can one have too many stretchy pants? I think not. And these high waist yoga shorts offer not just flexibility and support with a high, wide waist but also two deep side pockets that hold phones, earbuds, etc. These shorts have basically achieved cult-favorite status with over 15,300 five-star ratings. “Perfect for an intense workout,” a reviewer shared. “I jumped rope, squatted, did deadlifts and lunges with no ride ups.” Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

Available styles: 23

21 These Stretchy Joggers That Are Everywhere Right Now Amazon Essentials Brushed Tech Stretch Jogger Pant Amazon $23 See On Amazon Joggers are everywhere right now, and these stretch jogger pants make it clear why. They’re versatile — dress them up with a blazer for the office or dress them down with a hoodie — and these slightly cropped joggers allow for movability with room through the hips and thighs. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

Available styles: 23

22 This Mini Dress That’s So Fun & Girly EXLURA Square Neck Mini Dress Amazon $36 See On Amazon Renaissance-inspired square necklines and puffy sleeves are really having a moment, and it’s easy to see why. These fun, girly features are enhanced by a ‘60s babydoll dress look, and this is one of those pieces where the compliments are going to role in. This is also an ideal dress for weddings, engagement shoots, or just a date-night frock. “The fabric is light and structured at the same time, so the dress fits great and is super comfortable,” a reviewer shared. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

Available styles: 17

23 A Beachy Maxi Dress That’s A Free People Dupe R.Vivimos Backless Maxi Dress Amazon $35 See On Amazon This maxi dress is made a little spicier with a low-slung backless design and a halter neck tie. Great for any occasion that’s just north of casual, this dress is like a beachy ballgown. Made with a breathable cotton-poly blend, reviewers remarked that this dress is a more affordable version of its Free People counterpart. “I actually like this dress better than the Free People version,” one reviewer raved. Available sizes: Small — X-Large

Available styles: 26

24 A Bodycon Dress That’s The Ultimate LBD Wenrine Crew Neck Sleeveless Bodycon Dress Amazon $29 See On Amazon This black bodycon dress is the going-out version of a closet staple. For a night out when you’re wanting to keep it simple — while looking hot, of course — this dress has your number. Made from a stretchy poly-spandex blend and with ruching on the sides, it goes with pretty much any shoe or accessory. Also note: the brand recommends sizing up if you’re in between sizes. Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

Available styles: 24

25 This Sweater Dress That Looks Expensive Viottiset Midi Knit Sweater Dress Amazon $40 See On Amazon This elegantly draped sweater dress feels like something a star from the golden age of Hollywood would wear off-duty. With dramatic batwing sleeves and a sash at the waist, this knit dress has a silhouette that stands out. “This dress looks very expensive, is easy to wear, and really gives you a boost of confidence,” a reviewer wrote. It also comes in both a mini-dress length and a midi length. Available sizes: Small — X-Large

Available styles: 24

26 A Ruffled Dress Channeling Cottagecore R.YIposha Square Neck Ruffled Dress Amazon $39 See On Amazon Similar to the ruffled top earlier on this list, this square neck ruffled dress is definitely channeling the cottagecore aesthetic with an empire waist, puffy sleeves and a ruffled neckline. Live out your pastoral fantasy with this 100% cotton dress that reviewers say made them “feel magical and whimsical” and was “breathable and isn’t super heavy.” Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available styles: 33

27 A Maxi Dress That You Can Wear Anywhere YESNO Spaghetti Strap Maxi Dress Amazon $38 See On Amazon This maxi dress is an easy-breezy frock, plain and simple. With a simple tank-top neckline and a lightly tiered skirt, this 100% rayon dress is for any occasion where you want to be somewhat dressed up but still comfortable. This dress comes in an array of patterns and a few colors, and it’s received the stamp of approval from shoppers with over 10,000 five-star ratings. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

Available styles: 35

28 This Dress With Cheeky Cutouts & A Thigh-High Slit ANRABESS Padded Shoulder Cutout Twist Dress Amazon $30 See On Amazon The side cut-outs set this maxi dress apart from the rest, along with the twist at the waist and thigh-high slit that show a little skin while still being airy. Lightly padded shoulders give this dress a bit of structure. It also comes in both sleeveless and long-sleeve styles for versatility. Available sizes: Small — X-Large

Available styles: 23

29 A Romantic Dress With A Stretchy, Fitted Bodice R.Vivimos Plaid Puff Sleeves Midi Dress Amazon $32 See On Amazon This midi dress is another take on the romantic frock featured earlier, with puffy sleeves that can be worn on or off the shoulders. A fitted elastic bodice flows into a three-tiered skirt that hits just above the ankles. A cute bow on the back adds extra sweetness. Available sizes: Small — X-Large

