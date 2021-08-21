47 Cheap Things That Dramatically Upgrade Your Look

I’m always a little hesitant to try new fashion pieces, mostly because I know what I like, and I don’t want to spend money on something I may never wear again. That said, with a little luck and a lot of research, I’ve managed to find some cheap things that dramatically upgraded my look.

Here’s what I learned in my research: Just because something is cheap, that doesn’t mean it necessarily looks cheap. There are tons of chunky earrings and statement jewelry out there that look like they’re made from real gold and gems, but they cost a fraction of the price. And it makes sense, really. Chances are you aren’t going to wear a pair of vibrant tassel earrings every single day, so it doesn’t really matter if they’re made from gold-plated pieces instead of true gold since you’ll only bring them out once in awhile.

What’s also great about going for an inexpensive accent piece is that it’s a low-risk, high-reward situation. It doesn’t cost you much to invest in a pair of funky heels or a satin leopard print skirt, but if that one piece amps up your outfit from a 5 to a 10, then you get to bask in that kicking confidence without breaking your budget. And who doesn’t love that?

Ready to discover your next favorite fashion finds that are sure to take your look to the next level? Check out some of my favorites and pick up a bag, belt, or dress (or two).

These Velvet Headbands Decorated With Faux Pearls Allucho Velvet Wide Headbands (4-Pack) Amazon $11 See On Amazon For less than a couple of lattes, you can grab this pack of velvet headbands and instantly upgrade your look. They come in a pack of four rich, vibrant colors, and they feature a stylish knot at the top. Plus, they’re adorned with tons of faux pearls, giving these headbands a fun yet elegant vibe.

These Basic Heels That Are An Everyday Essential Amazon Essentials Heeled Slide Sandal Amazon $26 See On Amazon Not only are these high-heeled sandals easy to pair with any outfit, but reviewers insist they’re really comfortable, too. The insole is made from memory foam to offer more support than your average heel, and the faux leather straps have the perfect amount of stretch to allow you to walk comfortably. With the sturdy block heel and minimalist design, you can comfortably wear these shoes everyday. - Available Sizes: 5 — 13

This Lacy Bralette That’s Super Comfortable Astylish Lace Bralette Amazon $20 See On Amazon Made from lightweight, stretchy fabric, this bralette hugs you in all the right places without ever feeling too tight. It also features a long line that reaches to your natural waistline, which reviewers seem to love in particular. On top of that, it comes in a ton of different colors,. and for this price, you can grab a couple to mix and match. One reviewer writes, “I love this bralette so much that I just ordered another one!” - Available Colors: 12 - Available Sizes: Small — Large

These Biker Shorts That Have Over 50,000 Glowing Reviews BALEAF High Waist Biker Shorts Amazon $21 See On Amazon Over 50,000 reviewers rave about these biker shorts. Made from stretchy, moisture-wicking fabric, these shorts are extremely comfortable yet still offer the perfect amount of compression for running or biking. They also feature an extra-wide waistband that won’t roll down, as well as pockets on both sides so you can take your phone or wallets with you. - Available Colors: 43 - Available Sizes: X-Small — 3X-Large

This Layered Necklace That Looks Like Real Gold BaubleStar Layered Choker Amazon $13 See On Amazon This layered necklace is the perfect addition to your work (or work-from-home) outfit. It features two necklaces layered together into one, including a snake chain and a paperclip chain, and each one is gold-plated to look just like the real thing. This necklace also sits close to the collarbone so it’s easily seen, no matter which shirt or sweater you’re wearing.

These Face Masks That Are Made From Satin Woplagyreat Reusable Fashion Face Mask (4-Pack) Amazon $20 See On Amazon Whether you’re dressing up to go out or you’re running a quick errand, these satin face masks instantly amp up your look. You get four masks in one pack, and each one features three layers of fabric for added protection. The outermost layer is made from luxe, silky satin that has a slight sheen to it. On top of that, satin is gentle on your skin, which could prevent maskne from popping up.

This Sequin Jacket That Adds A Bit Of Sparkle To Your Wardrobe Cresay Sequin Bomber Jacket Amazon $38 See On Amazon Over 1,000 reviewers insist that this sequin bomber jacket is well worth the purchase. For one, it’s extremely fun and adds a bit of rainbow sparkle to your wardrobe. On top of that, it features a silky lining that’s extremely comfortable, and the soft and stretchy cuffs allow you to easily roll the sleeves if wanted. And if multi-colored jackets aren’t your thing, it also comes in green and gold sequins. - Available Colors: 3 - Available Sizes: Small — 3X-Large

This Stylish Duster That Comes In Fun Prints Dokotoo Kimono Cardigan Amazon $27 See On Amazon There’s a lot to love about this stylish duster, but the fun print is at the top of the list. It has a loose drape that’s very wearable, and it’s made from ultra-lightweight fabric that won’t weigh you down. And because this pick comes in such vibrant colors and patterns, it looks great with a plain tank or t-shirt, or you can easily wear it as a cover-up for a day in the sun.

