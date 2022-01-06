ColourPop's Year Of The Tiger Collection Is Fit For A Celebration

The Lunar New Year will begin on Feb. 1, and you can get ready for it with ColorPop’s Year of the Tiger Collection. Wrapped in all gold and red packaging with tiny waving tigers, this latest line from the beauty brand includes six products that are all priced incredibly affordably. (And if you’re feeling in the mood to treat yourself, you can get the entire limited-edition collection for just $52.) Even though the new year is still a few weeks away, ColourPop’s latest line is available now for purchase.

The Year of the Tiger marks the third sign in the the Chinese zodiac and symbolizes strength and bravery. Tapping into that, ColourPop hopes to promote good luck and prosperity with its Year of the Tiger collection, which is what pretty much all anyone hopes for in the new year. Toss in some hydrating lip stains and a glamorous eyeshadow palette, and you’ve got yourself a very good setup for a very happy Lunar New Year.

Unsurprisingly, the color palette of these products matches the outer packaging, with a vibrant golden and red aesthetic. The Roar at the Moon Lip Set ($22, ColourPop) includes three deep red lip stains created to hydrate your lips. Each has a different finish so you can get a glossy, matte, or high shine lip depending on your mood. As for your eyes, there’s the Get ‘Em Tiger Shade Palette ($10, ColourPop). There are two different gold shades to up your glam levels as you see fit. On the more relaxed side of things, there are two matte brown shades for building a smokey base.

Courtesy of ColourPop

When it comes to your full-body beauty routine, you can use the White Peach Body Milk ($10, ColourPop) for a non-greasy moisturizer that also softens skin. Then, to top it all off, you can layer the “Lunar or Later” Body Power ($14, ColourPop) to bring the shimmer all over your body. Edward Cullen would be jealous of how much you sparkle with this on.

Check out the entire collection below:

We only include products that have been independently selected by Elite Daily's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.