Available styles: 22

30 A Backless Dress That’s Super-Trendy Antopmen Cut Out Backless Bodycon Dress Amazon $23 See On Amazon This dress is giving major ‘90s-celebrity-on-the-red-carpet energy with a low-cut back that dips just above the butt and side cut-outs. Made with a stretchy cotton-poly blend with a knit feel, this slinky dress is made for dinner parties, vacations, and any other fun activity. Available sizes: Small — X-Large

Available styles: 17

31 A Wrap Dress With A Classic Look Relipop V Neck Short Dress Amazon $28 See On Amazon Nearly 20,000 reviewers can attest to the comfort and cuteness of this dress. “It shows just enough cleavage and is a perfect length,” a reviewer wrote. The ruffled hem is a fun touch, and it has a wrap-dress silhouette that highlights your figure without constricting it. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available styles: 33

32 A Breezy Dress That’s Buttery-Soft Amazon Essentials Fluid Twill Tiered Midi Summer Dress Amazon $29 See On Amazon This midi summer dress is a wear-everywhere kind of a dress, whether you’re at a picnic in sneakers or espadrilles or at the office pairing it with a cardigan. Made with buttery-soft viscose, this tiered dress is as versatile as it gets. Personally, I’m a fan of the bright pink hue to make a statement. “I wore it all around Paris and it was so comfortable!” a reviewer shared. “Wore with tennis shoes one day and heels another.” Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available styles: 33

33 This 6-Pack Of Underwear That Offers Good Coverage Amazon Essentials Cotton Bikini Brief Underwear (6-Pack) Amazon $19 See On Amazon Let it be said: one can never have enough cotton briefs considering how often the washing machine makes them mysteriously disappear. This 6-pack of brief underwear is a mostly cotton (95%) blend with a touch of spandex for stretch. With a bikini-style cut, this underwear offers solid coverage around the stomach and butt areas and comes in a variety of pack sizes and color combinations. Available sizes: X-Small — 2X-Plus

Available styles: 36

34 A 5-Pack Of Seamless Thongs With Cult-Favorite Status VOENXE Seamless Thongs (5-Pack) Amazon $17 See On Amazon “It's taken me years to find a thong I really love, but this is it,” a reviewer raved of these seamless thongs with over 36,000 five-star ratings on Amazon. Shoppers give them high praise for leaving no VPL (visible panty line), being highly breathable, and feeling comfortable enough to wear to the gym or fall asleep in. With a 100% cotton crotch, the rest of the panty is made with a mesh-like nylon blend. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

Available styles: 8

35 This Trio Of Cropped Tanks That Are Rib Knit ODODOS Rib-Knit Camisole Crop Tank (3-Pack) Amazon $19 See On Amazon For around-the-house wear, running errands, or working out, this 3-pack of cropped tanks levels up your athleisure game. With a trendy rib-knit texture, these elastic stretch tanks hug the body yet feel lightweight. Wear alone with leggings or layered under a shirt, these tanks will be there when you need them. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

Available styles: 63

36 A Sports Bra Perfect For Larger Cup Sizes Yvette High Impact Sports Bra Amazon $37 See On Amazon For high impact workouts like HIIT or running, this sports bra has a few useful features: a breathable mesh center panel, for starters, that helps with airflow, as well as sewn-in cups that offer more coverage while working out. The bra’s criss-cross straps help reduce shoulder pressure, and a hook-and-eye closure offers the kind of adjustability most sports bra don’t have. “This is the first sports bra that I have found to accommodate larger cups,” a reviewer wrote. “It fits perfectly and looks great!” Available sizes: Small — 5X-Large Plus (available in both regular and plus sizes)

Available styles: 63

37 A Sports Bra That Doubles As A Tank Top SEASUM Longline Sport Bra Amazon $28 See On Amazon When you need a workout bra that can go from the gym to the grocery store, the longline length of this sports bra makes it a convenient choice. Made for medium-impact activity, the bra has a scoop neckline and removable padding. The unique slit-cut back adds both style and ventilation. Wear it to yoga or under a shirt with leggings; this bra can also serve as a layering piece. Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

Available styles: 41

38 The Bodycon Dress That’s “Work-To-Weekend” Ezbelle Off The Shoulder Bodycon Midi Dress Amazon $38 See On Amazon The brand describes this midi dress as a “chic work-to-weekend piece,” and that’s exactly what it is. With a loosely bodycon fit that’s not too figure-hugging and an off-the-shoulder style, this dress works at a wedding, at the office, on a date, or any number of occasions that call for a dressed-up look. Available sizes: 4-22

Available styles: 28

39 A Tunic Top With An Empire Waist ALLEGRACE Tunic Top Amazon $22 See On Amazon A tunic top is one of those great pieces to reach for when you want to wear leggings or bike shorts — but also want to cover your bum. This silky, breezy top is made from a rayon-spandex blend and has an empire waist that one reviewer writes “sits perfectly”. Available sizes: 1X-4X