This Asymmetrical Skirt That Goes With Everything SheIn Asymmetrical Draped Skirt Amazon $33 See On Amazon Blouse, tank, sweater — this asymmetrical skirt looks good with them all. It comes in just about every color you can imagine so you can pair it with your favorite neutral top, and reviewers mention that it’s comfortable enough to wear all day, whether you’re going to work or out to run errands. It even has a stretchy waistband that won’t pinch your skin, and the decorative wrap-style gives this skirt a fun pop of detail. - Available Colors: 42 - Available Sizes: X-Small — X-Large

These Statement Earrings That Are Super Affordable FIFATA Statement Earrings (18 Pairs) Amazon $24 See On Amazon You can grab 18 pairs of statement earrings for less than 25 bucks, which is a total steal. All 18 sets have surgical steel posts, so you can wear them even if you have sensitive skin, and they come in a ton of flashy designs that are fun to show off. Whether you go with the gold-plated palm leaves or chunky leopard-print hoops, these earrings add a special flair to your outfit.

This Cute Blouse That Ties At The Waist Romwe Tie Waist Blouse Amazon $20 See On Amazon No matter where you wear this tie-waist blouse, it’ll stand out for its notable style. It features batwing sleeves and a loose fit around the waist, until you wrap the loose fabric around your midsection to create a more fitted look. There are many different ways to wrap this shirt to your liking, so you can change up your style depending on which pants or skirt you’re wearing. - Available Colors: 10 - Available Sizes: X-Small — XX-Large Plus

These Oversized Sunglasses That Make You Look Like A Star FEISEDY Cat Eye Sunglasses Amazon $16 See On Amazon These posh sunglasses are super stylish and a lot of fun. They feature a chunky cat-eye frame and thin gold arms. There’s also a tiny pearl inlay in each arm for a touch of elegance. But besides how cute these glasses are, they’re also really comfortable. They feature a smooth nose bridge and the frame is made from lightweight materials.

This Chunky Choker That’s Only 9 Bucks CLOACE Chunky Choker Necklace Amazon $9 See On Amazon This chunky gold necklace takes your outfit from just okay to totally chic. It features a chain-link design made from alloy metal and gold plating that won’t rub off on your skin. It’s also 27 centimeters long, with a 10 centimeter extension chain, so you can wear it as a choker or a bit looser around your neck.

These Retro Aviators That Have A Cool Colored Tint YDAOWKN Classic Aviator Sunglasses Amazon $13 See On Amazon Give your outfit a retro vibe with these color-tinted aviators. They features an orange tint on high-quality “high-def” lenses that offer a crystal-clear image. These lenses also feature UV 400 protection, which blocks out potentially harmful UV rays while also reducing glare. - Available Options: 19

These Glam Tassel Earrings That Are Really Lightweight FIFATA Tassel Earrings Amazon $9 See On Amazon Even though these tassel earrings look like they’d be heavy, reviewers say they’re actually pretty lightweight on your ears. They feature a steel post that has a stone “gem”, as well as two dangling emerald green pieces and a full tassel. And for nine bucks for the pair, these earrings are a total bargain.

This Uber Popular $5 Mascara With Rave Reviews essence Lash Princess False Lash Effect Mascara Amazon $5 See On Amazon Over 130,000 people swear by this best-selling mascara for everyday use. With its conical brush and secret formula, it promises to make your lashes so voluminous that it looks like you’re wearing falsies — only without all the hassle. One reviewer writes, “I can honestly say I can’t stop looking at my eyelashes in the mirror every single day because of how awesome they look.”

