54 Things That Are Super Popular On Amazon Because They're So Freaking Clever

Full disclosure: I live for clever products on Amazon... so much that I find myself on the lookout for the latest mind-blowing innovations regularly. And every now and then, I'm lucky enough to come across some truly unique items that I can't help but share with my friends and family.

In my opinion, it's fun to introduce the people you know to products that'll help make their lives easier — and this mop-and-bucket cleaning system is a good example. I have a few loved ones who always recoil at the thought of having to place their hands near a bucket of mucky water to wring a mop out. Luckily, this genius system uses a bucket with a built-in wringer that does all the work. (In other words, there will be no more slimy hand after cleaning.)

Also, as you probably know, it can be difficult to perfectly slice an avocado in half and then remove its core. Wouldn't it be great if there was a tool that could do it all? Well, allow me to introduce you this three-in-one avocado device. It slices, splits, and pits in mere seconds.

Dig through this list to find even more clever items that you and your friends are going to love.

1. This Kitchen Knife That Doubles As A Cutting Board Clever Cutter 2-in-1 Knife & Cutting Board $10 | Amazon See On Amazon Using this stainless steel knife with an attached cutting board makes food prep a dream. The sharp, angled blade is able to slice quickly while the cutting board provides stability to get through the process in an efficient manner. It’s designed with a safety latch that keeps the blade tucked away while it's not in use.

2. A Veggie Chopper That Catches The Pieces As You Go Fullstar Vegetable Chopper $20 | Amazon See On Amazon I love this vegetable chopper because it allows you to chop a lot of produce — and then, it catches the remnants in a container below without making a mess. The BPA-free unit is also a great way to store your food before you’re ready to prepare it. Aside from its stainless steel blades, the chopper has a soft, anti-skid grip that ensures your safety while using it.

3. The Discreet Dehumidifier That Fits In Small Spaces Eva-dry E-333 Renewable Mini Dehumidifier $15 | Amazon See On Amazon If you want to avoid a clunky device, you should consider a miniature dehumidifier. This one's both spill-proof and nontoxic — and it works in areas up to 333 cubic feet. Be sure to renew it every 20 to 30 days by plugging it into an outlet. It's also designed with a slot to tuck the plug back in when you're done renewing it.

4. The Silicone Strainer That You Can Attach To Your Pot Kitchen Gizmo Snap N Strain Strainer $18 | Amazon See On Amazon Instead of struggling with a cumbersome colander that doesn't sit in place, test out a snap-on strainer. This silicone tool can be clipped onto pots and bowls — and it can be used as a way to easily expel excess liquids from containers.

5. The Rack That Stores All Of Your Pots And Pans Neatly DecoBros Kitchen Counter and Cabinet Pan Organizer Shelf Rack $14 | Amazon See On Amazon If you're a stickler for organization but can't find the right place to store your pans, this organizer shelf will solve that problem. It can be used as a free-standing rack, but it can also be mounted to your wall horizontally or vertically. The shelf has the capacity to hold a maximum of five pans.

6. An Over-The-Cabinet Organizer For Your Cutting Boards Simple Houseware Over the Cabinet Door Organizer Holder $14 | Amazon See On Amazon I like the idea of keeping my kitchen counter completely empty. That's why I was thrilled to come across an over-the-cabinet organizer where I can neatly tuck away my cutting boards. This one includes hardware for mounting the unit to a wall, but it can also be placed over the door of cabinets with zero tools.

7. This Storage Unit For Your Meal Prep Container Lids YouCopia 50100 StoraLid Food Container Lid Organizer, $20 | Amazon See On Amazon You'll quickly learn that there's a storage unit for everything you can possibly imagine — and I was delighted to discover this storage unit that houses food container lids. It's designed to hold round and square covers, and it has adjustable dividers. The BPA-free unit requires no more than one minute of setup time.

