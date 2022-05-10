Extra, extra-loved brand cocokind just dropped a new sunscreen and I’m already obsessed with it. The new Silk SPF ($25, cocokind) was released Tuesday, May 10, and tested by nearly 2,000 of the brand’s beauty community members. As someone who’s taken this hybrid sunscreen on a test drive, let me tell you, it’s the real deal. Clocking in at an ideal 30 SPF, cocokind’s latest drop is a hybrid sunscreen, meaning it’s got both chemical and mineral ingredients to protect against UVA and UVB rays.

Cocokind isn’t one of those brands that releases a new product every month to make a quick buck. The brand has a whole entire ethos — call it a vibe, if you’d like — cultivated by its badass founder and CEO, Priscilla Tsai, that focuses on community testing and user-driven results. In other words, the brand puts some of its research and development into the hands of its community in order to deliver exactly what shoppers really want out of their products.

So what does all this mean for you, your skin, and this latest sunscreen? When it comes to Silk SPF, it means a blend of good-for-your-skin ingredients that not only block UVA and UVB rays, but also do the most to hydrate your skin and prevent breakouts, all while leaving a minimal white cast.

Here are the ingredients that make this sunscreen effective:

Zinc oxide: the mineral sunscreen component. Zinc oxide is one of the top physical blockers used in sunscreen and is considered to be among the least irritating.

Homosalate: the chemical sunscreen component. Homosalate, like other chemical sunscreen ingredients, converts UV rays into heat.

Banana blossom: this ingredient is super hydrating and helps support the skin barrier’s ability to retain moisture.

Aside from all-star ingredients, this sunscreen was tested by cocokind’s beauty community and, according to testers’ reporting, this SPF is a great option for folks with sensitive skin. 97% of testers had no sensitivity or reactions and 95% of testers said Silk SPF was suitable for blemish-prone skin. 93% said it improved their skin’s hydration, which, for a sunscreen, is a pretty awesome effect. Personally, I love a skin care product that does a little extra, and between its silky texture, hydration boosting, and blendability, this sunscreen is incredibly extra in the best ways.

Cocokind’s Silk SPF sunscreen is available on cocokind.com.