This Cover-Up That Looks Like A Flowy Dress FANCYINN Sheer Coverup Amazon $29 See On Amazon You’ll love this swimsuit cover-up so much that you’ll want to wear it when you’re not at the beach, too. It features batwing sleeves and a long, flowing skirt. It also features an open front with a tie and sheer crochet embroidery at the torso for an intricate detail. - Available Colors: 10 - Available Sizes: X-Small — X-Large

This Bell Sleeve Top That You Can Wear In Any Season Floerns Ruffle Bell Sleeve Blouse Amazon $25 See On Amazon This light and breezy bell-sleeved top is perfect for any season. It features loose bell sleeves with a ruffle at the hem, as well as a stylish scoop neck. It’s also woven with spandex for a bit of stretch so it’s super comfortable for all-day wear. Plus, this shirt is made from lightweight rayon so it’s comfortable all year round. - Available Colors: 17 - Available Sizes: X-Small — X-Large

This Floral Off-The Shoulder Dress With A Side Slit Floerns Off Shoulder A Line Dress Amazon $35 See On Amazon With a gorgeous floral pattern a slit to mid-thigh, one reviewer writes, “Received so many compliments wearing this dress.” It also features off-the-shoulder sleeves with a ruched bodice, as well as a flowing, ankle-length hem. It also comes in 24 different colors and floral patterns to choose from. - Available Colors: 25 - Available Sizes: X-Small — 3X-Large Plus

This Satin Scarf That’s Super Versatile FONYVE Satin Scarf Amazon $8 See On Amazon Whether you use this satin scarf as a hair wrap or tie it around your neck, it’s the perfect accent piece for your outfit. It’s made from silky-soft polyester satin and is long enough to tie loosely around your neck. This scarf is also great to use as a hair wrap, and it comes in a ton of different styles to choose from. - Available Options: 45

These Geometric Earrings That Are Sure To Make A Statement KELMALL Geometric Dangle Earrings Amazon $12 See On Amazon Bold, bright, and chunky, these geometric earrings are a ton of fun. They feature an extra-large circle stud, as well as a dangling square shape that’s long enough to almost touch your shoulders. They’re also made from lead-free, nickel-free materials that won’t irritate your skin, and they feature a raised texture to make these earrings sparkle under any lighting. - Available Colors: 15

These Slide Sandals That Feel Like Pillows Litfun Platform Pillow Slide Sandals Amazon $23 See On Amazon You can wear these pillowy-soft sandals anywhere, anytime, and your feet will thank you for it. They’re made from soft, durable elastic with extra cushioning at the sole so these shoes literally cradle your feet while you walk. And because they’re made from elastic, they’re completely safe to wear in wet conditions without ruining them. They even have a no-slip sole with water drainage holes to help your feet stay dry. - Available Colors: 8 - Available Sizes: 5.5 — 13

This Rattan Bag That’s Oh-So Boho Chic NATURAL NEO Round Rattan Bag Amazon $30 See On Amazon Reviewers love this rattan bag for a lot of reasons, one being that it can actually hold a lot of stuff inside its round outer shell. At 8 inches in diameter and 3.2 inches deep, you can tuck your sunglasses, phone, wallet, and more inside, and the soft lining inside helps to keep your items from getting scratched. This bag also features a single snap that’s easy to open and close when you’re on the go. - Available Colors: 2

This Bucket Hat That’s Perfect For Sunny Days The Hat Depot Cotton Bucket Hat Amazon $12 See On Amazon Bucket hats are back, and this one combines classic style with comfort. Made from 100% super soft cotton, this hat is lightweight and breathable. It also features a wide brim to shield your face from the sun, as well as tiny holes through for maximum airflow. It also comes in any color you can imagine, so you might as well grab a couple extra to mix and match with your outfits. - Available Colors: 38 - Available Sizes: Small — X-Large

This Active Tank With A Strappy Built-In Bra icyzone Yoga Top wit Built in Bra Amazon $25 See On Amazon Why buy your workout gear and sports bras separately when you can combine them with this popular active tank? Made from moisture-wicking materials, this tank keeps you cool and dry throughout your whole workout, no matter if you’re doing power yoga or power walking. It also features a strappy, open back that you can show off during your workouts. - Available Colors: 18 - Available Sizes: Small — XX-Large

This Trendy Purse That Goes With Every Outfit JW PEI Shoulder Bag Amazon $39 See On Amazon Not only is this slim purse on trend, but it’s actually functional, too. For one, it features a smooth outer shell that’s made from recycled plastics and vegan leather, so it can hold up to the elements without staining or fraying. It also features a wide inner pocket to store all your most important items, and it comes in a variety of pastels and chic neutrals to match with any outfit. - Available Colors: 8

These Ankle Boots That Have A Chunky Heel Kathemoi Ankle Booties Amazon $51 See On Amazon These stylish ankle boots give any outfit an immediate upgrade. They feature a faux suede upper with a cut-out at the ankle to allow for plenty of movement. They also feature a chunky stacked heel for a little lift while providing stability, and the non-slip sole ensures you feel secure, even if you wear these boots on in wet weather. - Available Colors: 21 - Available Sizes: 5 — 11

