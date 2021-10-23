Shopping

40 Cheap Things That Fit Really Nicely, According To Thousands Of Rave Reviews

By Erica Gerald Mason
Trends may come and go, but clothing that actually fits nicely will never go out of style. Still, upgrading your wardrobe can cost a pretty penny, so what should you do if you’re cheap but want to look good? A great way to look way more stylish on a budget is to pay close attention to fit — a perfectly tailored pair of jeans that hug your curves just right will look a lot more expensive than a pair that’s too long or loose. Altering your clothing is always an option, but for pieces that fit correctly without needing alteration, it’s ideal to turn to Amazon for the cheap things that actually look good on everyone. After all, when so many people have given rave reviews on the site, you know you’re not going to be disappointed once your package arrives.

Whether it’s a slim t-shirt that has a serious cult following, a slouchy jumpsuit that ties at the waist, or this comfortable denim you’ll never want to take off, here you’ll find a list of 40 Amazon items that will look and feel great without costing very much at all. From accessories like a top-rated wide brim hat and undergarments like this wireless bra that Amazon shoppers love, there are so many incredible pieces on this list that are incredible finds for budget shoppers. And yes, they’re all going to fit really nicely — thousands of Amazon reviewers have practically guaranteed it.

01
This Off-The-Shoulder Jumpsuit That’s So Easy To Throw On
PRETTYGARDEN Solid Off Shoulder Jumpsuit
Amazon
$31

When you want an outfit that you don’t even need to think about, you should consider this highly-rated Prettygarden off-shoulder jumpsuit. It’s cute, it’s comfy, it has a drawstring waist for a customized fit, and it has an overall rating of 4.4 stars on Amazon, from more than 36,00 reviewers. One Amazon reviewer wrote “got a lot of compliments, which I wasn't expecting,” adding “I plan to buy another one.”

  • Available sizes: Small — XXX-Large
  • Available colors: 31
02
A Classic T-Shirt For Less Than $10
Hanes Perfect-T Short Sleeve T-shirt
Amazon
$9

It’s almost too good to be true — this Hanes T-shirt has a whopping 36,000-plus reviews, and it costs less than $10. Seriously. Amazon shoppers love the slim fit that holds its shape and the fact that it comes in a smorgasbord of fun colors.

  • Available sizes: Small — 5X-Large
  • Available colors: 22
03
A Pair Of Jeans That Feel Like Yoga Pants
Signature by Levi Strauss & Co. Gold Label Women's Totally Shaping Pull-on Skinny Jeans
Amazon
$27

These Levi Strauss & Co. jeans pull on with the ease of yoga pants, but have the polished look of your favorite denim. Choose between eight washes for the perfect addition to your wardrobe. Wear around town or lounging around the house on a Sunday afternoon. After all, they cost less than $30 and are endorsed by more than 69,000 reviews.

  • Available sizes: 2 — 28
  • Available colors: 8
04
This Lightweight Sweater That Costs Less Than A Mani-Pedi
Amazon Essentials Women's Lightweight Crewneck Sweater
Amazon
$23

This lightweight sweater by Amazon Essentials comes in an impressive 46 colors and has a fitted but not tight design. Wear this around town with jeans or throw it over your leggings for a put-together post-workout look. This top currently has over 6,000 five-star reviews on Amazon, so you know it’s really worth it.

  • Available sizes: 3X-Small Slim — XX-Large
  • Available colors: 46
05
The Tailored Denim You Can Really Wear With Anything
Lee Plus Size Relaxed Fit Straight Leg Jean
Amazon
$22

Not every day is a skinny jeans day, and that’s okay. These relaxed-fit jeans from Lee are the pair you’ll reach for when you don’t feel like skinny jeans, whether you want a more casual, laid-back look or something with a trouser-reminiscent shape to wear with a blouse. Thousands of reviewers are pleased with the fit of the jeans, with one happy shopper writing how they really do “sit at the waist like they are supposed to.”

