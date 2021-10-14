If You're On A Budget But Want To Look Good, You'll Love These 50 Cheap Things On Amazon

I’m going to start with the obvious: everyone should be able to look and feel their best, regardless of whether or not they’re on a budget. Though, since financial restraints don’t always go away just because we want them to, the ability to find wallet-friendly clothes, accessories, and beauty products can be crucial for many of us. The perfect outfit isn’t the perfect outfit if it’s totally out of our price range, and same goes for accessories, makeup, and skincare too. The reverse is also true; a great buy isn’t so great if it doesn’t last, or doesn’t work the way we want it to.

The good news however, is that other savvy shoppers have come before us and have left behind a trail of breadcrumbs in the form of product reviews. So I’m happy to say, if you’re on a budget but still want to look and feel good, you’ll love these 50 cheap things on Amazon. There’s a mix of wardrobe staples, beauty supplies, accessories, and more. You may want to start clearing closet and drawer space now.

This Lip Tint That Comes In 14 Colors Peripera Ink the Velvet Lip Tint Amazon $12 See On Amazon This lip color is definitely a best-seller for a reason. Buyers rave about the gorgeous red and coral colors and the formula’s staying power with a velvety finish. Each bottle contains 0.14 ounces and the lid has an attached wand applicator so you can apply at home or on the go.

A 3-Pack Of Dermaplaning Razors For Perfectly Groomed Brows Schick Hydro Silk Multipurpose Exfoliating Dermaplaning Tool Amazon $7 See On Amazon These touch-up razors make it easy to remove fine hair on your face, which leaves a smoother canvas for makeup or skincare. They come in a pack of three and with a guiding cover for eyebrow shaping. And no worries if you’re new to dermaplaning, there are microguards to help protect delicate skin, too.

This Boar Bristle Brush & Wooden Comb For Daily Hair Care Bristle Hair Brush Set Amazon $30 See On Amazon A boar bristle brush is a gentle and effective way to manage your hair with delicate bristles that spread your scalp’s natural oils through your hair. Not only that, this kit also comes with a wooden comb, a travel bag, and a spa headband so you’re all set for travel, too.

A Vegan Lip Butter That’s Nourishing & Provides Buildable Color Melixir Vegan Lip Butter Amazon $12 See On Amazon With “butter” in the name, you’re safe to assume this vegan lip balm will be glossy and smooth. The plant-based formula features ingredients like agave and shea butter to nourish dry lips. It comes in 11 different colors — all of which are buildable — and there are some trio sets and a gift set available, too.

An Effortless Maxi T-Shirt Dress You Can Wear Day Or Night Daily Ritual Maxi Dress Amazon $27 See On Amazon The classic relaxed shape, soft jersey cotton material, and side slits make this short-sleeved maxi dress super versatile. Regardless of whether you dress it up or down, it’s comfortable and easy to move in. One shopper commented, “The material is the perfect weight. Wellmade. Can be worn dressy or casual.” - Available colors: 17 - Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

These Satin Pillowcases That Are Gentle On Hair & Skin Bedsure Satin Pillowcase (2-Pack) Amazon $13 See On Amazon This pair of satin pillowcases offers many of the same benefits as silk, but with a much more wallet-friendly price point. The smooth weave is gentler on hair and skin than cotton pillowcases, and they won’t strip moisture while you sleep. With more than 20 colors to choose from, and four sizes available, the perfect set to match your bedding won’t be hard to find.

An Evil Eye Ring Set That Makes A Stylish Statement Sterling Forever Evil Eye Ring Set Amazon $30 See On Amazon Why wear one evil eye ring when you can wear three evil eye rings? The material is gold-plated brass, and the rings look great stacked together or on separate fingers. Each set comes in a gifting-friendly pouch. - Available sizes: 5 — 7

A Microfiber Hair Wrap Towel For Post-Shower Spa Vibes YoulerTex Microfiber Hair Towel Wrap (2-Pack) Amazon $18 See On Amazon What’s great about microfiber hair towels is that they’re more absorbent than a standard bathroom towel, and they’re softer to the touch, too. They can be a gentler method of drying, since less rubbing and friction also means less damage to hair. These comes in pack of two, and there are 11 different color choices and pairings to choose from.

An Extensive Set Of Sheet Masks To Help You Meet Your Self-Care Goals Sheet mask by Glam Up (12-Pack) Amazon $17 See On Amazon If you love the idea of trying out multiple sheet masks without a major price tag, this set of 12 sheet masks from Glam Up might be just what you’re looking for. Each mask is unique, giving you the chance to address different concerns and try different ingredients; this includes masks that nourish, soothe, refresh, and brighten.