8. A Cleaning Bucket That Wrings Your Mop Out For You O-Cedar EasyWring Microfiber Spin Mop, Bucket Floor Cleaning System $30 | Amazon See On Amazon There's no longer a need to put your hands near dirty mop water, because this cleaning system does the wringing for you with the help of a foot pump. The included mop has a microfiber head that's able to pick up the toughest grime and dirt. Plus, the bucket has a splash guard that prevents murky water from landing on the floor as you spin the bristles.

9. The 2-In-1 Humidifier That Also Diffuses Essential Oils GENIANI Top Fill Cool Mist Humidifier And Essential Oil Diffuser $57 | Amazon See On Amazon You get major bang for your buck with a two-in-one humidifier and diffuser. Not only does it restore a suitable humidity level in your room, but it also spreads the fabulous scent of essential oils into the air. It even has an adjustable setting that lets you select the moisture level that you're most comfortable with.

10. An Under-The-Sink Organizer With Built-In Storage Shelves Simple Houseware Under Sink 2 Tier Expandable Shelf Organizer Rack $20 | Amazon See On Amazon Since not all cabinetry is built the same, it might help to invest in an expandable under-the-sink organizer. This one was designed with three large steel panels and four small ones that can be arranged and used as shelves. Plus, the unit itself can be expanded or retracted to four height levels.

11. The Panini Press That Lays Flat For More Cooking Options iSiLER 4 Slice Panini Press Grill $40 | Amazon See On Amazon Unlike other panini presses on the market, this one lies flat so you can also cook items like shish kabobs and steaks. When used for paninis and sandwiches, the nonstick aluminum plates press together and emit heat from both sides. The thermostat-controlled plates shouldn't heat up over your desired setting, which means your meals shouldn't burn.

12. A Drying Rack That You Can Roll Up After You're Done Attom Tech Home Roll Up Dish Rack $17 | Amazon See On Amazon Turn to this roll-up drying rack if you're looking to eliminate clutter in your kitchen. The foldable drainer is designed with stainless steel, and it can sit right over your sink. Therefore, if you need additional prepping space, it works like a charm. You can also safely place hot items on its surface without causing damage to your counters.

13. This Steamer That Keeps Clothes Wrinkle-Free Without An Iron iSteam Steamer for Clothes $30 | Amazon See On Amazon Wave goodbye to wrinkles with this compact clothing steamer. After heating up in just 60 seconds, it's able to get out even the most stubborn wrinkles and creases — and it can run for 10 minutes straight. The steamer has an auto-shutoff feature that will power down the device if the water level becomes too low.

14. This Mini Sharpener For Your Quality Kitchen Knives KitchenIQ Edge Grip 2-Stage Knife Sharpener $6 | Amazon See On Amazon Having a mini knife sharpener allows you to keep your kitchenware in tip-top shape after repeated use. This one's designed with two slots: one for fine blades, and another for coarse blades. The nonslip base allows you to use the device freely without worrying about it sliding off the counter.

15. A Much-Needed Wall Unit That Stores Your Mops And Brooms Home-It Mop and Broom Holder $13 | Amazon See On Amazon Having your mops and brooms stored in a pile in the corner of the room takes up space. Keep them out of the way with this mop-and-broom holder. After mounting it to the wall, each cleaning tool will be kept in a rubber slot that adjusts to its thickness. Plus, every slot can withstand just over 7 pounds of weight.

16. These BPA-Free Food Containers That Come With Labels Airtight Food Storage Containers $37 | Amazon See On Amazon I'm an avid food container enthusiast — and that's why I'm not afraid to admit that these storage containers speak my love language. The BPA-free containers come in a set of seven, which also includes 24 labels. Each one has a unique sealing mechanism that provides an airtight seal while keeping food fresh for extended periods of time.

