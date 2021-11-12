Nail art gets trendier and more complicated every season, but when it comes to the latest fad to take to your hands, you should absolutely try a cloud manicure. The dreamy look is so pretty, yet simple enough for you to pull off from the comfort of your own home.

While painting some clouds on your nails sounds straightforward enough, you’d be surprised to find out there are an array of cloud manicure styles to try out, each more airy than the one before it. For some nail art inspo, add these photos to your mood board. Whether you’re a stratus lover or prefer a cumulus cloud, there’s a perfect sky nail waiting for you.