  • Available sizes: 14W Long — 30 Plus Tall
  • Available colors: 15
06
A Laid-Back T-Shirt Dress With Rave Reviews
Daily Ritual Jersey Short-Sleeve Boxy Pocket T-Shirt Dress
Amazon
$20

Meet your new weekend ‘fit. The Daily Ritual dress is ready to go to the farmer’s market, to the grocery store, or to grab coffee with your bestie. Amazon shoppers love how the soft jersey fabric can be dressed up or down with just a quick change of accessories, plus its so smooth and flowy.

  • Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large
  • Available colors: 12
07
The Wide Brim Hat That Frames Your Face
Lanzom Classic Wide Brim Floppy Hat
Amazon
$20

A good hat can take any outfit to the next level, and this one by Lanzom gets top reviews for its amazing fit. The wool-blend hat has over 11,000 five-star reviews, but unlike some pricy wool hats, it’s only about $20.

  • Available colors: 34
08
This Bestselling Sports Bra That’s A Fan Favorite
Lemedy Padded Sports Bra
Amazon
$24

A sports bra for women who don’t like sports bras, though you could easily wear it as a top or cami with built-in support, this bra by Lemedy offers coverage and just a bit of (removable) padding. The top has a massive following with over 43,000 reviews, with shoppers pointing out how well it pairs with high-waisted leggings and how it is “literally perfect.”

  • Available sizes: Small — XX-Large
  • Available colors: 24
09
This Top-Rated Sweater With Pretty Sleeves
ALLEGRACE Plus Size Tunic Top
Amazon
$24

When you need a basic that’s a little out of the ordinary, the Allegrace tunic is a great option. This elevated take on a raglan sweater will pair with everything from denim to leggings. Reviewers loved the length of the sweater, while also mentioning how soft the fabric felt against their skin.

  • Available sizes: 14 Plus — 28 Plus
  • Available colors: 15
10
The Buttery Soft Leggings With Over 60,000 Reviews
SATINA High Waisted Leggings
Amazon
$14

No matter how many leggings you own, you need to add this pair by Satina to your collection. They get high reviews for their softness and versatility, and their low price tag doesn’t hurt, either. Reviewers love how the leggings stand up to multiple washes without pilling or fading.

  • Available sizes: One Size — One Size Plus
  • Available colors: 34
11
The Oversized Sunglasses With A Cult Following
SOJOS Fashion Round Sunglasses
Amazon
$12

Go retro in style with these top-rated specs by Sojos. Choose between seven frame colors and three different lens colors to really make them your own, or buy multiples. Their 20,000-plus reviews make it clear they’re worthwhile, and at this price point, you can splurge on multiple pairs.

  • Available frame colors: 7
  • Available lens colors: 3
12
A Swimsuit With A Pretty Ruffled Neckline
CUPSHE V Neck One Piece Swimsuit
Amazon
$29

Over 15,000 Amazon shoppers love this flirty little one-piece by Cupshe. The ruffles offset the deep v-neck perfectly, giving you an Instagram-ready look that’s actually so pretty IRL. Reviewers love the shirring at the waistline and that it’s available in a bunch of fun prints and colors.

  • Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large
  • Available colors: 25
13
This Fan-Favorite Racerback Bodysuit That’s Super Sleek
ReoRia Sleeveless Racer Back Bodysuit
Amazon
$25

The bodysuit trend isn’t going anywhere, but luckily there are some great options available for less than $30. This one by ReoRia should do just fine. With over 8,000 positive reviews, the racerback bodysuit has one reviewer gushing, “Buy it, you won't be disappointed!”

  • Available sizes: Small — XX-Large
  • Available colors: 13
14
The Flared Mini Skirt That Comes In Dozens Of Fun Colors
Urban CoCo Stretchy Flared Casual Mini Skater Skirt
Amazon
$15

See what over 58,000 Amazon shoppers have discovered — this flared mini skirt by Urban CoCo is an absolute necessity. Reviewers love how the skirt goes with just about everything in your closet. The skirt comes in dozens of cute colors and prints, so you’ll be sure to find a few that will work with your wardrobe.

  • Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large
  • Available colors: 40
15
A Breezy Sheer Cardigan With Just The Right Amount Of Slouch
Chicgal Floral Print Puff Sleeve Kimono
Amazon
$15

When you want to add a little something to dress up an outfit, this gorgeously sheer cardigan is an excellent choice. Just ask the Amazon shoppers who have given it more than 18,000 reviews! Reviewers love how the top’s loose, breezy fit and pretty prints, and how you can wear it for basically any occasion.

  • Available sizes: Small — 5X-Large
  • Available colors: 30
16
This Wire-Free Bra That Offers Amazing Support
Warner's Easy Does It No Bulge Wire-Free Bra
Amazon
$20

Over 27,000 Amazon shoppers have spoken — the Easy Does It bra by Warner’s offers a surprising amount of support. Reviewers appreciated how comfy the bra feels, especially in the armpit area, as well as how the panels prevent bulging or gaping. Best of all, it only costs around $20.

  • Available sizes: X-Small — 3X-Large
  • Available colors: 17
17
This Stretchy Wrap Dress That Ties At The Waist
Nemidor V-Neckline Stretchy Casual Midi Plus Size Bridesmaid Dress
Amazon
$32

When you need to dress up a bit, it’s hard to go wrong with this Nemidor dress, which has over 4,000 five-star reviews on Amazon. It has a deep V neckline and ties at the waist for a customized fit. Shoppers love how stretchy and comfortable the dress feels while still delivering standout style.

  • Available sizes: 14 Plus — 26 Plus
  • Available colors: 25
18
A Long Sleeveless Cardigan That Drapes Like A Dream
Urban CoCo Sleeveless Draped Open Front Cardigan Vest
Amazon
$23

A standout piece that will definitely garner compliments, this open-front cardigan vest has a perfectly flowy shape that drapes softly to make any look chic. Pair it with leggings jeans or dresses, and with or without your favorite belt. According to Amazon shoppers, the vest has quickly became a sleeper hit in their closets.

  • Available sizes: Small — XX-Large
  • Available colors: 14
19
This Fitted Tank Dress That Hugs Your Curves
Missufe Sleeveless Racerback Midi Tank Dress
Amazon
$22

The body-skimming lines of this tank dress have thousands of Amazon shoppers thrilled with their purchase. One happy reviewer wrote “I only want to wear this dress from now on,” which is why you should definitely check out this flirty frock. Choose between over a dozen fun colors and pair with everything from sandals to sneaks.

  • Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large
  • Available colors: 19
20
These Boot Cut Pants That Feel Like Pajamas
Rekucci Comfort Boot Cut Pant
Amazon
$35

Over 11,000 Amazon shoppers are obsessed with these pants, and it's easy to see why. “They really look just like slacks, only ridiculously comfortable and possibly even sturdier,” wrote one reviewer. With a pull-on design and a boot-cut hem, they’re as easy to wear as leggings but you could actually wear them to work.

  • Available sizes: 2 — 20
  • Available colors: 43
21
These Squat-Proof Yoga Pants With Functional Pockets
Heathyoga Bootcut Yoga Pants
Amazon
$30

Lots of yoga pants come with a legging shape, but this pair of bootcut yoga pants by Heathyoga switches things up just a bit with a flared design while still offering you the comfort you crave. Thousands of reviewers appreciate the deep pockets and the high, wide elastic waistband.

  • Available sizes: X-Small — 3X-Large
  • Available colors: 19
22
A Classic Button-Down With Over 6,000 Reviews
Amazon Essentials Classic-Fit Long Sleeve Button Down Poplin Shirt
Amazon
$22

Tired of having one wardrobe for work and another for play? This Amazon Essentials button-down shirt is the perfect bridge between casual and formal. Reviewers appreciated how professional the shirt appears, while the poplin material makes it soft enough to wear when you aren’t at the office.

  • Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large
  • Available colors: 11
23
This Cotton Sports Bra With A Cult Following
Fruit Of The Loom Spaghetti Strap Cotton Pullover Sports Bra (3-Pack)
Amazon
$11

Available in packs of three (for less than $5 per bra!), Amazon shoppers love how soft and lightweight these Fruit Of The Loom sports bras feel against their skin. The sports bra set is available in a whopping 31 color combinations. Oh, and it has over 56,000 Amazon reviews.