This Faux Leather Tote That Can Hold Your Laptop — And Comes In Over 100 Colors Dreubea Tassel Handbag Amazon $25 See On Amazon At 14 inches wide, this faux leather tote is large enough to store your laptop, notebooks, and anything else you need to take on the go. On top of the extra-large inner pocket, it also has a smaller inner pocket for items like your keys or wallet, and the faux leather outer shell is sleek and glossy. Plus, you can get this tote in just about any color you could possibly imagine. - Available Colors: 162

These Hair Barrettes That Add A Touch Of Glam Nackiy Hair Barettes (20 Pieces) Amazon $10 See On Amazon With 20 sparkly barrettes to choose from in this affordable set, you’ll never run short of glam accessories to add to your look. This set comes with eight “macaron” hairpins, which are barrettes with pastel-colored gems and jewels. The set also comes with four pearl hairpins, three sparkly acrylic pieces, and five simple gold options, so there’s truly a barrette for every occasion.

This Off-The-Shoulder Top With Ruffled Sleeves Farktop Off The Shoulder Bell Sleeve Blouse Amazon $25 See On Amazon This off-the-shoulder shirt works with jeans, skirts, or leggings, making it a super versatile addition to your wardrobe. It features a stretchy elastic band that helps to hold this shirt in place while the rest of the shirt features a free-flowing fit. Plus, the ruffled bell sleeves are a fun detail that’ll stand out from the basics in your wardrobe. - Available Colors: 18 - Available Sizes: Small — XX-Large

This Hydrating Mask That Also Temporarily Dyes Your Hair Moroccanoil Color Depositing Mask Amazon $28 See On Amazon If you want to try out a new color without fully committing, this color-depositing hair mask is a game-changer. This mask features a unique blend of ultra-nourishing argan oil and an amino acid complex to deliver nutrients from root to tip while adding a new hue. While this mask is settling, it adds a pop of temporary color to your hair, so that once you rinse, your hair is silky smooth and vibrant. - Available Options: 9

These Dressy Sandals That Are Cute For Work Or Going Out Mtzyoa Flat Sandals Amazon $22 See On Amazon Why be uncomfortable when stepping out if you can slip into these dressy flat sandals instead? They’re made from soft, flexible faux leather that gives your feet plenty of room to breathe, as well as a cushioned insole to keep you comfortable all day on your feet. And with the glam gold accents, these shoes are perfect for wearing to work or out on the town. - Available Colors: 37 - Available Sizes: 6 — 10

This Leopard Print Midi Skirt That’s Buttery Soft Soowalaoo High Waist Leopard Midi Skirt Amazon $29 See On Amazon Made from a soft satin blend, this leopard print skirt feels just as good as it looks. This skirt also has a bit of stretch to the fabric, so it’s comfortable to move in. It also features a comfortable elastic waistband that falls at the natural waistline — no buttons, snaps, or zippers to deal with. - Available Sizes: Small — X-Large

These Classic Gold Hoops That Go With Everything PAVOI Gold Hoop Earrings Amazon $14 See On Amazon These classic gold hoops go with any outfit, any day of the week. Pair them with a a blouse to wear to work, a dress for an evening out, or to glam up a t-shirt with jeans on the weekend. They’re made from 14-karat gold, and you can snag them in a variety of sizes. You can even grab them in yellow, white, or rose gold. - Available Colors: 3 - Available Sizes: 20 — 50 millimeters

This Magnetic Lash Kit With Over 16,000 5-Star Ratings easbeauty Magnetic Eyeliner and Eyelashes Kit (5 Pairs) Amazon $19 See On Amazon Not only is this magnetic lash kit super affordable, but thousands of reviewers insists it’s the best on the market. The set comes with five pairs of fake lashes ranging from full and voluminous to more subtle, as well as magnetic eyeliner and an application tool. To apply, just swipe the liner at the base of your lashes, then snap on the lashes of your choosing. It’s that simple!