This Ring Light & Tripod Stand For Better Lighting — Which Means Better Selfies Erligpowht 10" Selfie Ring Light with Tripod Stand Amazon $25 See On Amazon Whether your need a selfie light for streams, stills, video calls, or another reason altogether, this 10-inch ring light and stand will have you covered. Three different lighting modes (white, warm white, and warm yellow) give you lots of options, and an included holder for your cell phone makes it easy to see your image while using the light.

A Versatile Sports Bra That Works For Active Days Out & Comfy Days In CRZ YOGA Women's Sports Bra Amazon $24 See On Amazon This cropped, racerback sports bra gets rave reviews for its comfort and durability. It offers medium support that’s great for yoga, and buyers compare it to name brand choices on the market, with many even preferring it over more expensive lines. Together, the high neckline and longline make this bra work as a crop top, too. - Available colors: 11 - Available sizes: Small — X-Large

These Classic Loafer Shoes That Go With Everything Amazon Essentials Women's Loafer Flat Amazon $23 See On Amazon If you’re in need of an all-around shoe that pairs with jeans, leggings, work clothes, and more, then look no further than this loafer flat with a pointed toe. They’re so comfortable and affordable, you might consider getting a neutral goes-with-everything pair and a bolder leopard print or gold pair for a pop of style. One shopper raved, “Returned my Gucci’s, these are better!” - Available colors: 12 - Available sizes: 5 — 15

This Trio Of Face Masks That Hydrate, Illuminate Or Exfoliate DEW CARE Mini Meow Trio Amazon $12 See On Amazon Sheet masks get a lot of hype these days, but if you prefer your masks to be the peel-off kind, then you’re going to want to sit down for this one. From I Dew Care, this trio of masks each treats skin in different ways: Disco Kitten brightens skin with its diamond powder and oat extract formula, Sugar Kitten exfoliates with ruby powder and hydrates with hyaluronic acid, and Space Kitten purifies skin with volcanic ash.

This Body Brush That You Can Use In Or Out Of The Bath C.S.M. Body Brush for Wet or Dry Brushing Amazon $11 See On Amazon Use this versatile body brush to exfoliate your skin before or after a bath or shower. At just over 4 inches in diameter and less than five ounces in weight, it’s comfortable to hold and easy to use wet or dry. A blend of boar bristles and small rubber nodes work together to exfoliate, scrub, and massage. An attached canvas strap helps with grip, too. It’s a fan favorite with over 13,000 five-star ratings.

This Exfoliating Brown Sugar Scrub That Makes Your Shower Feel Like A Spa Brooklyn Botany Brown Sugar Body Scrub Amazon $20 See On Amazon This brown sugar body scrub is an exfoliating, moisturizing scrub that works on face, body, and feet. Even better, it’s vegan and cruelty-free. Regular use can result in clearer, softer skin, and reviewers report it also helped reduce the appearance of scars and acne. If brown sugar isn’t your favorite, other scents and formulas are available, too, including a coffee scrub and a sweet orange scrub.

These Classic Boyfriend Jeans That Go With Everything Signature by Levi Strauss & Co. Boyfriend Jeans Amazon $30 See On Amazon It’s hard to go wrong with boyfriend jeans. This slim-fit, mid-rise pair from Levi Strauss & Co. is versatile enough for day and night wearing — they even have some stretch — but the cuff is sewn in, too, so you never have to worry about it coming undone. Shoppers give them over 5,000 five-star ratings. - Available colors: 7 - Available sizes: 2 — 28 Plus

A Soft, Oversized Jacket You’ll Want To Wear Every Day PRETTYGARDEN Women's Fashion Oversized Jacket Amazon $35 See On Amazon This oversized jacket is so cozy, you might find yourself reaching for it over your blankets at home. It’s made of soft faux shearling fur with a relaxed fit that’s super comfortable and great for laying under on especially cold days. The double-fleeced style offers an on-trend look with tons of comfort and warmth. - Available colors: 34 - Available sizes: Small — 3X-Large

An Certified-Organic Eyelash Serum For Conditioning Lashes & Brows Organic Castor Oil Eyelash Serum Amazon $13 See On Amazon This eyelash serum comes with two applicator brushes, as well as a dropper, so you can expertly apply it to lashes and brows for nourishment and conditioning. The only ingredient is pure castor oil. With over 3,000 positive reviews, shoppers report noticeable growth in their lashes and brows.