  • Available sizes: 32 — 44
  • Available colors: 31
24
This Pleated A-Line Skirt That’s So Elegant
Kate Kasin Women's High Waist Pleated A-Line Swing Skirt
Amazon
$32

A pleated A-line skirt is a closet staple, and this one by Kate Kasin is beloved by thousands of reviewers. You can wear this classic (available in dozens of fun colors) with everything from t-shirts to crisp button-downs, and the stretchy waistband makes it fit really nicely.

  • Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large
  • Available colors: 44
25
This Button-Down Shirt That’s Resistant To Wrinkles
Riders by Lee Indigo Women's Plus Size Easy Care ¾ Sleeve Woven Shirt
Amazon
$22

Thousands of Amazon reviewers claim that this 3/4 sleeve shirt by Riders by Lee Indigo is exactly what they’ve been looking for. The cotton-blend fabric is wrinkle-resistant, while princess seams provide a modern touch.

  • Available sizes: 1X — 4X
  • Available colors: 7
26
A Flowy Tunic With Chiffon Details
Shiaili Autumn Plus Size Tunic Top
Amazon
$22

Keep it cute in the tunic top by Shiaili Autumn. The top has a cute chiffon panel at the hem, giving a bit of visual interest to an otherwise classic A-line silhouette. The loose, comfortable fit is a hit with Amazon shoppers, one of whom wrote that they bought it in two colors and “both are very soft, good material, and wear very well.”

  • Available sizes: 1X — 5X
  • Available colors: 10
27
A V-Neck Top With Fun Button Details
MixShe V Neck Top
Amazon
$18

Looking for a basic with a twist? This MixShe top has a fun button detail at the waist that elevates your look. Available in an impressive array of colors, you can wear this top with just about everything in your closet, from jeans or leggings. The top has over 6,000 reviews, with Amazon shoppers saying they appreciate how the buttons provide a bit of shape to the material.

  • Available sizes: Small — XX-Large
  • Available colors: 20
28
A Super Soft Fleece Jacket That Reviewers Love
Amazon Essentials Classic Fit Long-Sleeve Full-Zip Polar Soft Fleece Jacket
Amazon
$23

While many fleece jackets are pullovers, this Amazon Essentials full-zip jacket is a great option for those who prefer to zip and go. The soft fleece is available in a variety of fun colors and patterns, and over 19,000 Amazon reviewers have given it an overall rating of 4.5 stars.

  • Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large
  • Available colors: 18
29
The $20 Workout Shorts With Over 70,000 Reviews
BALEAF Women's 8"/ 7"/ 5" High Waist Biker Shorts
Amazon
$20

It’s always exciting to find an inexpensive item with tens of thousands of fantastic reviews, which is why these Baleaf high waist biker shorts are so thrilling to encounter. They get rave reviews for their high, wide waistband that resists rolling, their deep pockets that have enough space for a phone, and their stretchy, comfortable fit.

  • Available sizes: X-Small — 3X-Large
  • Available colors: 27
30
This Fan-Favorite Romper With A Cute Tie Waist
Relipop Floral Print Romper
Amazon
$24

If you like rompers, you’re going to want this one from Relipop that has thousands of reviews. The romper comes in super cute floral or geometric prints, each with a coordinating waist tie. One reviewer made sure to let potential buyers know to get ready for approving stares, writing, “ladies were stopping to compliment me and ask where I got this outfit.”

  • Available sizes: Small — XX-Large
  • Available colors: 13
31
A Fuzzy Fleece Jacket With An Asymmetric Collar
KIRUNDO Winter Lapel Fuzzy Fleece Jacket
Amazon
$32

Fluffy and cozy, and available in dozens of cute colors, Amazon shoppers love the warmth and coziness of this Kirundo jacket. One reviewer even went so far as to call the jacket “cuddly.”

  • Available sizes: Small — X-Large
  • Available colors: 27
32
A Pair Of Jersey Leggings For Less Than $15
Just My Size Plus-Size Stretch Jersey Legging
Amazon
$11

Wear them to run around town, hit the gym, or to run up the tab at your local brunch spot. Reviewers love how the Just My Size leggings keep their stretch and don’t slide down throughout the day. One happy shopper called buying the leggings “a no brainer.”