Available styles: 19

40 This 2-Pack Of High-Waisted Bike Shorts TNNZEET High Waisted 8" Biker Shorts (2-Pack) Amazon $17 See On Amazon And speaking of bike shorts, this 2-pair pack of high waisted bike shorts are made with soft, pliable fabric that’s designed not to be see-through. Interlocked seams help minimize chafing and reinforce the shorts for squatting and stretching. “They are so comfy!” one shopper raved. “They feel like butter. I also love that that stay put.” Available sizes: Large — 4X-Large

Available styles: 4

41 A Knit Skirt That You Can Easily Pull On Amazon Essentials Pull-On Knit Midi Skirt Amazon $21 See On Amazon If you’re looking for the perfect work skirt, this knit midi skirt from Amazon Essentials should be high on your list. Made from a stretchy blend, this skirt can easily be pulled on for a put-together look that’s also roomy. Available sizes: X-Small — 6X

Available styles: 15

42 The Tennis Skirt That’s Athleisure-Chic Werena Pleated Tennis Skirt Amazon $24 See On Amazon I’m thankful that tennis skirts have been repurposed as fashionable athleisure, because they’re my new favorite way to look cute — and not worry about my underwear showing. Made with built-in shorts, this pleated skirt borrows inspiration from the courts and sits high on the waist. Three pockets store phones, keys, and of course, tennis balls. Available sizes: XX-Small — XX-Large

Available styles: 32

43 This Elegant Set That’s Menswear-Inspired SAFRISIOR Long Sleeve Shirt And Loose High Waisted Mini Shorts Amazon $34 See On Amazon I loooove the look of this pajamas-inspired set — it’s sophisticated, and it just looks cool. These striped sets are all in trendy neutrals or sherbet hues like orange and pink, and the oversized fit of the button-down brings to mind elegant menswear. “This with crisp white sneakers is amazing,” one shopper suggested. “With brown sunglasses and brown stiletto sandals it is the perfect aperitivo to club outfit.” Available sizes: Small — X-Large

Available styles: 16

44 This Denim Jacket With A Roomy, Vintage Feel Tsher Oversize Vintage Washed Denim Jacket Amazon $40 See On Amazon A denim jacket is one of those must-haves for chilly evenings. With an oversized fit and true-blue denim wash, this jacket is on its way to being a classic — not to mention it’s made with 98% cotton. With four pockets and sturdy material, this jacket has a vintage feel to it with plenty of room to layer. Available sizes: Small — X-Large

Available styles: 6

45 A Tennis Dress That Looks Like Outdoor Voices KuaCua Tennis Dress Amazon $36 See On Amazon For a high-quality — and affordable — dupe of its popular Outdoor Voices counterpart, this tennis dress is it. “The fabric is a bit thicker than Outdoor Voices, but still very stretch!” one shopper wrote. Made with a nylon-spandex blend, this dress has that clean A-line shape, moisture-wicking capability, and stretchy compression. It’s also built with a removable bra and two pockets. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

Available styles: 33

46 These Cozy Slippers With A Rubber Sole Scurtain Rubber Sole Slippers Amazon $21 See On Amazon For colder weather, these slippers are as cozy as it gets. A lightweight rubber sole gives you enough traction to walk around outside, and a stretchy, moisture-wicking upper keeps your feet in a sock-like embrace. For transition shoes between traveling or yoga classes, these slippers can also be rolled up into a compact shape. Available sizes: 4.5-13

Available styles: 26

47 This T-Shirt Dress That’s Great For Traveling Romwe Tie Knot T-Shirt Dress Amazon $29 See On Amazon This T-shirt dress is as soft and stretchy as your favorite shirt, and a tie-knot front creates a bodycon effect. Pair it with a rattan bag and a low heel for dinner and drinks, or dress it down with sneakers. One reviewer recommended it as a great dress for traveling because of its versatility. Available sizes: Large Plus — 4X-Large Plus

Available styles: 27

48 A Wide-Leg Set That’s So Sophisticated ROYLAMP Round Neck Crop Top & Cropped Wide Leg Pants Set Amazon $39 See On Amazon Something about a neutral set just looks so sophisticated, and this cropped wide-leg set exemplifies why. With a high, round neck and a breezy palazzo leg, it doesn’t sacrifice style for ease. Though the pants have an elastic waist, there’s also an invisible zipper in the back. Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

Available styles: 23

49 These Palazzo Pants That Are Chic & Airy Made By Johnny Pleated Wide Leg Palazzo Pants Amazon $19 See On Amazon Palazzo pants are an underrated closet essential — they may not be as ubiquitous as jeans or leggings, but it’s hard to beat their roomy fit that manages to look chic while being billowy. These wide-leg pants have a drawstring waist and look great with a crop top. Available sizes: Small — X-Large (also a one-size option)

Available styles: 20