A Compact Fitness Tracker That Tracks All The Basics For You Amazfit Band 5 Fitness Tracker Amazon $35 See On Amazon This fitness tracker brings some great features at a budget-friendly price point. The battery life lasts for up to 15 days, it’s compatible with Amazon Alexa, and it offers standard step and movement tracking, sleep tracking, menstrual cycle tracking, and more. It’s available in olive green, orange, and black.

This Adorable Sweater Dress You Can Dress Up Or Down R.Vivimos Sweater Pencil Dress Amazon $29 See On Amazon This tie-waist sweater dress gives you a cozy, fall-friendly layered look with fun details. The cotton blend has some spandex for comfortable stretch, and the lantern-style sleeves give the dress some extra charm. One shopper raves, “My new favorite dress! Fits like a dream and super comfortable.” - Available colors: 31 - Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

This Multipurpose Rose Oil That You Can Use On Your Hair, Nails & Body Rose Multi-Use Oil Amazon $20 See On Amazon An MVP body, hair, and nail oil that has a rose, peony, and bergamot scent? Yes, please. The formula features apricot and sweet almond oil to deeply nourish and tone skin. This gorgeous 4-ounce bottle of oil even contains rose petals so it’ll look great on your shelf, too.

A Tried & True Flat Iron That Won’t Break The Bank Conair Double Ceramic Flat Iron Amazon $20 See On Amazon You can pick up this double ceramic flat iron in 1-inch or 1 1/2-inch sizes, both of which help you straighten or add waves to your hair. It offers five heat settings, and the ceramic surface, which warms up in just 30 seconds, provides consistent heating for effective and efficient styling.

This Comfy Casual Maxi Dress That Has Pockets Nemidor Women Maxi Dress Amazon $32 See On Amazon This short-sleeved maxi dress gives you the chance to say what we all dream of saying in response to a compliment: “Thanks, it has pockets.” The casual fit and variety of prints, colors, and patterns make it a wardrobe staple you’ll reach for again and again. And the polyester construction is soft, stretchy, and wrinkle-free. - Available colors: 33 - Available sizes: 14 Plus — 26 Plus

A Collagen Treatment For Repairing Over-Processed Hair Elizavecca Collagen Coating Hair Protein Treatment Amazon $13 See On Amazon For all hair types, this collagen hair treatment works to nourish and condition damaged hair, whether it’s due to breakage, over-processing, or intense sun. After you shampoo, apply the product to wet hair; leave it on for 5 to 10 minutes, rinse, and enjoy softer hair. Reviewers compared it to pricier name brands, and noted that it works with both color-treated and untreated hair.

These Workout Leggings That You Can Wear Training Or Lounging CRZ YOGA Women's Workout Leggings Amazon $26 See On Amazon These high-waist leggings are super soft with a seamless waistband that’s comfortable during a workout or just lounging. The smooth material makes them comfortable and versatile, plus a hidden pocket in the waistband allows you to keep keys and other small essentials within reach. A high percentage of spandex keeps them super stretchy, and they’re designed to provide light compression. -Available colors: 45 -Available sizes: XX-Small — XX-Large

A Trendy Necklace With Paperclip-Style Links BOUTIQUELOVIN Paperclip Link Necklace Amazon $13 See On Amazon This 14K gold-plated paperclip link necklace comes in multiple colors and sizes, with pendants, or with a matching bracelet, so you have a ton of choices with how you want to pair it and wear it. The simple design goes with everything, and you can choose from a choker-style length or longer chain.

This Tinted Balm That You Can Wear On Lips Or Cheeks Multi-use Lip and Cheek Tint Amazon $10 See On Amazon Is it lipstick, or is it blush? Technically, it’s both. This lip and cheek balm is a high-pigmented formula that comes in five gorgeous colors to help you achieve your ideal look. The tube is travel-friendly, and the balm is made with moisturizing shea butter.

A Gel Cleanser With BHA & Tea Tree Oil To Treat Impurities COSRX Low pH Good Morning Gel Cleanser Amazon $14 See On Amazon A trusted cleanser is the core of a skincare routine, and this low-pH gel cleanser has earned nearly 7,000 five-star ratings as just that. Its plant-based formula uses tea tree oil and BHA to remove impurities from skin, which can hydrate and restore skin. Dozens of reviewers call it a “holy grail” product for managing acne or oily skin.