17. These Steel Organizers To Tidy Up Your Cabinets SimpleHouseware Kitchen Cabinet Pantry and Bakeware Organizer Rack $15 | Amazon See On Amazon These organizing racks are ideal for storing baking pans and cutting boards. Each one has three compartments and rubber feet that protect the surfaces below. They're manufactured out of steel, so they're built to be last. You can place them on top of your counters or inside empty cabinets.

18. A Clothing Rack That Hangs Over Your Closet Door Over the Door Closet Valet- Over the Door Clothes Organizer Rack $15 | Amazon See On Amazon If you don't have enough space in your closet to hang all your belongings, optimize your storage by using this over-the-door clothes organizer. It holds up to 35 pounds of clothes, but it's also the perfect place to hang your towels if you use it in the bathroom. The unit provides over 3 feet of additional closet space.

19. These Smart Plugs That You Can Control With Your Voice Smart Plug Works with Alexa Google Assistant IFTTT for Voice Control $30 | Amazon See On Amazon Switching to these smart plugs will be a total game-changer. The WiFi-enabled units are compatible with both Alexa and Google Assistant, so they can be controlled by your voice. They also come with a feature that allows you to schedule a timer to shut off your devices and appliances by using an app on your phone.

20. A Home Camera That's Designed With Night Vision Wyze Cam Pan Indoor Smart Home Camera with Night Vision $38 | Amazon See On Amazon Aside from its sleek design, this indoor smart camera earns its keep. It's designed with night vision and uses 360-degree rotation. The camera also allows you to livestream your home from anywhere with a high-definition picture. It can even record a 12-second video clip if it senses motion and save it for up to 14 days.

21. This Straw That Filters Water Almost Anywhere You Go LifeStraw Personal Water Filter $18 | Amazon See On Amazon When you’re heading out for trip into the wilderness, don’t leave home without a personal water filter straw. If you happen to find yourself in need of hydration, this little tool can filter up to 1,000 liters of water without the assistance of chemicals. Plus, it effectively removes over 99% of waterborne bacteria and parasites, per the brand.

22. This Collapsible Sink That Makes A Great Cooler Tiawudi 2 Pack Collapsible Sink $17 | Amazon See On Amazon This BPA-free, collapsible sink will become your new best friend while enjoying outdoor activities. Made from thermoplastic rubber that’s also dishwasher-safe, the container can serve many purposes. You can use it as a basin to wash plates by hand or as a cooler to store your beverages.

23. A Waterproof Backpack That's Great For Outdoor Activities Earth Pak -Waterproof Dry Bag 10L $20 | Amazon See On Amazon In my opinion, no hike is complete without a waterproof dry bag. This one includes a waterproof phone case with a screen that lets you keep using your device while it’s being protected. The bag is also durable and designed with a shoulder strap that can be slung across your back. Pack all of your essentials and hit the trails.

24. These Resistance Bands To Heighten Your Workout Fit Simplify Resistance Loop Exercise Bands $11 | Amazon See On Amazon Having resistance loop bands will immediately elevate the intensity of your workout. They’re made from 100% latex and provide five varying levels of resistance. Whether you’re doing yoga, pilates, or plain old stretches, the bands will increase the burn. They can also be used to help those who are recovering from back, leg, and knee injuries.

25. These Silicone Food Containers With Airtight Lids Vremi Silicone Food Storage Containers with BPA Free Airtight Plastic Lids $15 | Amazon See On Amazon If you love to cook, you probably won’t be able to get enough of these food storage containers. The silicone bins are entirely BPA-free, as well as tasteless and odorless. You can use them as food prep containers, lunch holders, or airtight units to store leftovers at the end of the night.

26. A Colander That You Can Expand To Fit Your Sink Qimh Collapsible Colander $12 | Amazon See On Amazon I love this collapsible colander for a few reasons. Beyond being BPA-free, the strainer is also super easy to use and store. It can hold up to 6 quarts of your favorite food and has expandable handles that can be adjusted to fit your sink. Once you’re done using, collapse the unit and place it into your cabinet.