This Luxe Long-Sleeve Top With An Asymmetrical Neckline Romwe Off Shoulder Wrap Shirt Amazon $20 See On Amazon You can mix and match this long-sleeve top with just about any pair of pants or skirt. It features a slim fit, much like a bodysuit, as well as a unique asymmetrical neckline that hangs off the shoulders. This top also features a high percentages of spandex woven into the fabric so this shirt may look small out of the package, but it offers tons of stretch to hug you all over. It looks way more luxe than its price tag. - Available Colors: 28 - Available Sizes: X-Small — XX-Large Plus

This Casual Floral Wrap Top With A Belt Tie Romwe Plus Size Peplum Wrap Blouse Amazon $26 See On Amazon This casual top is a fan favorite for a reason: it’s both comfortable and stylish. It’s made from silky, lightweight material that feels petal-soft against your skin. It also features a flowing silhouette, and you can use the belt tie to choose how tight or loose you want to wear it. And with so many patterns and colors to choose from, you can grab one for every day of the week. - Available Colors: 30 - Available Sizes: X-Small — 4X-Large Plus

These Scrunchies That Come In A Ton Of Patterns Hair Scarf Scrunchies (12-Pack) Amazon $13 See On Amazon You get 12 scrunchies in this pack, and there are so many different patterns you’re sure to find one to match with your outfit everyday. It comes with five floral, four dotted, and three striped scrunchies in all different colors. Each scrunchie also features extra fabric flaps that you can wear loose or wrap around your bun or ponytail.

This Ruffled Blouse That Has Tons Of Fans SheIn Off Shoulder Tie Waist Wrap Top Amazon $37 See On Amazon This ruffle blouse has over 2,000 five-star fans for good reason: it’s really fun and stylish. It features an off-the-shoulder neckline with puffy sleeves, as well as a fitted wrap waist. Whether you go with winter white or mustard yellow, this unique blouse gives your OOTD an ultra-glam boost. - Available Colors: 16 - Available Sizes: X-Small — X-Large

This Swingy Off-The-Shoulder Top With Fun Sleeves Miskely Off Shoulder Blouse Amazon $19 See On Amazon No matter which color or pattern you grab this off-the-shoulder top in, you’ll feel dressed up for a night out. The swingy shape is easy-breezy and pairs well with any pants or skirt. Plus, the ruffled texture and bell sleeves are super fun and add visual texture to your outfit. - Available Colors: 34 - Available Sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

These Flared Jeans With A Pull-On Waist Sidefeel Bell Bottom Denim Pants Amazon $38 See On Amazon Take it back with the retro vibe of these flared jeans. They feature an extra-wide flare as well as a distressed texture. The highlight of these jeans though, is in their flexibility. They’re made from a spandex blend that gives them tons of stretch, and the elastic waistband means you can just pull this pair on and go. - Available Colors: 19 - Available Sizes: Small — 4X-Large

This Jean Jacket That’s A True Classic Signature by Levi Strauss & Co. Gold Label Original Trucker Jacket Amazon $37 See On Amazon This jean jacket is a wardrobe essential. Designed by jean brand extraordinaire Levi Strauss, this jacket is well-made and sure to last for a long time. It features metal buttons, extra pockets, and reinforced stitching. Plus, in this classic denim blue, this jacket is sure to match with just about any outfit. - Available Colors: 6 - Available Sizes: XX-Small — 3X-Large Plus

This High-Waisted Skirt That’s Really Comfy Simplee Split Wide Leg Pants Amazon $24 See On Amazon Lightweight and breezy, this high-waist skirt is a winner even on the hottest days. It’s made from soft and supple cotton and features a long slit to allow for plenty of airflow. On top of that, it also has a cute tie at the waist for a fun pop of detail. - Available Colors: 7 - Available Sizes: 4 — 10

These Dotted Palazzo Pants With A Belted Waist SySea Belted Wide Leg Trousers Amazon $33 See On Amazon It doesn’t get more chic and comfortable than these cheetah print palazzo pants. They’re made from soft and light cotton, and they feature a looser fit throughout the leg thats extremely comfortable. It also features a high waist with an elastic band, and for added support, you can cinch the belt waist for a tighter fit. - Available Colors: 23 - Available Sizes: Small — XX-Large

These Medium-Weight Pants With An Extra-Wide Leg Tronjori Wide Leg Palazzo Pants Amazon $31 See On Amazon If you’re looking for pants that have a little more structure to them, these wide-leg palazzo pants are an absolute must. They feature a high waist with a hook-and-eye closure, and they’re made from medium-weight polyester, making them a great choice to wear on cooler days. They also come in colors ranging from rich jewel-tones to soothing neutrals. - Available Colors: 26 - Available Sizes: X-Small — 3X-Large

These Faux Leather Belts That Come In Two Colors SANSTHS Faux Leather Jeans Belt with Double O-Ring Buckle (2 Pack) Amazon $18 See On Amazon No matter what you’re wearing, these faux leather belts have you covered. They come in a pack of two, with one creamy oatmeal colored belt and the other in a true black. Each belt features the same double gold ring accent and is made from soft and supple faux leather that won’t crack or break over time. - Available Colors: 11 - Available Sizes: S — XXXL