A Set Of Soft, Twisted Headbands in A Bunch Of Fun Colors Huachi Headbands (8-Pack) Amazon $20 See On Amazon These twist headbands have a bit of extra detail and style to them, making them a great choice to complement an outfit, hairstyle, or both. Six different sets are available, each with eight headbands in unique colors. They’re soft and stretchy, and you can wear them with everything from workout clothes to work clothes.

These Basic Black Leggings That You Can Wear On Their Own Or Layered Just My Size Women's Legging Amazon $11 See On Amazon These comfortable and classic leggings are a versatile wardrobe staple. They have a tagless, elastic waistband so they stay put. They’re a clear fan favorite with over 8,000 five-star ratings. After a long search for the right pair, one shopper loved these and commented, “They hug every curve, yet they are breathable, and they stay put when I walk or exercise. I don't have to keep pulling them up all day, or unrolling the waist all day. They are not see-through and they can be worn all seasons.” - Available colors: 2 - Available sizes: 1X — 5X

A Jogger Set That Comes In A Rainbow Of Colors PRETTYGARDEN Women’s Jogger Set Amazon $29 See On Amazon This two-piece jogger set is simple and sporty, the kind of outfit you can wear on a plane, while running errands, or relaxing at home. The casual, cuffed pants have a functional drawstring and pockets and the crew neck shirt has relaxed fit and short sleeves. - Available colors: 27 - Available sizes: Small — 3X-Large

These Gorgeous Gold-Plated Hoop Earrings That Are Always In Style Gacimy Gold Hoop Earrings for Women Amazon $14 See On Amazon It’s hard to go wrong with a pair of classic hoop earrings. This set is 14K gold-plated with sterling silver posts. Choose from yellow gold, rose gold, or silver finishes. You can’t go wrong with these earrings — they have over 2,000 positive ratings from fellow shoppers. - Available options: 18

A Low-Top Casual Sneaker For All Your Errands & Outings ZGR Women’s Canvas Low Top Sneaker Amazon $20 See On Amazon An easy, breezy canvas sneaker is a casual yet versatile choice that you won’t regret. This one is available in a range of colors and patterns. The canvas body is breathable, and the rubber sole gives you traction and ease while walking. This tried-and-true pair is a favorite with nearly 14,000 five-star ratings. - Available colors: 16 - Available sizes: 5 — 11

This Roomy Tote That Holds A Ton & Goes With Everything Women's Soft Faux Leather Tote Amazon $33 See On Amazon A carry-all faux leather tote can be a game-changer for your routine, as well as your wardrobe. More than 100 (not a typo) colors and patterns are available, and the 14-inch width gives you room for all your essentials. Plus, magnet closure and a decorative tassel enhance the usability and look of it.

A Compact With A Lighted Mirror For On-The-Go Touch-Ups Compact Mirror with Light Amazon $10 See On Amazon A mirror does little good if you can’t see your reflection, so this compact mirror with lights is the solution. It comes in pink and cyan, and the magnifying mirror is lined with 10 LED bulbs. It’s under 4 inches wide, so it easily slips into your purse or pocket.

A Set Of Stud Earrings With A Pair For Every Day Of The Week Tornito 7 Pairs Stud Earrings Amazon $11 See On Amazon If you’ve ever dreamed of having similar — but still different — earrings to wear every day of the week, then I hope you’re sitting down. This 7-pack of Cubic Zirconia stud earrings come with pairs ranging from 2 to 8 millimeters, and you can choose your preferred style of backing, too.

A Classic Crewneck Tee You’ll Keep Coming Back To Hanes Women’s Perfect-T Shirt Amazon $8 See On Amazon How many short-sleeved t-shirts is too many? The limit does not exist, I say. This basic cotton tee from Hanes comes in more than 20 colors, including solids and heathered options, and they’re pre-shrunk so you won’t have to deal with any surprises from the dryer. - Available colors: 22 - Available sizes: Small — 5X-Large

A Detangling Brush That Promises To Glide Through Your Hair Crave Naturals Glide Thru Detangling Brush Amazon $12 See On Amazon Not only does this glide-thru detangling brush gently rid your hair of knots without damaging it or causing breakage, but it even feels good to use according to buyers. It comes in six cute colors (dibs on the pastel turquoise), and you can use it with wet or dry hair.