  • Available sizes: 1X — 5X
  • Available colors: 2
33
These Popular Tapered Jeans With Over 39,000 Reviews
GLORIA VANDERBILT Classic Amanda High Rise Tapered Jean
Amazon
$18

Sure, this pair of Gloria Vanderbilt jeans look like your everyday pair, but Amazon shoppers can’t stop raving about the fit. The cotton-spandex blend means you’ll be as comfortable in the evening as you were in the morning, while the choice of three inseams means you’ll get the perfect length for your height or style. The cult favorite also comes in an array of sizes and dozens of different colors.

  • Available sizes: 4 — 24
  • Available colors: 38
34
A Ruffled Blouse In Tons Of Cute Prints
Angashion Floral Print Cap Sleeve Ruffle Neck Loose Babydoll Blouse
Amazon
$25

Every closet needs a versatile top, and this one by Angashion is the perfect option. The flirty cap sleeves and flared hemline create a fun silhouette, and one reviewer wrote that the top is “cute for work, casual, or night out.”

  • Available sizes: Small — XX-Large
  • Available colors: 17
35
The Longline Sports Bra With Over 12,000 Reviews
THE GYM PEOPLE Longline Sports Bra
Amazon
$22

Reviewers love how this longline sports bra is similar to some pricier workout tops, but comes at a fraction of the price. The cropped shape and significant coverage is great for workouts or daily wear, while removable padding gives you some control over the fit.

  • Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large
  • Available colors: 17
36
The Flannel Top That’s Available In A Range Of Sizes
Legendary Whitetails Cottage Escape Flannel Shirt
Amazon
$35

Casual and classic, this flannel top comes in a dozen fun colors, as well as a range of sizes. Reviewers adore how the cut allows the fabric to skim the body for a modern take on flannel. One such reviewer gushed that the top “exceeded all expectations.”

  • Available sizes: X-Small — 3X
  • Available colors: 12
37
This Denim Jacket That Goes With Everything
Riders by Lee Indigo Women's Denim Jacket
Amazon
$33

This denim jacket will never, ever go out of style. With 16,000 reviews and counting, it’s fair to say Amazon shoppers love how the jacket has a relaxed fit without looking boxy. One reviewer also wrote that they adore the length, as well, writing “the length of this one hits me exactly where I wanted it.”

  • Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large
  • Available colors: 10
38
The Bodycon Dress With A Whopping 25,000 Reviews
BTFBM Women Casual Crew Neck Ruched Sleeveless Tank Bodycon Dress
Amazon
$27

A closet staple never has to be boring. This bodycon tank dress by BTFBM gets top ratings from more than 25,000 reviewers for being lightweight but not see-through. It has cute ruching and an angled, layered hemline that give it a serious dose of style. “This dress is super cute, fits well & is curve friendly,” wrote one happy reviewer.

  • Available sizes: Small — X-Large
  • Available colors: 37
39
A Timeless Cardigan That Comes In More Than 40 Colors
GRACE KARIN Long Sleeve Button Down Vee Neck Classic Sweater Knit Cardigan
Amazon
$24

You can never go wrong with a cardigan, and this lightweight cardi by Grace Karin comes in a great range of colors and sizes. Reviewers love the construction of the cardi, with one writing that the “buttons blend in well since they are the same color as the sweater,” a touch that you don’t always see at this price point.

  • Available sizes: X-Small — 3X-Large
  • Available colors: 43
40
This Cold Shoulder Tunic That Drapes So Nicely
ALLEGRACE Plus Size Floral Printing Cold Shoulder Tunic
Amazon
$22

Who says you have to choose between comfort and fashion? The Allegrace cold shoulder tunic gets rave reviews for the way it’s fitted throughout the bust and drapes beautifully over the torso, and for being long enough to wear with leggings. One shopper went so far as to write, “by far my favorite clothing purchase on Amazon.”

  • Available sizes: 1X — 4X
  • Available colors: 28