27. The Collapsible Water Bottle That Saves Space In Your Bag Kemier Collapsible Silicone Water Bottles-750M $13 | Amazon See On Amazon Collapsible goods are my jam, and that also goes for silicone water bottles. This one is designed with medical-grade silicone that's BPA-free. The bottle itself has a capacity to store 750 milliliters of water, ensuring you’re always fully hydrated. Once the container is empty, roll it up and place it into your bag.

28. This Genius Container That Keeps Your Avocado Fresh Prepworks by Progressive Avocado Keeper $5 | Amazon See On Amazon It’s no secret that avocados tend to go bad almost immediately after being sliced. Preserve your fave snack with this avocado keeper. It’s dishwasher-safe and includes a snap-on lid that gives you a peek inside the container. Essentially, the unit allows you to store the unused half of your avocado so you can eat it later.

29. A Device That Cores Your Apples And Cupcakes Premium Apple Corer $7 | Amazon See On Amazon This stainless steel apple corer just made apple prep considerably easier. Its serrated blades get to the center of apples, cupcakes, and peppers with ease, removing the unwanted core within seconds. Plus, the ergonomic handle allows you to get a comfortable and firm grip that won’t slip as you guide it into foods.

30. This Cooker That Prepares The Perfect Boiled Eggs Dash Rapid Egg Cooker $20 | Amazon See On Amazon Owning this rapid egg cooker means you’ll likely get perfectly cooked eggs every single time. This compact appliance serves up breakfast to your liking (and fast). Whether you prefer soft-boiled, hard-boiled, or poached eats, the rapid cooker will come to the rescue. It’s also designed with an auto-shutoff function that prevents the eggs from being overcooked.

31. A Metal Bar That Gets Rid Of Cooking Odors On Your Hands Rub-a-Way Bar Stainless Steel Odor Absorber $8 | Amazon See On Amazon It can be hard to ignore the odors that get on your hands while cooking — but with this stainless steel bar, you can actively combat them. Simply rub the bar between your hands the way you would with actual soap, and it'll break up the unwanted scents (from garlic, fish, and more). You can use it with or without water for the full effect.

32. This Pressing Tool That Molds The Perfect Burger Patties Grillaholics Stuffed Burger Press and Recipe eBook $15 | Amazon See On Amazon When cookout season rolls around, you'll want to have this stuffed burger press in your arsenal. Not only does it help you make perfectly round burgers every time, but it also includes a virtual recipe book as well. You can use the press for burgers being prepared indoors or outdoors. And when you're done, place in your dishwasher for a proper cleaning.

33. The Milk Foam Frother That Makes Café-Style Brews Zulay High Powered Milk Frother Handheld Foam Maker $15 | Amazon See On Amazon The beauty of this handheld foam maker is that eliminates the need for you to hit up your local café for frothy beverages. It’s designed with a stainless steel whisk that rotates more than 200 times per second to give you that perfect foam topping. It comes in nine different colors, such as metallic blue and ruby red.

34. A Tool That Makes Preparing Shrimp So Much Easier Shrimp Deveiner Tool $28 | Amazon See On Amazon Preparing shrimp no longer has to be a tedious task, all thanks to this deveining tool. The handheld utensil allows you to peel and devein shrimp with one swift motion by using its patented stainless steel blade. Plus, its ergonomic handle makes it easy to get a firm grip while using it.

35. This Handheld Slicer That Cuts Watermelon Into Small Cubes Yueshico Stainless Steel Watermelon Slicer $9 | Amazon See On Amazon Sometimes, cutting open a whole watermelon can be intimidating. By using this stainless steel slicer, you can cut cubes within seconds. Simply press the windmill-like device into an open melon and watch the pieces form. Then, empty the slicer onto a plate so you can start snacking.