These Cuffed Socks That Are Perfect For Boots & Booties Gold Toe Women's Classic Turn Cuff Socks (6-Pack) Amazon $17 See On Amazon You’ll enjoy these cute cuffed socks so much, you might be tempted to let them peek out from underneath your shoes and pant legs. They come in packs of six, and they’re made of a cozy cotton blend. And if you’re not feeling the cuff, you can always unfold it and wear them tall, too. - Available options: 16

This 4-Pack Of Claw Clips That Will Make All Your ‘90s Hair Dreams Come True TOCESS Big Hair Claw Clips (4-Pack) Amazon $14 See On Amazon If you have thick hair, you may want to take notes. These claw clips are more than 4 inches long, and they have a strong grasp so hair stays put — they’re great for holding hair up while you’re busy at home, or wearing out as an accessory, too. Each set comes with four claws, and there are multicolored and single colored options available.

A Button-Down Shirt That You Can Wear For Work Or Play Amazon Essentials Women's Button Down Amazon $22 See On Amazon Tucked, untucked, knotted, rolled, open — there are so many ways to wear this basic button-down shirt. Unlike some collared shirts out there, it’s machine-washable, so you don’t have to fuss with dry-cleaning. The cuffs each have a single button, adding to its versatility. - Available colors: 13 - Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

These Patterned Tights That Will Have You Eager For Cool Weather VERO MONTE Women Patterned Fishnets Tights Amazon $25 See On Amazon These textured, patterned fishnet tights look super cute underneath skirts or shirts, or even peeking out of ripped jeans. The set comes with four pairs of black tights in unique designs. The reinforced toe and elastic waistband also help them stay in place. - Available options: 7

A Cozy, Fringed Scarf That Feels Like A Blanket Women's Long Plaid Scarf Amazon $30 See On Amazon This long patterned scarf is perfect for crisp, cool weather when you want to bring something trendy yet snuggly wherever you go. The acrylic scarf looks great loosely draped around your neck or bundled up to keep you warm. - Available colors: 12

This Pretty & Practical Backpack With An Adorable Bow Bowknot Leather Backpack Amazon $23 See On Amazon This fun and functional faux leather mini backpack is a great substitute for your over-the-shoulder purse or handbag. It has multiple pockets and pouches to keep your essentials secure, metallic hardware accents, and a cute bow on the front pocket. - Available colors: 9

A Trusted Sunscreen That Also Serves As A Make-Up Primer A'PIEU Pure Block Tone Up Sunscreen Amazon $13 See On Amazon Sunscreen is essential, but when your sunscreen also serves as a make-up primer? That’s even better. From A’PIEU, this tone up sunscreen has SPF50 and works with all skin types. It even promises to provide a silky finish and to moisturize skin. Be warned, there are other scents and formulas in the line, and you may find yourself tempted to buy multiples.

A Workout Outfit You’ll Love So Much You’ll Be Tempted To Wear It In Between Gym Days WodoWei Women 2 Piece Workout Outfit Amazon $27 See On Amazon This two-piece workout outfit is the perfect go-to set for high- and low-impact exercise. The high-waisted leggings are stretchy and breathable, and the coordinating sports bra top has a racer back design. The seamless finish and four-way stretch makes these pieces super comfortable. - Available colors: 8 - Available sizes: Small — Large

This Collagen Peptides Powder That You Can Easily Mix Into Your Favorite Foods & Drinks Collagen Peptides Powder Amazon $20 See On Amazon If you’re new to the idea of collagen powder, it’s said to support the health of skin, hair, bones, and joints. This powder, which contains 19 amino acids in addition to collagen peptides, can be mixed into drinks, smoothies, water, coffee, or recipes for smooth and easier absorption than tablet form.

These Gummy Vitamins That Support Hair With Biotin & Vitamin E Hello Lovely Hair Vitamins Gummies Amazon $15 See On Amazon These bear-shaped gummy hair vitamins contain biotin and vitamins A, C, and E to help support hair and nail growth. They’re berry flavored, and each bottle has 60 gummies, which is enough for a one-month supply. Reviewers compare them to more expensive brands, and many raved about both the flavor and the results they achieved.

These Faux Leather Leggings With Pockets CRZ Yoga Faux Leather Leggings Amazon $28 See On Amazon These high-waist, faux leather yoga leggings come in multiple colors and textures, including purple taupe snakeskin, and black crocodile. Side pockets on the leg give you room for a phone or other compact necessities, and the gentle compression keeps them snug and secure while you stretch. - Available colors: 6 - Available sizes: XX-Small — X-Large