36. A Handheld Dispenser For Even Pancake Batter Every Time Pancake & Cupcake Batter Dispenser $19 | Amazon See On Amazon Whip up delicious pancakes and cupcakes with this batter dispenser. The handle can be squeezed to release even portions of batter that result in fuss-free cooking. The container itself is designed with a leakproof valve that prevents messes from happening. It also includes measurement markings that allow you to see just how much mix is left inside.

37. These Herb Scissors That Speed Up The Chopping Process Jenaluca Herb Scissors with 5 Blades and Cover $15 | Amazon See On Amazon Having these herb scissors will immediately change the way you prepare food. The chopper includes five blades that can slice greens with a couple of snips. In other words, you can slice your herbs quickly (and without leaving an unnecessary mess behind). The scissors also include a blade guard that keeps them protected while they're not in use.

38. The Toeless Compression Socks That Help Remedy Aching Feet Plantar Fasciitis Socks $10 | Amazon See On Amazon If your feet are in chronic pain, try wearing a pair of these toeless socks. They provide compression that stimulates the flow of blood while speeding up the recovery process of pains cause by plantar fasciitis. The socks are designed with sweat-wicking fabric that's also breathable. Plus, they're available in four different colors. Available in sizes: Small - X-Large

39. This Unique Foot Rocker That Helps Alleviate Leg Pain Vive Foot Rocker - Calf Stretcher for Achilles Tendinitis $19 | Amazon See On Amazon Sure, you may have reservations about the design of this calf stretcher — but it's designed to help ease your pain. The stretcher is ergonomically built to act like a rocker as it stretches and alleviates pain throughout your feet and legs. More specifically, it focuses on your lower legs as it addresses fatigue while improving overall blood circulation.

40. A Defuzzer Gadget That Keeps Your Clothes Lint-Free Conair Fabric Defuzzer $25 | Amazon See On Amazon Keep your clothes in impeccable shape by using this fabric defuzzer whenever they’re covered in lint and pills. It includes a charger that allows you to keep reusing the device (with or without the cord). The defuzzer has three adjustable settings that allow you to switch the shaving power based on the fabric of your garment.

41. The Lavender-Vanilla Spray That Traps Odors Inside Your Toilet Poo-Pourri Before-You-Go Toilet Spray $8 | Amazon See On Amazon A bottle of Poo-Pourri's "Before You Go" spray will go a long way in keeping your bathroom smelling fresh. Spray it above the water before you go, and the rich blend of lavender, vanilla, and citrus essential oils will come together to trap natural odors inside your toilet bowl. The formula contains no harsh chemicals, parabens, or formaldehyde.

42. This Pressure Cooker That Literally Does It All Instant Pot Duo Mini 7-in-1 Electric Pressure Cooker $60 | Amazon See On Amazon This mini seven-in-one electric pressure cooker easily earns its keep. Its small design means it won’t take up too much space in your kitchen, which is good if your counter space is limited. The pressure cooker can also be used to steam vegetables, sauté meals, make yogurt, and serve as a slow cooker. Its 14 one-touch settings give you the freedom to prepare soups, porridge, and chili (among other things).

43. These Silicone Food Storage Bags That You Can Marinate With Stasher 100% Silicone Reusable Food Bag $20 | Amazon See On Amazon I’m all on board with switching to reusable food bags. Made from food-grade silicone, this bag is BPA-free and contains no latex. It also provides an airtight seal that makes it incredibly easy to marinate while prolonging the shelf life of your snacks. It can also be safely stored in the freezer and used in the microwave up to 400 degrees Fahrenheit.

44. A Meat Thermometer That Sticks To Your Fridge Like A Magnet ThermoPro Digital Instant Read Meat Thermometer $13 | Amazon See On Amazon The stainless steel probe on this instant meat thermometer makes it possible to safely get into the center of meats. It has a high-precision sensor that renders a reading within three to five seconds. Designed with a backlight, you’ll be able to take a look at the thermometer even in dark ovens. It's even backed with a magnet for easy storage on the fridge.

45. The Drain Protector That Traps Debris Before Your Pipes Do TubShroom The Revolutionary Tub Drain Protector Hair Catcher $13 | Amazon See On Amazon In my opinion, it’s better to prevent a problem than to solve one. That's why having this unique drain protector is important. It fits into most drains and helps prevent hair and other debris from getting into your pipes by trapping everything first. The beauty of this catcher is that it won’t interrupt the flow of water, thanks to the drainage holes.

46. These Nylon Scrubbing Heads That Attach To Your Drill All Purpose Power Scrubber Cleaning Kit $15 | Amazon See On Amazon This all-purpose power scrubber kit will ensure your home stays squeaky-clean. It provides a selection of nylon brush heads that can be attached to a cordless drill — but keep in mind that a drill is not included. Still, the bristles on the scrubbers shouldn't scratch tubs, sinks, or glass as they remove grime with ease.

47. These Mesh Bags That You Can Reuse With Every Grocery Trip Ecowaare Set of 15 Reusable Mesh Produce Bags $11 | Amazon See On Amazon As you embark on your sustainability journey, I highly recommend you consider owning a set of reusable mesh food bags. Instead of opting for the plastic bags in the grocery store, pack your produce the eco-friendly way. They’re color-coded, lightweight, and BPA-free — but they're also designed with fine mesh that allows air to flow freely.

48. A Set Of Mesh Laundry Bags That Protect Your Delicates Set of 5 Mesh Laundry Bags $8 | Amazon See On Amazon These mesh laundry bags are a great way to clean your clothes without causing any damage to them. They come in five different sizes and can be used for your delicates and other clothing items that need to be cleaned. The bags are made from a breathable fabric that zippers shut for a secure closure while your laundry tumbles.

49. The Multifunctional Shoe Organizer That Hangs Over Your Door SimpleHouseware Crystal Clear Over The Door Hanging Shoe Organizer $8 | Amazon See On Amazon If you’ve run out of floor space in your closet, store your footwear in a hanging shoe organizer. Designed with 24 clear pockets, you’ll be able to see directly into each compartment and view its contents with ease. You can also use the organizer to store other small items, such as accessories, toiletries, and toys.

50. A High-Density Foam Roller For All Types Of Workouts AmazonBasics High-Density Round Foam Roller $9 | Amazon See On Amazon Look no further than this high-density foam roller to improve the intensity of your workouts. It was engineered to assist in strengthening, flexibility, and rehabilitation exercises. The roller is made from a molded polypropylene that allows it to maintain its firmness after many jaunts in the gym.

51. This Leakproof Water Bottle That Reminds You To Hydrate Giotto Leakproof BPA Free Drinking Water Bottle $19 | Amazon See On Amazon There's a lot to love about a Giotto water bottle. The BPA-free container has a leakproof lid that won't cause unexpected spills while you're commuting. It also has a carrying strap that makes it easy to handle. One of my favorite features is the collection of time markers that you can rely on to let you know just how much water you need to consume throughout the day.

52. The Flosser That Cleans Hard-To-Reach Spaces With Water Water Flosser Professional Cordless Dental Oral Irrigator $43 | Amazon See On Amazon This cordless water flosser is a great way to ensure you're cleaning hard-to-reach nooks between your teeth. The irrigator works to remove stubborn plaque that would otherwise be difficult to tackle. It's fully waterproof and specifically designed to prevent leakage. Plus, the battery-powered device can be recharged once it runs low on juice.

53. This Stainless Steel Coffee Filter That Fits Right Over Your Mug Cafellissimo Paperless Pour Over Coffee Maker $16 | Amazon See On Amazon Many delicious cups of coffee can be had with this paperless pour-over coffee maker. The unit was crafted with a stainless steel mesh filter that can be used again and again. Just place the unit over your favorite mug, fill it with the advised amount of coffee, and pour hot water over it. Then, the filter can be cleaned in the dishwasher.